AdvanSix : Health, Safety, Environmental and Sustainability Policy

Health, Safety, Environmental and Sustainability Policy

Our Commitment to HSE&S

At AdvanSix, our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect are the foundation of our business. As a proud member of the American Chemistry Council, we are committed to managing our operations in a Safe, Stable and Sustainable manner in accordance with the Responsible Care® Guiding Principles. The following Health, Safety and Environmental values are intended to serve as a guide and reflect our commitment to continuously improve our health, safety, and environmental performance at all our sites in order to support sustainable operations.

Our priority is to ensure safe, stable and sustainable operations through best-in-class performance. Our strong legacy and ongoing commitment to operational excellence - including process safety and adherence to the American Chemistry Council (ACC) Responsible Care® guiding principles

- remains a solid foundation for our corporate sustainability programs.

Importantly, sustainability is highly integrated into our overall corporate strategy and value creation roadmap, with a focus on strengthening our culture, improving through-cycle profitability, enhancing portfolio resiliency and maintaining disciplined capital stewardship.

This HSE&S Policy defines the Scope of our priorities, HSE&S Values, Priority Materials Topics & Goals, HSE&S Oversight, and HSE&S Reporting

Scope

This Policy encompasses the entirety of the AdvanSix enterprise, including our operational, commercial and functional teams.

HSE&S Values

Safety as a core value

We are committed to operating our facilities in a safe and secure manner and accept responsibility for our own personal safety and for the safety of our colleagues and the communities in which we operate. Our expectation is zero injuries.

Integrity and Compliance

We are committed to operating with integrity as individuals and as a responsible corporate citizen and will meet or exceed all applicable Health, Safety, Environmental (HSE), Security, and Process Safety Management (PSM) regulations, company standards and voluntary initiatives to which we subscribe.

Protection of our environment

We are committed to operating responsibly and implementing sustainable processes and practices that mitigate environmental impacts from our operations, products, and services.

Engaging stakeholders and maintaining a dialogue

