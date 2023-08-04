AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023. Overall, the Company delivered solid earnings and cash flow results amid a continued dynamic macro environment.
Second Quarter 2023 Summary
- Sales down approximately 27% versus prior year driven by 19% unfavorable impact of market-based pricing, 6% lower raw material pass-through pricing, and 2% lower volume
- Net Income of $32.7 million, a decrease of $32.4 million versus the prior year
- Adjusted EBITDA of $65.8 million, a decrease of $39.6 million versus the prior year
- Cash Flow from Operations of $35.0 million, a decrease of $60.9 million versus the prior year
- Capital Expenditures of $19.3 million, an increase of $1.5 million versus the prior year
- Free Cash Flow of $15.7 million, a decrease of $62.4 million versus the prior year
- Repurchased 410,862 shares for approximately $14.9 million in 2Q23
“AdvanSix successfully delivered solid earnings and cash flow results in the second quarter against a record prior year,” said Erin Kane, president and CEO of AdvanSix. “The AdvanSix team executed well within a mixed set of dynamics across the portfolio. We captured strong in-season demand for plant nutrients in a significantly lower nitrogen and raw material environment, navigated a nylon pricing environment pressured by industry supply and demand conditions including increased low-priced imports, while North American acetone supply and demand continued to be balanced. Our team’s collective performance and advantaged business model supporting through-cycle profitability illustrates the value and resilience of our diversified chemistry company. Our confidence is reflected in once again increasing our quarterly cash dividend by 10 percent.”
Summary second quarter 2023 financial results for the Company are included below:
($ in Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Sales
$427,940
$583,736
Net Income
32,728
65,157
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$1.16
$2.23
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (1)
$1.25
$2.30
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
65,785
105,426
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (1)
15.4%
18.1%
Cash Flow from Operations
35,004
95,891
Free Cash Flow (1)(2)
15,713
78,131
(1) See “Non-GAAP Measures” included in this press release for non-GAAP reconciliations
(2) Net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures
Sales of $428 million in the quarter decreased approximately 27% versus the prior year. Market-based pricing was unfavorable by 19% compared to the prior year primarily reflecting lower nutrient values reducing ammonium sulfate pricing, as well as lower nylon pricing. Raw material pass-through pricing was unfavorable by 6% following a net cost decrease in benzene and propylene (inputs to cumene which is a key feedstock to our products). Sales volume decreased approximately 2% driven by soft end market demand impacting portions of our nylon and chemical intermediates product lines, partially offset by higher domestic ammonium sulfate volume to meet strong in-season customer demand.
Sales by product line and approximate percentage of total sales are included below:
($ in Thousands)
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Sales
% of Total
Sales
% of Total
Nylon
$
92,953
22%
$
132,105
23 %
Caprolactam
74,682
18 %
87,169
15 %
Chemical Intermediates
121,365
28 %
158,611
27 %
Ammonium Sulfate
138,940
32 %
205,851
35 %
$
427,940
100 %
$
583,736
100 %
Adjusted EBITDA of $65.8 million in the quarter decreased $39.6 million versus the prior year primarily due to unfavorable market-based pricing, net of raw material costs, partially offset by the favorable year-over-year impact of planned plant turnarounds, and the net impact of lower sales volume and changes in sales mix including higher domestic plant nutrients sales.
Adjusted earnings per share of $1.25decreased $1.05 versus the prior year driven primarily by the factors discussed above.
Cash flow from operations of $35.0 million in the quarter decreased $60.9 million versus the prior year primarily due to lower net income and the unfavorable impact of changes in working capital driven largely by the unwinding of ammonium sulfate pre-buy advances. Capital expenditures of $19.3 million in the quarter increased $1.5 million versus the prior year.
Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on the Company's common stock. This represents a 10% increase from the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable on August 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2023.
Outlook
- Expect favorable underlying agriculture industry fundamentals to continue; Typical North American ammonium sulfate seasonality expected to drive 3Q23 sequential domestic pricing decline
- Expect balanced supply and demand conditions for North American acetone to continue
- Expect continued unfavorable supply and demand conditions across nylon and other chemical intermediates due to headwinds in consumer durables and building and construction end markets
- Continue to expect Capital Expenditures of $110 million to $120 million in 2023, reflecting increased spend due to critical infrastructure, other maintenance, and growth and cost savings projects
- Continue to expect pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be $25 million to $30 million in 3Q23, totaling $28 million to $33 million in full year 2023
"We are highly focused on the execution of our upcoming third quarter planned plant turnaround to support safe, stable and sustainable operations at higher utilization rates relative to our industry. While we anticipate the impacts of ammonium sulfate seasonality and soft end market demand overall, we remain well positioned to offer near, medium and long-term value for our shareholders supported by the structural improvements made to the underlying earnings power of this business. We are committed to producing the right chemistries with the right properties to solve our customers' most exciting opportunities, recently illustrated by the introduction of new 100 percent post-consumer recycled content nylon,” concluded Kane.
