  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AdvanSix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASIX   US00773T1016

ADVANSIX INC.

(ASIX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
38.90 USD   +0.59%
06:51aAdvanSix to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on May 5
BU
02/20Advansix announces fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results
AQ
02/17ADVANSIX INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AdvanSix to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on May 5

04/05/2023 | 06:51am EDT
AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) will issue its first quarter 2023 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, May 5. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET that day.

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, dial (844) 855-9494 (domestic) or (412) 858-4602 (international) approximately 10 minutes before the 9:00 a.m. ET start and tell the operator that you are dialing in for AdvanSix’s first quarter 2023 earnings call. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12 noon ET on May 5 until 12 noon ET on May 12. You can listen to the replay by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The access code is 2818368.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.advansix.com. Related materials will be posted prior to the presentation at that site, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the AdvanSix investor website following the presentation.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix plays a critical role in global supply chains, innovating and delivering essential products for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives, such as building and construction, fertilizers, agrochemicals, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives and electronics. Our reliable and sustainable supply of quality products emerges from the integrated value chain of our five U.S.-based manufacturing facilities. AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates, and plant nutrients, guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 774 M - -
Net income 2023 136 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,16x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 1 067 M 1 067 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 458
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart ADVANSIX INC.
Duration : Period :
AdvanSix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANSIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 38,90 $
Average target price 54,67 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erin N. Kane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Preston Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael L. Marberry Independent Chairman
Darrell K. Hughes Independent Director
Sharon S. Spurlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANSIX INC.2.31%1 067
ECOLAB INC.13.27%46 933
SIKA AG11.46%41 833
GIVAUDAN SA4.62%30 129
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-3.36%24 582
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG19.33%19 248
