AdvanSix : Sustainable Procurement Policy

AdvanSix is committed to the principles set forth in the Code and Supplier Code, and will only does business with suppliers sharing and supporting these principles. All suppliers are required to comply with the Supplier Code of Conduct, and this requirement is included in all new contracts and in all purchase order terms and conditions entered into by AdvanSix and its affiliated entities.
2. Supplier CSR Risk Assessment Methodology
Our Supplier CSR risk is assessed using the EcoVadis IQ tool. Suppliers are assessed for criticality to AdvanSix's business risk and EcoVadis scores. The criticality and risk assessment is used to prioritize our supplier assessments and inform a continuous discussion with suppliers for improvement of CSR performance. This reflects AdvanSix's commitment to ensuring its key suppliers are meeting CSR performance indicators, with assessments tied to EcoVadis key themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.
3. Supplier CSR Assessment
The scope of supplier sustainability assessment is all external suppliers within the scope of procurement, including all supplier segments and spend areas. Actions are prioritized on the basis of criticality and risk measured in the EcoVadis IQ tool.
Process & Objectives
AdvanSix measures and tracks its performance by means of the EcoVadis CSR assessment with a roadmap to develop goals for improvement of key suppliers. All suppliers having an EcoVadis score are invited to share the result and all other suppliers are invited to make a self-assessment to obtain a score. AdvanSix tracks all results through its EcoVadis dashboard.
Improvement process
Suppliers scoring 45 or lower may be required to provide improvement plans to demonstrate continuous improvement. Suppliers declining to make a self-assessment will be informed that such refusal will be considered as part of supplier selection decisions. Suppliers scoring 45 or lower or with no score who are assessed as high risk and either critical or strategic in IQ will be required to improve within 12 months.
Together for Sustainability
AdvanSix is a member of Together for Sustainability® ("TfS"). The TfS network supports and accelerates AdvanSix's sustainable procurement programs by providing access to comprehensive CSR assessments and audits, driving the continued development of sustainable supply chain practices and enabling opportunities for best practices and knowledge-sharing within a network of companies committed to sustainability.
Supplier Diversity
Human rights, equity, diversity and inclusion and other critical governance practices are captured within the EcoVadis CSR assessment. AdvanSix is supportive of supplier diversity and is committed to: developing objectives to actively seek out certified diverse suppliers that can provide competitive, high-quality products and services, implementing practices to ensure the inclusion of diverse suppliers as part of our strategic sourcing and procurement processes and communicating the value of supplier diversity to