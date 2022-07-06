Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AdvanSix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASIX   US00773T1016

ADVANSIX INC.

(ASIX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
32.24 USD   -2.48%
07:02aAdvanSix to Release Second Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on August 5
BU
06/24ADVANSIX INC.(NYSE : ASIX) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24ADVANSIX INC.(NYSE : ASIX) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
AdvanSix to Release Second Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on August 5

07/06/2022 | 07:02am EDT
AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) will issue its second quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, August 5. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET that day.

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, dial (844) 855-9494 (domestic) or (412) 858-4602 (international) approximately 10 minutes before the 9:00 a.m. ET start and tell the operator that you are dialing in for AdvanSix’s second quarter 2022 earnings call. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12 noon ET on August 5 until 12 noon ET on August 12. You can listen to the replay by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The access code is 4764025.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.advansix.com. Related materials will be posted prior to the presentation at that site, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the AdvanSix investor website following the presentation.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix plays a critical role in global supply chains, innovating and delivering essential products for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives, such as building and construction, fertilizers, agrochemicals, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives and electronics. Our reliable and sustainable supply of quality products emerges from the integrated value chain of our five U.S.-based manufacturing facilities. AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates, and plant nutrients, guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ADVANSIX INC.
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANSIX INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 071 M - -
Net income 2022 222 M - -
Net Debt 2022 82,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,25x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 906 M 906 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 375
Free-Float 86,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,24 $
Average target price 64,00 $
Spread / Average Target 98,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erin N. Kane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Preston Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael L. Marberry Independent Chairman
Darrell K. Hughes Independent Director
Sharon S. Spurlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANSIX INC.-31.77%906
ECOLAB INC.-32.64%45 139
SIKA AG-41.19%33 717
GIVAUDAN SA-28.15%32 938
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-7.49%19 517
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-29.33%16 966