    ASIX   US00773T1016

ADVANSIX INC.

(ASIX)
  Report
Parsippany RC14001:2015 Certificate

01/11/2022 | 11:38am EST
ABS Quality Evaluations

Certificate Of Conformance

AdvanSix

300 Kimball Drive, Suite 101

Parsippany, NJ 07054

U.S.A.

has been assessed by ABS Quality Evaluations, Inc. and found to be in conformance with the requirements set forth by:

RC14001®:2015

CORPORATE MANAGEMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL, HEALTH, SAFETY SECURITY, TRANSPORTATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT FOR MANUFACTURING OF NYLON 6 RESIN, CHEMICAL INTERMEDIATES AND AMMONIUM SULFATE FERTILIZERS.

Certificate No:

58353

Certification Date:

08 November 2018

Effective Date:

05 November 2021

Expiration Date:

07 November 2024

Revision Date:

05 November 2021

Dominic Townsend, President

Validity of this certificate is based on the successful completion of the periodic surveillance audits of the management system defined by the above scope and is contingent upon prompt,written notification to ABS Quality Evaluations, Inc. of significant changes to the management system or components thereof.

ABS Quality Evaluations, Inc. 1701 City Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389, U.S.A.

Validity of this certificate may be confirmed at www.abs-qe.com/cert_validation.

Copyright 2011-2022 ABS Quality Evaluations, Inc. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

AdvanSix Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 16:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
