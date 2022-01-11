Parsippany RC14001:2015 Certificate

ABS Quality Evaluations

Certificate Of Conformance

AdvanSix

300 Kimball Drive, Suite 101

Parsippany, NJ 07054

U.S.A.

has been assessed by ABS Quality Evaluations, Inc. and found to be in conformance with the requirements set forth by:

RC14001®:2015

CORPORATE MANAGEMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL, HEALTH, SAFETY SECURITY, TRANSPORTATION AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT FOR MANUFACTURING OF NYLON 6 RESIN, CHEMICAL INTERMEDIATES AND AMMONIUM SULFATE FERTILIZERS.