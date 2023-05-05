Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AdvanSix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASIX   US00773T1016

ADVANSIX INC.

(ASIX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-04 pm EDT
35.05 USD   -3.63%
06:41aAdvansix : 1Q23 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:36aEarnings Flash (ASIX) ADVANSIX Reports Q1 EPS $1.30, vs. Street Est of $1.02
MT
06:35aEarnings Flash (ASIX) ADVANSIX Reports Q1 Revenue $400.5M, vs. Street Est of $411.2M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AdvanSix : 1Q23 Earnings Presentation

05/05/2023 | 06:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 5, 2023

1Q 2023 Earnings Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" and other variations or similar terminology and expressions. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic and financial conditions in the U.S. and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any resurgences; the potential effects of inflationary pressures, labor market shortages and supply chain issues; instability or volatility in financial markets or other unfavorable economic or business conditions caused by geopolitical concerns, including as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the effect on our customers' demand for our products and our suppliers' ability to manufacture and deliver our raw materials, including implications of reduced refinery utilization in the U.S.; our ability to sell and provide our goods and services; the ability of our customers to pay for our products; any closures of our and our customers' offices and facilities; risks associated with increased phishing, compromised business emails and other cybersecurity attacks and disruptions to our technology infrastructure; risks associated with employees working remotely or operating with a reduced workforce; risks associated with our indebtedness including compliance with financial and restrictive covenants, and our ability to access capital on reasonable terms, at a reasonable cost, or at all, due to economic conditions or otherwise; the impact of scheduled turnarounds and significant unplanned downtime and interruptions of production or logistics operations as a result of mechanical issues or other unanticipated events such as fires, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, pandemics and geopolitical conflicts and related events; price fluctuations, cost increases and supply of raw materials; our operations and growth projects requiring substantial capital; growth rates and cyclicality of the industries we serve including global changes in supply and demand; failure to develop and commercialize new products or technologies; loss of significant customer relationships; adverse trade and tax policies; extensive environmental, health and safety laws that apply to our operations; hazards associated with chemical manufacturing, storage and transportation; litigation associated with chemical manufacturing and our business operations generally; inability to acquire and integrate businesses, assets, products or technologies; protection of our intellectual property and proprietary information; prolonged work stoppages as a result of labor difficulties or otherwise; cybersecurity, data privacy incidents and disruptions to our technology infrastructure; failure to maintain effective internal controls; our ability to declare and pay quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; our ability to repurchase our common stock and the amount and timing of any future repurchases; disruptions in supply chain, transportation and logistics; potential for uncertainty regarding qualification for tax treatment of our spin-off; fluctuations in our stock price; and changes in laws or regulations applicable to our business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors in Part 1, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not to act as substitutes for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided in this presentation, except with respect to forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures, where such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort as the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise, which can be dependent on future events. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided. Non-GAAP measures in this presentation may be calculated in a way that is not comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

© 2023 AdvanSix Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Overview

Continue to Benefit From Our Diverse Portfolio and Integrated, Efficient and Cost-Advantaged Business Model

1Q23 Adjusted EBITDA

$65M

1Q23 Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

16.3%

1Q23 Adjusted EPS

$1.30

1Q23 Return of

Cash to Shareholders

$18M

  • Delivered solid earnings results against record prior year comparison
    • Sales of $401M and Net Income of $35M
    • Nitrogen fertilizer pricing declined in the quarter amid lower energy costs but remains above long-term historical averages
    • Headwinds in consumer durables and building and construction end markets persist
    • North American acetone supply and demand continues to be balanced
  • Returned ~$18M of cash to shareholders in 1Q23 through ~$13M of share repurchases and ~$4M of dividends; Repurchased 105,573 shares in April for ~$4M
  • Remain confident in our demonstrated ability to perform through various business and macroeconomic cycles
  • Kicked off SUSTAIN (Sustainable U.S. Sulfate to Accelerate Increased Nutrition) project to expand granular ammonium sulfate production by ~200,000 tons per year
  • Negotiations with Hopewell South bargaining unit remain ongoing

See Appendix in this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and

© 2023 AdvanSix Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP measures

1Q 2023 Financial Summary

Volume and Pricing Headwinds Partially Offset by Lower Raw Material Costs

($M, except per share amounts)

Sales

(16%)

$479

$401

1Q22

1Q23

Adjusted EBITDA

(37%)

$103

$65

1Q22

1Q23

Adjusted

21.5%

EBITDA

16.3%

Margin

Adjusted Diluted EPS

(42%)

$2.26

$1.30

1Q22

1Q23

Net Income

$63.1

$35.0

Diluted EPS

$2.15

$1.22

Free Cash Flow

($51M)

$28

($23)

1Q221Q23

Highlights

  • Sales down (16%)
    • Price (10%): Market-Based (6%), Raw Materials Pass Through (4%)
    • Volume (9%)
    • M&A +3%
  • Adjusted EBITDA decrease driven primarily by lower sales and production volume, higher plant spend and unfavorable market-based pricing, net of raw material costs
  • 1Q23 effective tax rate of 21.0% vs. 1Q22 effective tax rate of 23.3%
  • Cash Flow From Operations $2M, down ($48M) vs. prior year primarily due to the unfavorable impact of changes in working capital driven largely by the timing of raw material (cumene) payments, and lower net income
  • Capex $25M, up $4M vs. prior year

See Appendix in this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash

Flow, which are non-GAAP measures; Free cash flow = net cash provided by operating activities less

© 2023 AdvanSix Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

capital expenditures.

1Q 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Bridge

Solid Results in Current Environment and Against Record Prior Year Comparison

($M)

($5)

Caprolactam / Nylon

Ammonium Sulfate

Chemical Intermediates

($15)

Cautious buying behavior

for fertilizer amid

continued pricing declines

($13)($5)

$103

ahead of domestic

planting season

Soft end market demand,

primarily in consumer

durables and building &

construction

  • Higher plant spend related to additional maintenance and operational enhancements
  • Indirect spend inflation
  • Higher SG&A costs - upgrades to our enterprise resource planning systems and other functional support costs

$65

1Q22

Price - Raws Spread

Volume / Production

Plant Spend / Indirect

Other

Inflation

1Q23

See Appendix in this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure

© 2023 AdvanSix Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

Disclaimer

AdvanSix Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 10:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ADVANSIX INC.
06:41aAdvansix : 1Q23 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:36aEarnings Flash (ASIX) ADVANSIX Reports Q1 EPS $1.30, vs. Street Est of $1.02
MT
06:35aEarnings Flash (ASIX) ADVANSIX Reports Q1 Revenue $400.5M, vs. Street Est of $411.2M
MT
06:33aAdvansix Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
06:32aAdvanSix Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Apple Results -2-
DJ
04/14AdvanSix's Chairman Michael Marberry to Depart
DJ
04/14Advansix Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04/14AdvanSix Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
04/12Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on AdvanSix to $54 From $52, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANSIX INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 763 M - -
Net income 2023 140 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,10x
Yield 2023 1,65%
Capitalization 962 M 962 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 458
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ADVANSIX INC.
Duration : Period :
AdvanSix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANSIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 35,05 $
Average target price 53,67 $
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erin N. Kane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Preston Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael L. Marberry Independent Chairman
Darrell K. Hughes Independent Director
Sharon S. Spurlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANSIX INC.-7.81%962
ECOLAB INC.18.41%49 066
SIKA AG10.55%42 566
GIVAUDAN SA10.41%32 548
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-19.00%20 610
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG15.97%19 149
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer