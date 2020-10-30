AdvanSix : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Strong volume growth, cash flow generation, cost management and capital discipline
Sales of $282 million, down (9%) versus prior year - Volume up 5%, Pass-through pricing (13%)
EPS Loss of ($0.02) - includes $20 million pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnaround
Cash Flow from Operations of $36 million, up $2 million versus prior year
AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020. Overall, the Company generated higher cash flow in the third quarter while mitigating the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and executing its planned plant turnaround.
Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sales down approximately 9% versus prior year, as 5% higher volume was more than offset by 13% lower raw material pass-through pricing and 1% unfavorable impact of market-based pricing
Net Loss of ($0.7) million, a decrease of $8.6 million versus the prior year
EBITDA of $15.8 million, a decrease of $9.1 million versus the prior year
3Q20 planned plant turnaround successfully completed - approximately $20 million unfavorable pre-tax income impact (compared to approximately $5 million unfavorable impact in 3Q19)
Cash Flow from Operations of $35.5 million, an increase of $2.4 million versus the prior year
Capital Expenditures of $16.0 million, $19.2 million favorable versus the prior year
Free Cash Flow of $19.6 million, an increase of $21.6 million versus the prior year
As of 3Q20, approximately $17 million of cash on hand with approximately $111 million of additional capacity available under the revolving credit facility
“Our diverse product portfolio and global low-cost position continue to serve us well as we navigate through the current environment," said Erin Kane, president and CEO of AdvanSix. "We have seen nylon volume returning to pre-COVID levels and we continue to optimize our mix across end uses, applications and geographies through the recovery. The performance of the remainder of our portfolio, including ammonium sulfate, acetone and other high-value intermediates, remains resilient complementing ongoing benefits from our focused cost management and high-return capital investments. We generated higher cash flow in the quarter, as anticipated, supported by efficient working capital performance and reduced capital expenditures."
Summary third quarter 2020 financial results for the Company are included below:
($ in Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
Sales
$281,910
$310,633
Net Income (Loss)
(692)
7,921
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
($0.02)
$0.28
EBITDA (1)
15,806
24,949
EBITDA Margin % (1)
5.6%
8.0%
Cash Flow from Operations
35,533
33,173
Free Cash Flow (1)(2)
19,572
(2,012)
(1) See “Non-GAAP Measures” included in this press release for non-GAAP reconciliations
(2) Net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures
Sales of $281.9 million decreased approximately 9% versus the prior year. Raw material pass-through pricing was unfavorable by 13% following a net cost decrease in benzene and propylene (inputs to cumene which is a key feedstock to our products). Market-based pricing was unfavorable by 1% compared to the prior year reflecting challenging end market conditions in our nylon and caprolactam product lines and lower sales prices in ammonium sulfate, partially offset by improved industry dynamics in chemical intermediates, particularly acetone. Sales volume in the quarter increased 5% driven by increases in nylon and higher domestic granular ammonium sulfate sales.
Sales by product line represented the following approximate percentage of our total sales:
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
Nylon
26%
25%
Caprolactam
18%
26%
Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizers
22%
20%
Chemical Intermediates
34%
29%
EBITDA of $15.8 million in the quarter decreased $9.1 million versus the prior year primarily due to the unfavorable impact of planned plant turnarounds, unfavorable sales mix and lower market-based pricing, partially offset by productivity and disciplined cost management, and the favorable impact of lower raw material costs including natural gas and sulfur.
Earnings per share decreased $0.30 versus the prior year to a loss of ($0.02) in the quarter driven by the factors discussed above.
Cash flow from operations of $35.5 million in the quarter increased $2.4 million versus the prior year primarily due to the favorable impact of changes in working capital, partially offset by lower net income. Capital expenditures of $16.0 million in the quarter decreased $19.2 million versus the prior year following the completion of several high-return growth and cost savings investments.
COVID-19 Response Summary
As previously discussed, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security designated our industry as "essential critical infrastructure" during the response to COVID-19 for both public health and safety as well as community well-being. During the third quarter, we continued to execute our business continuity and mitigation plans with a focus on health and safety including, among other actions, on-site medical personnel to actively monitor employees and contractors, thermal screening, social distancing measures, telecommuting, upgraded personal protective equipment, face coverings at all facilities, and exposure management protocols.
Outlook
Targeting strong caprolactam plant utilization and optimizing nylon mix across end uses, applications and geographies
Expect stable ammonium sulfate fertilizer environment to continue through 2020/2021 planting season
Expect favorable acetone industry supply and demand balance to continue
Continued disciplined cost management - expect $20 to $25 million full year 2020 cost reduction
Capital Expenditures expected to be approximately $85 million in 2020 (down approximately $65 million versus 2019); Expect Capital Expenditures to be $80 to $90 million in 2021
Expect a reduction in net debt and leverage levels in 4Q20 with robust cash generation supported by working capital improvements and cash tax benefits associated with the CARES Act
Expect pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be $25 to $30 million in 2021 (versus approximately $32 million in 2020)
"During this dynamic time, we continue to strengthen our ability to deliver long-term shareholder return. We are focused on executing for the remainder of 2020 and driving best possible outcomes for the business. Looking ahead to 2021, our priorities are focused on continued operational excellence and improving through-cycle profitability, enhancing our portfolio resiliency through differentiated product growth and mix optimization, and being strong and disciplined stewards of capital,” added Kane.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," “outlook,” "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" and other variations or similar terminology and expressions. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic and financial conditions in the U.S. and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any resurgences; the scope and duration of the pandemic and pace of recovery; the timing of the development and distribution of an effective vaccine or treatment for COVID-19; governmental, business and individuals’ actions in response to the pandemic, including our business continuity and cash optimization plans that have been, and may in the future be, implemented; the impact of social and economic restrictions and other containment measures taken to combat virus transmission; the effect on our customers’ demand for our products and our suppliers’ ability to manufacture and deliver our raw materials, including implications of reduced refinery utilization in the U.S.; our ability to sell and provide our goods and services, including as a result of travel and other COVID-19-related restrictions; the ability of our customers to pay for our products; and any closures of our and our customers’ offices and facilities; risks associated with increased phishing, compromised business emails and other cybersecurity attacks and disruptions to our technology infrastructure; risks associated with employees working remotely or operating with a reduced workforce; risks associated with our indebtedness including compliance with financial and restrictive covenants, and our ability to access capital on reasonable terms, at a reasonable cost or at all due to economic conditions resulting from COVID-19 or otherwise; the impact of scheduled turnarounds and significant unplanned downtime and interruptions of production or logistics operations as a result of mechanical issues or other unanticipated events such as fires, severe weather conditions, natural disasters and pandemics including the COVID-19 pandemic; price fluctuations, cost increases and supply of raw materials; our operations and growth projects requiring substantial capital; growth rates and cyclicality of the industries we serve including global changes in supply and demand; failure to develop and commercialize new products or technologies; loss of significant customer relationships; adverse trade and tax policies; extensive environmental, health and safety laws that apply to our operations; hazards associated with chemical manufacturing, storage and transportation; litigation associated with chemical manufacturing and our business operations generally; inability to acquire and integrate businesses, assets, products or technologies; protection of our intellectual property and proprietary information; prolonged work stoppages as a result of labor difficulties or otherwise; cybersecurity, data privacy incidents and disruptions to our technology infrastructure; failure to maintain effective internal controls; disruptions in transportation and logistics; our inability to achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of our spin-off including uncertainty regarding qualification for expected tax treatment; fluctuations in our stock price; and changes in laws or regulations applicable to our business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors in Part 1, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not to act as substitutes for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided. Non-GAAP measures in this press release may be calculated in a way that is not comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
AdvanSix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,686
$
7,050
Accounts and other receivables – net
97,101
104,613
Inventories – net
173,873
171,710
Taxes receivable
13,807
2,047
Other current assets
7,096
5,117
Total current assets
308,563
290,537
Property, plant and equipment – net
765,125
755,881
Operating lease right-of-use assets
110,360
135,985
Goodwill
15,005
15,005
Other assets
36,079
38,561
Total assets
$
1,235,132
$
1,235,969
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
179,652
$
205,911
Accrued liabilities
35,610
28,114
