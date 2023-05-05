AdvanSix Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Sales of $401 million, down 16% versus prior year
Earnings Per Share of $1.22; Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $1.30
Returned $18 million of cash to shareholders through repurchases and dividends
Planned multi-year investment to expand granular ammonium sulfate production
AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. Overall, the Company continued to execute and progress its core strategies to deliver solid earnings results amid a continued dynamic macro environment.
First Quarter 2023 Summary
Sales down approximately 16% versus prior year driven by 9% lower volume, 6% unfavorable impact of market-based pricing and 4% lower raw material pass-through pricing, partially offset by 3% contribution from acquisitions
Net Income of $35.0 million, a decrease of $28.1 million versus the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA of $65.4 million, a decrease of $37.8 million versus the prior year
Cash Flow from Operations of $1.6 million, a decrease of $47.6 million versus the prior year
Capital Expenditures of $24.6 million, an increase of $3.6 million versus the prior year
Free Cash Flow of ($23.0) million, a decrease of $51.2 million versus the prior year
Repurchased 333,054 shares for approximately $13.5 million in 1Q23
“As a diversified chemistry company, our first quarter performance reflects the resilience of our business model and our team's ability and commitment to perform through various economic and industry conditions," said Erin Kane, president and CEO of AdvanSix. "We delivered solid earnings results in the current macro environment and against a record first quarter in the prior year period. Our performance was achieved in an environment that saw nitrogen fertilizer pricing reset amid lower energy costs and improved supply. While down from last year's peak levels, Ammonium Sulfate value pricing remains robust and we continue to be well positioned to serve our key plant nutrients customers as the season progresses. While headwinds in consumer durables and building and construction end markets persist across portions of our nylon and chemical intermediates portfolio, North American acetone supply and demand continues to be balanced supporting our performance. With confidence in the health of our balance sheet, we continued to deploy a significant amount of capital through increased capital expenditures and $18 million of cash returned to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends. We are announcing today our intention to invest in expanding our granular ammonium sulfate production by approximately 200,000 tons per year. We believe that this investment will have meaningful impact in helping to nourish the world and is a win-win for our customers and our growth and sustainability initiatives."
Summary first quarter 2023 financial results for the Company are included below:
($ in Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)
1Q 2023
1Q 2022
Sales
$400,544
$479,073
Net Income
34,954
63,073
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$1.22
$2.15
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (1)
$1.30
$2.26
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
65,354
103,163
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (1)
16.3%
21.5%
Cash Flow from Operations
1,575
49,162
Free Cash Flow (1)(2)
(23,028)
28,143
(1) See “Non-GAAP Measures” included in this press release for non-GAAP reconciliations
(2) Net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures
Sales of $401 million in the quarter decreased approximately 16% versus the prior year. Sales volume decreased approximately 9%, driven by cautious buying behavior for ammonium sulfate ahead of the start of the domestic planting season as a result of significant pricing declines year-over-year, and soft end market demand, particularly in consumer durables and building and construction impacting portions of our nylon and chemical intermediates product lines. Market-based pricing was unfavorable by 6% compared to the prior year primarily reflecting lower ammonium sulfate pricing. Raw material pass-through pricing was unfavorable by 4% following a net cost decrease in benzene and propylene (inputs to cumene which is a key feedstock to our products). The acquisition of U.S. Amines contributed approximately 3% to sales in the quarter.
Sales by product line and approximate percentage of total sales are included below:
($ in Thousands)
1Q 2023
1Q 2022
Sales
% of Total
Sales
% of Total
Nylon
$
99,372
25%
$
118,609
25%
Caprolactam
72,390
18%
70,005
15%
Chemical Intermediates
114,564
29%
135,690
28%
Ammonium Sulfate
114,218
28%
154,769
32%
$
400,544
100%
$
479,073
100%
Adjusted EBITDA of $65.4 million in the quarter decreased $37.8 million versus the prior year primarily due to lower sales and production volume, higher plant spend and unfavorable market-based pricing, net of raw material costs.
Adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 decreased $0.96 versus the prior year driven primarily by the factors discussed above, partially offset by a lower effective tax rate.
Cash flow from operations of $1.6 million in the quarter decreased $47.6 million versus the prior year primarily due to the unfavorable impact of changes in working capital driven largely by the timing of raw material payments, and lower net income. Capital expenditures of $24.6 million in the quarter increased $3.6 million versus the prior year.
Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on May 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2023.
SUSTAIN Project to Increase Granular Ammonium Sulfate Production by ~20%
The Company is announcing today it has kicked off its SUSTAIN (Sustainable U.S. Sulfate to Accelerate Increased Nutrition) project. SUSTAIN will include a multi-year series of capital investments focused on the planned expansion of granular ammonium sulfate production by approximately 200,000 tons per year at its Hopewell, Virginia site. The expansion is expected to increase granular ammonium sulfate production, predominantly through increased conversion, by nearly 20% and improve customer logistics. Further, the project is targeting no net increase in energy consumption or emissions, an anticipated reduction of total water usage at the site by approximately 10%, and a reduction of nutrient discharges. AdvanSix’s SUSTAIN project will ensure that the premium granular product variety required by the U.S. market can be produced domestically, increasing resiliency in the local fertilizer market.
Outlook
Expect strong underlying agriculture and fertilizer industry fundamentals to continue through the domestic planting season; Anticipate improvement in 2Q23 ammonium sulfate domestic sales volume in a lower nitrogen and raw material pricing environment
Expect balanced supply and demand conditions for North American acetone to continue
Expect continued headwinds in consumer durables and building and construction end markets across nylon and other chemical intermediates
Continue to expect Capital Expenditures of $110 million to $120 million in 2023, reflecting increased spend due to critical infrastructure, other maintenance, and growth and cost savings projects
Continue to expect pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be $28 million to $33 million in 2023 versus approximately $50 million in 2022
Negotiations with Hopewell South bargaining unit remain ongoing
"From the beginning of negotiations with the Hopewell South bargaining unit and associated economic strike, we have endeavored to reach a contract through a transparent and good faith bargaining process to address the various needs brought forth by the union negotiations' team. Our proposals maintain a market-based, role-specific wage approach designed to ensure we are providing competitive wages to our employees intended to improve attraction, retention, and development of our workforce in order to support long-term, sustainable growth. Ahead of the bargaining process, and consistent with historical practice, we developed robust contingency plans in the event of a work stoppage or strike. I’d like to thank our trained salary and contingent contract workers who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our customers and key stakeholders to ensure safe, stable and sustainable operations over the past several weeks. All parties were back at the bargaining table this week and we remain committed to continuing to bargain in good faith to reach a resolution to this situation," said Kane.
"We believe that AdvanSix offers a compelling investment thesis over the near, medium and long-term. While industry conditions continue to be dynamic, we have substantially increased the earnings power of this business. In addition, our healthy balance sheet supports performance in a dynamic and uncertain macro environment and provides further optionality to deploy capital with a focus on maximizing shareholder value,” concluded Kane.
Conference Call Information
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix is a diversified chemistry company that produces essential materials for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives. Our integrated value chain of our five U.S.-based manufacturing facilities plays a critical role in global supply chains and enables us to innovate and deliver essential products for our customers across building and construction, fertilizers, agrochemicals, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives, electronics and other end markets. Guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect, AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates, and plant nutrients. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not to act as substitutes for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided. Non-GAAP measures in this press release may be calculated in a way that is not comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
AdvanSix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,826
$
30,985
Accounts and other receivables – net
161,389
175,429
Inventories – net
224,635
215,502
Taxes receivable
1,023
9,771
Other current assets
6,295
9,241
Total current assets
395,168
440,928
Property, plant and equipment – net
812,518
811,065
Operating lease right-of-use assets
113,225
114,688
Goodwill
56,192
56,192
Intangible assets
48,480
49,242
Other assets
23,232
23,216
Total assets
$
1,448,815
$
1,495,331
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
212,506
$
272,770
Accrued liabilities
40,611
48,820
Operating lease liabilities – short-term
36,171
37,472
Deferred income and customer advances
25,672
34,430
Total current liabilities
314,960
393,492
Deferred income taxes
160,192
160,409
Operating lease liabilities – long-term
77,418
77,571
Line of credit – long-term
127,000
115,000
Postretirement benefit obligations
1,139