Conference Call Information
AdvanSix will discuss its results during its investor conference call today starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate on the conference call, dial (844) 855-9494 (domestic) or (412) 858-4602 (international) approximately 10 minutes before the 9:00 a.m. ET start, and tell the operator that you are dialing in for AdvanSix’s second quarter 2023 earnings call. The live webcast of the investor call as well as related presentation materials can be accessed at http://investors.advansix.com. Investors can hear a replay of the conference call from 12 noon ET on August 4 until 12 noon ET on August 11 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The access code is 9404240.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix is a diversified chemistry company that produces essential materials for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives. Our integrated value chain of our five U.S.-based manufacturing facilities plays a critical role in global supply chains and enables us to innovate and deliver essential products for our customers across building and construction, fertilizers, agrochemicals, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives, electronics and other end markets. Guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect, AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates, and plant nutrients. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," “outlook,” "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" and other variations or similar terminology and expressions. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic and financial conditions in the U.S. and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any resurgences; the potential effects of inflationary pressures, labor market shortages and supply chain issues; instability or volatility in financial markets or other unfavorable economic or business conditions caused by geopolitical concerns, including as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the effect on our customers’ demand for our products and our suppliers’ ability to manufacture and deliver our raw materials, including implications of reduced refinery utilization in the U.S.; our ability to sell and provide our goods and services; the ability of our customers to pay for our products; any closures of our and our customers’ offices and facilities; risks associated with increased phishing, compromised business emails and other cybersecurity attacks and disruptions to our technology infrastructure; risks associated with employees working remotely or operating with a reduced workforce; risks associated with our indebtedness including compliance with financial and restrictive covenants, and our ability to access capital on reasonable terms, at a reasonable cost, or at all, due to economic conditions or otherwise; the impact of scheduled turnarounds and significant unplanned downtime and interruptions of production or logistics operations as a result of mechanical issues or other unanticipated events such as fires, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, pandemics and geopolitical conflicts and related events; price fluctuations, cost increases and supply of raw materials; our operations and growth projects requiring substantial capital; growth rates and cyclicality of the industries we serve including global changes in supply and demand; failure to develop and commercialize new products or technologies; loss of significant customer relationships; adverse trade and tax policies; extensive environmental, health and safety laws that apply to our operations; hazards associated with chemical manufacturing, storage and transportation; litigation associated with chemical manufacturing and our business operations generally; inability to acquire and integrate businesses, assets, products or technologies; protection of our intellectual property and proprietary information; prolonged work stoppages as a result of labor difficulties or otherwise; cybersecurity, data privacy incidents and disruptions to our technology infrastructure; failure to maintain effective internal controls; our ability to declare and pay quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; our ability to repurchase our common stock and the amount and timing of any future repurchases; disruptions in supply chain, transportation and logistics; potential for uncertainty regarding qualification for tax treatment of our spin-off; fluctuations in our stock price; and changes in laws or regulations applicable to our business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors in Part 1, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not to act as substitutes for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided. Non-GAAP measures in this press release may be calculated in a way that is not comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
AdvanSix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,536
$
30,985
Accounts and other receivables – net
153,148
175,429
Inventories – net
225,986
215,502
Taxes receivable
1,442
9,771
Other current assets
20,043
9,241
Total current assets
411,155
440,928
Property, plant and equipment – net
816,885
811,065
Operating lease right-of-use assets
109,816
114,688
Goodwill
56,192
56,192
Intangible assets
47,717
49,242
Other assets
25,244
23,216
Total assets
$
1,467,009
$
1,495,331
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
220,158
$
272,770
Accrued liabilities
43,310
48,820
Operating lease liabilities – short-term
34,342
37,472
Deferred income and customer advances
2,333
34,430
Total current liabilities
300,143
393,492
Deferred income taxes
164,256
160,409
Operating lease liabilities – long-term
75,829
77,571
Line of credit – long-term
140,000
115,000
Postretirement benefit obligations
2,279
—
Other liabilities
10,143
10,679
Total liabilities
692,650
757,151
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 32,577,862 shares issued and 27,302,873 outstanding at June 30, 2023; 31,977,593 shares issued and 27,446,520 outstanding at December 31, 2022
