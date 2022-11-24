AdvanSix : Sustainable Procurement Policy

Sustainable Procurement Policy

Our Commitment to Sustainable Procurement

AdvanSix is committed to integrity and compliance in everything we do. As part of that commitment, AdvanSix expects its suppliers to ensure that they provide their employees a safe working environment, that they treat their workers with dignity and respect, that they engage in environmentally sound and sustainable manufacturing processes, and that they comply with the law in all countries in which they conduct business. Suppliers are expected to foster a culture where employees and managers can communicate openly and raise concerns without fear of retaliation, intimidation, or harassment.

This policy sets out how we will source responsibility at AdvanSix, and how we will measure and improve the sustainability of suppliers to continue to achieve our sustainability objectives and deliver value to our customers.

Scope

This policy applies to all externally sourced goods and services and all external suppliers

within the scope of AdvanSix procurement practices.

Framework

AdvanSix's sustainability framework of procurement is as follows:

1. Code of Conduct and Supplier Code of Conduct

It is a requirement that all employees, officers, directors and business partners comply with the AdvanSix Code of Business Conduct (the "Code") and that all suppliers comply with the AdvanSix Supplier Code of Business Conduct (the "Supplier Code"), both of which are publicly available on our Global Citizenship webpage at https://www.advansix.com/global-citizenship.

The Code and Supplier Code set forth clear expectations and commitments from our teammates, business partners and suppliers including, among other items:

Standards for ethical and responsible business conduct

Compliance with laws and regulations

Respect for human rights

Environmental protection and local communities

Quality of our products and services

Sourcing practices and supplier relationships

Avoiding conflicts of interest

Safeguarding property and information

Reporting concerns

