AdvanSix : Sustainable Procurement Policy

11/24/2022 | 01:14pm EST
Sustainable Procurement Policy

Our Commitment to Sustainable Procurement

AdvanSix is committed to integrity and compliance in everything we do. As part of that commitment, AdvanSix expects its suppliers to ensure that they provide their employees a safe working environment, that they treat their workers with dignity and respect, that they engage in environmentally sound and sustainable manufacturing processes, and that they comply with the law in all countries in which they conduct business. Suppliers are expected to foster a culture where employees and managers can communicate openly and raise concerns without fear of retaliation, intimidation, or harassment.

This policy sets out how we will source responsibility at AdvanSix, and how we will measure and improve the sustainability of suppliers to continue to achieve our sustainability objectives and deliver value to our customers.

Scope

This policy applies to all externally sourced goods and services and all external suppliers

within the scope of AdvanSix procurement practices.

Framework

AdvanSix's sustainability framework of procurement is as follows:

1. Code of Conduct and Supplier Code of Conduct

It is a requirement that all employees, officers, directors and business partners comply with the AdvanSix Code of Business Conduct (the "Code") and that all suppliers comply with the AdvanSix Supplier Code of Business Conduct (the "Supplier Code"), both of which are publicly available on our Global Citizenship webpage at https://www.advansix.com/global-citizenship.

The Code and Supplier Code set forth clear expectations and commitments from our teammates, business partners and suppliers including, among other items:

  • Standards for ethical and responsible business conduct
  • Compliance with laws and regulations
  • Respect for human rights
  • Environmental protection and local communities
  • Quality of our products and services
  • Sourcing practices and supplier relationships
  • Avoiding conflicts of interest
  • Safeguarding property and information
  • Reporting concerns

©2022 AdvanSix Inc. All rights reserved

AdvanSix is committed to the principles set forth in the Code and Supplier Code, and will only does business with suppliers sharing and supporting these principles. All suppliers are required to comply with the Supplier Code of Conduct, and this requirement is included in all new contracts and in all purchase order terms and conditions entered into by AdvanSix and its affiliated entities.

2. Supplier CSR Risk Assessment Methodology

Our Supplier CSR risk is assessed using the EcoVadis IQ tool. Suppliers are assessed for criticality to AdvanSix's business risk and EcoVadis scores. The criticality and risk assessment is used to prioritize our supplier assessments and inform a continuous discussion with suppliers for improvement of CSR performance. This reflects AdvanSix's commitment to ensuring its key suppliers are meeting CSR performance indicators, with assessments tied to EcoVadis key themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

3. Supplier CSR Assessment

The scope of supplier sustainability assessment is all external suppliers within the scope of procurement, including all supplier segments and spend areas. Actions are prioritized on the basis of criticality and risk measured in the EcoVadis IQ tool.

Process & Objectives

AdvanSix measures and tracks its performance by means of the EcoVadis CSR assessment with a roadmap to develop goals for improvement of key suppliers. All suppliers having an EcoVadis score are invited to share the result and all other suppliers are invited to make a self-assessment to obtain a score. AdvanSix tracks all results through its EcoVadis dashboard.

Improvement process

Suppliers scoring 45 or lower may be required to provide improvement plans to demonstrate continuous improvement. Suppliers declining to make a self-assessment will be informed that such refusal will be considered as part of supplier selection decisions. Suppliers scoring 45 or lower or with no score who are assessed as high risk and either critical or strategic in IQ will be required to improve within 12 months.

Together for Sustainability

AdvanSix is a member of Together for Sustainability® ("TfS"). The TfS network supports and accelerates AdvanSix's sustainable procurement programs by providing access to comprehensive CSR assessments and audits, driving the continued development of sustainable supply chain practices and enabling opportunities for best practices and knowledge-sharing within a network of companies committed to sustainability.

Supplier Diversity

Human rights, equity, diversity and inclusion and other critical governance practices are captured within the EcoVadis CSR assessment. AdvanSix is supportive of supplier diversity and is committed to: developing objectives to actively seek out certified diverse suppliers that can provide competitive, high-quality products and services, implementing practices to ensure the inclusion of diverse suppliers as part of our strategic sourcing and procurement processes and communicating the value of supplier diversity to

©2022 AdvanSix Inc. All rights reserved

stakeholders. These principles are consistent with AdvanSix's Equity, Diversity & Inclusion programs.

4. Targets

Targets for number of suppliers and corresponding spend assessed through an EcoVadis score are determined by the Procurement Team in collaboration with our TfS partnership.

5. Training and Continuous Improvement

All procurement personnel are trained in sustainability and CSR topics annually.

6. Oversight and Review

The AdvanSix Procurement Team will execute the procedures set forth in this Policy with oversight by the Vice President, Procurement. The Procurement Team will provide regular updates to the AdvanSix Sustainability Council to ensure alignment with AdvanSix's strategic sustainability goals.

Matthew Capeci

Achilles B. Kintiroglou

Vice President, Procurement

SVP, General Counsel and Corporate

Secretary

©2022 AdvanSix Inc. All rights reserved

Disclaimer

AdvanSix Inc. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 18:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