—
Other liabilities
10,039
10,679
Total liabilities
690,748
757,151
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 32,532,842 shares issued
and 27,668,715 outstanding at March 31, 2023; 31,977,593 shares issued and 27,446,520
outstanding at December 31, 2022
325
320
Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 50,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and
outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
—
—
Treasury stock at par (4,864,127 shares at March 31, 2023; 4,531,073 shares at December 31, 2022)
(48)
(45)
Additional paid-in capital
163,831
174,585
Retained earnings
598,339
567,517
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,380)
(4,197)
Total stockholders' equity
758,067
738,180
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,448,815
$
1,495,331
AdvanSix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Sales
$
400,544
$
479,073
Costs, expenses and other:
Costs of goods sold
330,042
375,646
Selling, general and administrative expenses
25,114
21,210
Interest expense, net
1,267
563
Other non-operating (income) expense, net
(108)
(603)
Total costs, expenses and other
356,315
396,816
Income before taxes
44,229
82,257
Income tax expense
9,275
19,184
Net income
$
34,954
$
63,073
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
1.27
$
2.24
Diluted
$
1.22
$
2.15
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
27,601,784
28,199,871
Diluted
28,586,563
29,371,051
AdvanSix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
34,954
$
63,073
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
17,845
16,692
Loss on disposal of assets
168
359
Deferred income taxes
(170)
(519)
Stock-based compensation
2,013
3,374
Amortization of deferred financing fees
155
155
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:
Accounts and other receivables
14,007
(28,402)
Inventories
(9,133)
(1,889)
Taxes receivable
8,748
—
Accounts payable
(53,388)
9,904
Accrued liabilities
(8,408)
(11,718)
Deferred income and customer advances
(8,758)
(315)
Other assets and liabilities
3,542
(1,552)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,575
49,162
Cash flows from investing activities:
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(24,603)
(21,019)
Acquisition of businesses
—
(98,589)
Other investing activities
(1,003)
(296)
Net cash used for investing activities
(25,606)
(119,904)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings from line of credit
78,000
148,500
Payments of line of credit
(66,000)
(63,500)
Payment of line of credit facility fees
—
—
Principal payments of finance leases
(231)
(237)
Dividend payments
(4,020)
(3,517)
Purchase of treasury stock
(13,499)
(7,012)
Issuance of common stock
622
714
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities
(5,128)
74,948
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(29,159)
4,206
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
30,985
15,100
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
$
1,826
$
19,306
Supplemental non-cash investing activities:
Capital expenditures included in accounts payable
$
8,193
$
7,335
AdvanSix Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,575
$
49,162
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(24,603)
(21,019)
Free cash flow (1)
$
(23,028)
$
28,143
(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net cash provided by operating activities
less Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
The Company believes that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Net income
$
34,954
$
63,073
Non-cash stock-based compensation
2,013
3,374
Non-recurring, unusual or extraordinary expenses
—
—
Non-cash amortization from acquisitions
532
201
Non-recurring M&A costs
—
277
Benefit from income taxes relating to reconciling items
(435)
(556)
Adjusted Net Income
37,064
66,369
Interest expense, net
1,267
563
Income tax expense - adjusted
9,710
19,740
Depreciation and amortization - adjusted
17,313
16,491
Adjusted EBITDA
$
65,354
$
103,163
Sales
$
400,544
$
479,073
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)
16.3%
21.5%
(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Sales
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Net Income
$
34,954
$
63,073
Adjusted Net Income
37,064
66,369
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic
27,601,784
28,199,871
Dilutive effect of equity awards and other stock-based holdings
984,779
1,171,180
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
28,586,563
29,371,051
EPS - Basic
$
1.27
$
2.24
EPS - Diluted
$
1.22
$
2.15
Adjusted EPS - Basic
$
1.34
$
2.35
Adjusted EPS - Diluted
$
1.30
$
2.26
The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, enhance a reader’s understanding of the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods and performance relative to its competitors, as these non-GAAP measures exclude items that are not considered core to the Company’s operations.
AdvanSix Inc.
Appendix
(Pre-tax income impact, Dollars in millions)
Planned Plant Turnaround Schedule (3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
2017
—
~$10
~$4
~$20
~$34
2018
~$2
~$10
~$30
—
~$42
2019
—
~$5
~$5
~$25
~$35
2020
~$2
~$7
~$20
~$2
~$31
2021
~$3
~$8
—
~$18
~$29
2022
~$1
~$5
~$44
—
~$50
2023E
~$2
~$1
$25-$30
—
$28-$33
(3) Primarily reflects the impact of fixed cost absorption, maintenance expense,
and the purchase of feedstocks which are normally manufactured by the Company.