  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AdvanSix Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ASIX   US00773T1016

ADVANSIX INC.

(ASIX)
  Report
2022-11-23
40.95 USD   -0.19%
AdvanSix : Health, Safety, Environmental and Sustainability Policy

11/24/2022 | 01:04pm EST
Health, Safety, Environmental and Sustainability Policy

Our Commitment to HSE&S

At AdvanSix, our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect are the foundation of our business. As a proud member of the American Chemistry Council, we are committed to managing our operations in a Safe, Stable and Sustainable manner in accordance with the Responsible Care® Guiding Principles. The following Health, Safety and Environmental values are intended to serve as a guide and reflect our commitment to continuously improve our health, safety, and environmental performance at all our sites in order to support sustainable operations.

Our priority is to ensure safe, stable and sustainable operations through best-in-class performance. Our strong legacy and ongoing commitment to operational excellence - including process safety and adherence to the American Chemistry Council (ACC) Responsible Care® guiding principles

- remains a solid foundation for our corporate sustainability programs.

Importantly, sustainability is highly integrated into our overall corporate strategy and value creation roadmap, with a focus on strengthening our culture, improving through-cycle profitability, enhancing portfolio resiliency and maintaining disciplined capital stewardship.

This HSE&S Policy defines the Scope of our priorities, HSE&S Values, Priority Materials Topics & Goals, HSE&S Oversight, and HSE&S Reporting

Scope

This Policy encompasses the entirety of the AdvanSix enterprise, including our operational, commercial and functional teams.

HSE&S Values

Safety as a core value

We are committed to operating our facilities in a safe and secure manner and accept responsibility for our own personal safety and for the safety of our colleagues and the communities in which we operate. Our expectation is zero injuries.

Integrity and Compliance

We are committed to operating with integrity as individuals and as a responsible corporate citizen and will meet or exceed all applicable Health, Safety, Environmental (HSE), Security, and Process Safety Management (PSM) regulations, company standards and voluntary initiatives to which we subscribe.

Protection of our environment

We are committed to operating responsibly and implementing sustainable processes and practices that mitigate environmental impacts from our operations, products, and services.

Engaging stakeholders and maintaining a dialogue

©2022 AdvanSix Inc. All rights reserved

We are committed to understanding, addressing, mitigating, and communicating the health, safety, environmental, security and process safety impacts of our raw materials, operations, and products throughout their lifecycle. We engage in an open and honest dialogue with employees, business partners, public authorities and our communities to discuss their concerns, present our actions and communicate results.

Continuously improving the performance of processes and products

We are committed to continuously improving our HSE, Security, PSM and Sustainability processes by using our management system to measure our ongoing performance, monitor sustainability metrics, set improvement goals, and drive continuous improvement action plans. We seek to continually enhance our role in global supply chains by innovating and delivering essential products for our customers and communities.

Implementing training and processes to ensure adherence

We are committed to providing all employees with the critical skills and training required to ensure adherence to these values and to make continuous progress towards our goal of no accidents, injuries or harm to human health and the environment. We engage and empower our employees to raise issues, participate in risk assessments, and support the implementation of process improvements throughout our manufacturing and business operations. We regularly verify adherence through assurance processes as well as internal and external audits.

Priority Material Topics & Goals

Topics

Purpose

Goals

Safety Performance

Creating safe and healthy

Zero fatalities and

working conditions for

incidents

employees and contractors;

Top quartile ACC safety

protecting communities through

performance

safe process operations,

material transportation,

materials management and

emergency preparedness; and

promoting a culture to Live

Safety and CARE (Courage to

Act Respond and Engage)

Quality and Product

Driving product quality across

100% product regulatory

Performance

unit operations to meet

compliance

customers' needs; continuously

improving our product portfolio

through discovery and

innovation; and executing a

rigorous product stewardship &

safety program to control and

minimize our products' safety

risks and any adverse effects on

human and animal health and

on the environment

Environmental Compliance

Acting in accordance with

Zero pellet loss to the

environmental laws and

environment 100%

©2022 AdvanSix Inc. All rights reserved

regulations; and establishing

environmental

standards and processes that are

compliance

more stringent than regulatory

requirements.

Carbon Footprint and

Preparing for the impacts of

No Net Increase in GHG

Emissions

climate change on our business;

emissions

and reducing GHG emissions

throughout our operations and

product life cycles

Water Stewardship in Local

Demonstrating ongoing

No Net Increase in Water

Communities

compliance with federal and

usage

local regulations and

committing to engagement with

our local communities in shared

watershed regions

Equitable, Diverse and

Cultivating a culture of fair and

Substantively increase

Inclusive Workforce

respectful treatment of all

our Diverse

people where all individuals

representation by 2030

practice open mindedness and

feel respected, accepted and

valued

HSE&S Oversight

In 2020, our Sustainability Council (the "Council") was formed to holistically assess our corporate sustainability and ESG practices. The Council, comprised of senior leaders, acts as a governance body on strategy development and collaborates with a network of subject matter experts throughout the organization with a focus on enhancing sustainability across our processes and product innovation and an unwavering commitment to our employees. The Council has refined our corporate sustainability strategy, prioritized work streams and related goals, as well as enhanced public disclosures aligning with the prevalent reporting frameworks.

The Council reports to the Executive Leadership team and provides quarterly updates to the Health, Safety, Environmental and Sustainability Committee (the "HSE&S Committee") of the AdvanSix Board of Directors.

The HSE&S Committee, established in early 2020, is responsible for oversight of our policies and programs relating to compliance with health, safety, environmental and sustainability matters, including process safety, security, asset reliability, product safety and stewardship, community engagement and government affairs, as well as other matters regarding AdvanSix's role as a responsible corporate citizen. The HSE&S Committee Charter and underlying oversight responsibilities are reviewed annually or on a more frequent basis, as needed.

In addition, the Board exercises oversight with respect to Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") matters including (i) ensuring that the Nominating and Governance Committee conducts a periodic assessment of ESG categories to confirm they are appropriately captured within the chartered responsibilities of applicable Committees; (ii) a periodic assessment of ESG-related matters escalated by applicable Committees, from time to time, for full Board oversight; and (iii)

©2022 AdvanSix Inc. All rights reserved

a periodic evaluation of applicable ESG-related enterprise risk management considerations. The following graphic shows the ESG responsibilities assigned to each Committee:

HSE&S Reporting

Our HSE&S reporting supports our goal of transparency by aligning with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards Core, using guidance of the SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) as well as the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure).

ERM Certification and Verification Services Inc. was engaged by AdvanSix Inc. to provide assurance in relation to certain information set out in AdvanSix's 2021 Sustainability Report for the reporting year ended December 31, 2021, including indicators in the following categories: environmental, safety performance, ethics & governance, and sustainable procurement.

Erin N. Kane

Achilles B. Kintiroglou

President and CEO

SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

©2022 AdvanSix Inc. All rights reserved

Disclaimer

AdvanSix Inc. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 18:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
