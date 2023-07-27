Q2 2023 Second Quarter Report Financial Highlights Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Statement Highlights 107,240 253,239 Natural gas and liquids sales 314,297 491,866 Net income and comprehensive income 2,211 164,234 31,325 183,730 per basic share (2) 0.02 0.86 0.19 0.96 Basic weighted average shares (000) 167,268 190,415 167,298 190,621 Cash provided by operating activities 37,966 157,439 143,921 266,596 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 43,778 (37,556) (14,581) (88,325) Cash used in investing activities (88,439) (80,720) (174,029) (157,703) Other Financial Highlights 52,381 149,214 Adjusted funds flow (1) 187,056 295,934 per boe (1) 11.10 34.05 15.00 28.85 per basic share (1)(2) 0.31 0.98 0.89 1.55 Net capital expenditures (1) 64,924 47,570 181,624 133,584 Free cash flow (1) (12,543) 139,486 (32,410) 162,350 Working capital deficit (1) 12,949 77,858 12,949 77,858 Bank indebtedness 226,442 106,776 226,442 106,776 Net debt (1) 229,426 44,301 229,426 44,301 Operating Highlights Production 2,801 2,269 Crude oil (bbls/d) 2,858 1,933 Condensate (bbls/d) 871 1,128 1,014 1,093 NGLs (bbls/d) 2,683 3,392 2,780 3,124 Total liquids production (bbls/d) 6,355 7,378 6,063 6,150 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 272,919 317,976 293,482 303,183 Total production (boe/d) 51,842 60,374 54,976 56,681 Average realized prices (including realized derivatives) 2.81 3.67 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 6.75 5.94 Liquids ($/bbl) 75.36 107.83 76.48 97.77 Operating Netback ($/boe) (1) 22.73 25.45 Natural gas and liquids sales 57.21 47.94 Realized gains (losses) on derivatives 1.07 (8.50) 2.32 (5.57) Processing and other income 0.22 0.41 0.29 0.36 Net sales of purchased natural gas (0.05) ‐ (0.02) 0.01 Royalty expense (1.33) (6.17) (2.31) (4.90) Operating expense (4.44) (2.75) (3.92) (2.77) Transportation expense (4.34) (4.44) (4.33) (4.40) Operating netback 13.86 35.76 17.48 30.67 Specified financial measure which may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see "Specified Financial Measures". Based on basic weighted average shares outstanding.

MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS Advantage Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report its second quarter 2023 results, including continued strong well performance and a successful major planned production outage while net debta remained on‐target. Development operations continued at a steady pace with a focus on our liquids‐weighted assets at Wembley, Valhalla and Progress. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights Cash provided by operating activities of $38.0 million

Repurchased 1.9 million shares at a cost of $14.2 million ($7.45/share average) Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights Quarterly production of 51,842 boe/d (272.9 MMcf/d natural gas and 6,355 bbls/d liquids), an 11% decrease from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to the planned turnaround at the Glacier Gas Plant, with minor impacts from certain unplanned disruptions including wildfires

Quarterly liquids production of 6,355 bbls/d (2,801 bbls/d crude oil, 871 bbls/d condensate and 2,683 bbls/d NGLs), on‐track to grow annually by more than 20% as compared to 2022

At Glacier, winter program gas wells delivered an average IP30 of 14.3 MMcf/d

The Glacier Gas Plant expansion to 425 MMcf/d capacity was completed, with peak gas rates having now exceeded 410 MMcf/d (raw)

At Wembley, winter program wells delivered an average IP30 of 1,572 boe/d (3.4 MMcf/d natural gas, 649 bbls/d crude oil and 353 bbls/d NGLs), including Advantage's first D4 well (IP30 of 2,107 boe/d including 4.5 MMcf/d natural gas, 1,026 bbls/d crude oil and 333 bbls/d NGLs). Three additional Wembley D3 wells remain behind pipe with production expected to begin in August.

Marketing Update Advantage has hedged approximately 24% of its forecast natural gas production for summer 2023 and 16% for winter 2023/24. As part of our ongoing efforts to expand our natural gas export capacity and reduce concentration risk, Advantage successfully acquired 61 MMcf/d of new long‐term Empress capacity commencing April 2026. Looking Forward To maximize shareholder value, Advantage remains focused on growing AFF per sharea through organic growth and share repurchases. Advantage's three‐year plan is to deliver compound annual production growth of approximately 10% with annual capital spending between $250 million and $300 million. All free cash flowa is planned to be returned to shareholders via share buybacks with our net debta target between $170 million and $230 million (excludes Entropy Inc., a subsidiary of Advantage). Advantage's 2023 capital guidance remains between $250 million and $280 million. Production guidance for 2023 remains between 59,000 boe/d and 62,500 boe/d, with operational outperformance partially offset by unplanned events including third‐party pipeline restrictions. During the major turnaround at the Glacier Gas Plant in May 2023, two unplanned maintenance issues arose that extended the outage by three days, impacting second quarter production by an additional 2%. Production growth is planned to resume in the second half of 2023. With modern, low emissions‐intensity assets and ownership of 85%2 of Entropy Inc., the Corporation continues to proudly deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, contributing to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high‐ carbon fuels. Advantage wishes to thank our employees, Board of Directors and our shareholders for their ongoing support. 2 Advantage currently owns 90% of Entropy's common shares. Assuming Brookfield Global Transition Fund's currently‐held unsecured debentures are exchanged for common shares according to the terms of the investment agreement, Advantage will own 85% of Entropy's common shares. Advantage Energy Ltd. ‐ 2