Operating lease liabilities – short-term
31,724
38,005
Deferred income and customer advances
6,176
19,696
Total current liabilities
253,162
291,726
Deferred income taxes
121,445
110,071
Operating lease liabilities – long-term
79,085
98,347
Line of credit – long-term
313,000
297,000
Postretirement benefit obligations
36,783
32,410
Other liabilities
10,623
5,537
Total liabilities
814,098
835,091
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
31,622,910 shares issued and 28,030,271 outstanding at September 30,
2020; 31,423,898 shares issued and 27,914,777 outstanding at
December 31, 2019
316
314
Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 50,000,000 shares authorized and 0
shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and
December 31, 2019
—
—
Treasury stock at par (3,592,639 shares at September 30, 2020;
3,509,121 shares at December 31, 2019)
(36)
(35)
Additional paid-in capital
183,356
180,884
Retained earnings
248,479
229,166
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,081)
(9,451)
Total stockholders' equity
421,034
400,878
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,235,132
$
1,235,969
AdvanSix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Sales
$
281,910
$
310,633
$
817,644
$
970,743
Costs, expenses and other:
Costs of goods sold
265,758
280,123
736,504
850,131
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16,177
19,261
50,827
58,683
Interest expense, net
1,981
1,293
5,827
3,727
Other non-operating expense (income), net
(334)
522
216
1,144
Total costs, expenses and other
283,582
301,199
793,374
913,685
Income (loss) before taxes
(1,672)
9,434
24,270
57,058
Income tax expense (benefit)
(980)
1,513
4,957
13,617
Net income (loss)
$
(692)
$
7,921
$
19,313
$
43,441
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$
(0.02)
$
0.29
$
0.69
$
1.54
Diluted
$
(0.02)
$
0.28
$
0.69
$
1.49
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
28,079,937
27,608,985
28,037,651
28,192,760
Diluted
28,079,937
28,581,451
28,092,712
29,164,024
AdvanSix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(692)
$
7,921
$
19,313
$
43,441
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,497
14,222
45,061
42,094
Loss on disposal of assets
95
3,066
143
4,967
Deferred income taxes
1,389
(960)
11,895
9,149
Stock based compensation
603
2,001
3,503
7,575
Accretion of deferred financing fees
141
106
412
320
Restructuring charges
—
—
—
12,623
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts and other receivables
(22,385)
16,399
7,445
51,170
Inventories
9,851
(24,245)
(2,163)
(26,739)
Taxes receivable
(3,634)
1,994
(11,760)
(34)
Accounts payable
31,285
17,742
(9,939)
(12,844)
Accrued liabilities
1,840
(2,699)
7,776
(4,470)
Deferred income and customer advances
913
(1,236)
(13,520)
(20,608)
Other assets and liabilities
630
(1,138)
5,920
(6,108)
Net cash provided by operating activities
35,533
33,173
64,086
100,536
Cash flows from investing activities:
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(15,961)
(35,185)
(67,563)
(106,386)
Other investing activities
(373)
(918)
(898)
(2,203)
Net cash used for investing activities
(16,334)
(36,103)
(68,461)
(108,589)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings from line of credit
49,000
106,500
268,500
316,750
Payments of line of credit
(124,000)
(95,500)
(252,500)
(250,750)
Payment of line of credit facility fees
—
—
(425)
—
Principal payments of finance leases
(176)
(2,279)
(534)
(4,656)
Purchase of treasury stock
—
(12,800)
(1,032)
(53,067)
Issuance of common stock
—
—
2
16
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(75,176)
(4,079)
14,011
8,293
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(55,977)
(7,009)
9,636
240
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
72,663
17,057
7,050
9,808
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
$
16,686
$
10,048
$
16,686
$
10,048
Supplemental non-cash investing activities:
Capital expenditures included in accounts payable
$
5,802
$
27,344
AdvanSix Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Dollars in thousands)
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
35,533
$
33,173
$
64,086
$
100,536
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(15,961)
(35,185)
(67,563)
(106,386)
Free cash flow (1)
$
19,572
$
(2,012)
$
(3,477)
$
(5,850)
(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net cash provided by operating activities less Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
The Company believes that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.
(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net Income before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
(3) Prior year one-time Pottsville restructuring charges reflect the closure of the Company's Pottsville, Pennsylvania films plant
(4) EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by Sales
The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, enhance a reader’s understanding of the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods and performance relative to its competitors, as these non-GAAP measures exclude items that are not considered core to the Company’s operations.
AdvanSix Inc.
Appendix
(Pre-tax income impact, Dollars in millions)
Planned Plant Turnaround Schedule (5)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
2017
—
~$10
~$4
~$20
~$34
2018
~$2
~$10
~$30
—
~$42
2019
—
~$5
~$5
~$25
~$35
2020E
~$2
~$7
~$20
~$3
~$32
2021E
—
$11-$13
—
$14-$17
$25-$30
(5) Primarily reflects the impact of fixed cost absorption, maintenance expense, and the purchase of feedstocks which are normally manufactured by the Company.