326
320
Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 50,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
—
—
Treasury stock at par (5,274,989 shares at June 30, 2023; 4,531,073 shares at December 31, 2022)
(53
)
(45
)
Additional paid-in capital
151,706
174,585
Retained earnings
626,885
567,517
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,505
)
(4,197
)
Total stockholders' equity
774,359
738,180
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,467,009
$
1,495,331
AdvanSix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales
$
427,940
$
583,736
$
828,484
$
1,062,809
Costs, expenses and other:
Costs of goods sold
360,017
476,835
690,059
852,482
Selling, general and administrative expenses
24,011
20,841
49,126
42,051
Interest expense, net
1,954
769
3,221
1,332
Other non-operating (income) expense, net
(1,325
)
172
(1,433
)
(431
)
Total costs, expenses and other
384,657
498,617
740,973
895,434
Income before taxes
43,283
85,119
87,511
167,375
Income tax expense
10,555
19,962
19,829
39,145
Net income
$
32,728
$
65,157
$
67,682
$
128,230
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
1.19
$
2.31
$
2.46
$
4.55
Diluted
$
1.16
$
2.23
$
2.39
$
4.37
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
27,494,555
28,168,207
27,547,874
28,183,951
Diluted
28,113,402
29,262,709
28,348,266
29,316,792
AdvanSix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
32,728
$
65,157
$
67,682
$
128,230
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,113
17,534
35,958
34,226
Loss on disposal of assets
400
441
568
800
Deferred income taxes
4,064
3,077
3,894
2,558
Stock-based compensation
2,436
2,005
4,449
5,379
Amortization of deferred financing fees
154
154
309
309
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:
Accounts and other receivables
8,116
(23,743
)
22,123
(52,145
)
Inventories
(1,351
)
4,901
(10,484
)
3,012
Taxes receivable
(419
)
—
8,329
—
Accounts payable
6,172
42,535
(47,216
)
52,439
Accrued liabilities
2,664
2,897
(5,744
)
(8,821
)
Deferred income and customer advances
(23,339
)
(827
)
(32,097
)
(1,142
)
Other assets and liabilities
(14,734
)
(18,240
)
(11,192
)
(19,792
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
35,004
95,891
36,579
145,053
Cash flows from investing activities:
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(19,291
)
(17,760
)
(43,894
)
(38,779
)
Acquisition of businesses
—
1,133
—
(97,456
)
Other investing activities
(1,031
)
(925
)
(2,034
)
(1,221
)
Net cash used for investing activities
(20,322
)
(17,552
)
(45,928
)
(137,456
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings from line of credit
152,500
82,000
230,500
230,500
Payments of line of credit
(139,500
)
(155,500
)
(205,500
)
(219,000
)
Principal payments of finance leases
(225
)
(244
)
(456
)
(481
)
Dividend payments
(3,984
)
(3,515
)
(8,004
)
(7,032
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(14,886
)
(3,407
)
(28,385
)
(10,419
)
Issuance of common stock
123
318
745
1,032
Net cash used for financing activities
(5,972
)
(80,348
)
(11,100
)
(5,400
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
8,710
(2,009
)
(20,449
)
2,197
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,826
19,306
30,985
15,100
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
$
10,536
$
17,297
$
10,536
$
17,297
Supplemental non-cash investing activities:
Capital expenditures included in accounts payable
$
9,832
$
9,207
AdvanSix Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
35,004
$
95,891
$
36,579
$
145,053
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(19,291
)
(17,760
)
(43,894
)
(38,779
)
Free cash flow (1)
$
15,713
$
78,131
$
(7,315
)
$
106,274
(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net cash provided by operating activities less Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
The Company believes that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
32,728
$
65,157
$
67,682
$
128,230
Non-cash stock-based compensation
2,436
2,005
4,449
5,379
Non-recurring, unusual or extraordinary expenses
—
—
—
—
Non-cash amortization from acquisitions
532
551
1,064
752
Non-recurring M&A costs
—
—
—
277
Benefit from income taxes relating to reconciling items
(498
)
(439
)
(933
)
(995
)
Adjusted Net Income
35,198
67,274
72,262
133,643
Interest expense, net
1,954
769
3,221
1,332
Income tax expense - adjusted
11,053
20,401
20,763
40,141
Depreciation and amortization - adjusted
17,580
16,982
34,893
33,474
Adjusted EBITDA
$
65,785
$
105,426
$
131,139
$
208,590
Sales
$
427,940
$
583,736
$
828,484
$
1,062,809
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)
15.4
%
18.1
%
15.8
%
19.6
%
(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Sales
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Income
$
32,728
$
65,157
$
67,682
$
128,230
Adjusted Net Income
35,198
67,274
72,262
133,643
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic
27,494,555
28,168,207
27,547,874
28,183,951
Dilutive effect of equity awards and other stock-based holdings
618,847
1,094,502
800,392
1,132,841
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
28,113,402
29,262,709
28,348,266
29,316,792
EPS - Basic
$
1.19
$
2.31
$
2.46
$
4.55
EPS - Diluted
$
1.16
$
2.23
$
2.39
$
4.37
Adjusted EPS - Basic
$
1.28
$
2.39
$
2.62
$
4.74
Adjusted EPS - Diluted
$
1.25
$
2.30
$
2.55
$
4.56
The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, enhance a reader’s understanding of the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods and performance relative to its competitors, as these non-GAAP measures exclude items that are not considered core to the Company’s operations.
AdvanSix Inc.
Appendix
(Pre-tax income impact, Dollars in millions)
Planned Plant Turnaround Schedule (3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
2017
—
~$10
~$4
~$20
~$34
2018
~$2
~$10
~$30
—
~$42
2019
—
~$5
~$5
~$25
~$35
2020
~$2
~$7
~$20
~$2
~$31
2021
~$3
~$8
—
~$18
~$29
2022
~$1
~$5
~$44
—
~$50
2023E
~$2
~$1
$25-$30
—
$28-$33
(3) Primarily reflects the impact of fixed cost absorption, maintenance expense, and the purchase of feedstocks which are normally manufactured by the Company.
