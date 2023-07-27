Q2
2023 Second Quarter Report
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
($000, except as otherwise indicated)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Financial Statement Highlights
107,240
253,239
Natural gas and liquids sales
314,297
491,866
Net income and comprehensive income
2,211
164,234
31,325
183,730
per basic share (2)
0.02
0.86
0.19
0.96
Basic weighted average shares (000)
167,268
190,415
167,298
190,621
Cash provided by operating activities
37,966
157,439
143,921
266,596
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
43,778
(37,556)
(14,581)
(88,325)
Cash used in investing activities
(88,439)
(80,720)
(174,029)
(157,703)
Other Financial Highlights
52,381
149,214
Adjusted funds flow (1)
187,056
295,934
per boe (1)
11.10
34.05
15.00
28.85
per basic share (1)(2)
0.31
0.98
0.89
1.55
Net capital expenditures (1)
64,924
47,570
181,624
133,584
Free cash flow (1)
(12,543)
139,486
(32,410)
162,350
Working capital deficit (1)
12,949
77,858
12,949
77,858
Bank indebtedness
226,442
106,776
226,442
106,776
Net debt (1)
229,426
44,301
229,426
44,301
Operating Highlights
Production
2,801
2,269
Crude oil (bbls/d)
2,858
1,933
Condensate (bbls/d)
871
1,128
1,014
1,093
NGLs (bbls/d)
2,683
3,392
2,780
3,124
Total liquids production (bbls/d)
6,355
7,378
6,063
6,150
Natural gas (Mcf/d)
272,919
317,976
293,482
303,183
Total production (boe/d)
51,842
60,374
54,976
56,681
Average realized prices (including realized derivatives)
2.81
3.67
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
6.75
5.94
Liquids ($/bbl)
75.36
107.83
76.48
97.77
Operating Netback ($/boe) (1)
22.73
25.45
Natural gas and liquids sales
57.21
47.94
Realized gains (losses) on derivatives
1.07
(8.50)
2.32
(5.57)
Processing and other income
0.22
0.41
0.29
0.36
Net sales of purchased natural gas
(0.05)
‐
(0.02)
0.01
Royalty expense
(1.33)
(6.17)
(2.31)
(4.90)
Operating expense
(4.44)
(2.75)
(3.92)
(2.77)
Transportation expense
(4.34)
(4.44)
(4.33)
(4.40)
Operating netback
13.86
35.76
17.48
30.67
- Specified financial measure which may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see "Specified Financial Measures".
- Based on basic weighted average shares outstanding.
MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Advantage Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results
Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report its second quarter 2023 results, including continued strong well performance and a successful major planned production outage while net debta remained on‐target. Development operations continued at a steady pace with a focus on our liquids‐weighted assets at Wembley, Valhalla and Progress.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Cash provided by operating activities of $38.0 million
- Adjusted funds flow ("AFF")1 of $52.4 million or $0.31 per sharea
- Cash used in investing activities was $88.4 million
- Net capital expendituresa were $64.9 million
- Net income of $2.2 million or $0.02 per share
- Repurchased 1.9 million shares at a cost of $14.2 million ($7.45/share average)
Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights
- Quarterly production of 51,842 boe/d (272.9 MMcf/d natural gas and 6,355 bbls/d liquids), an 11% decrease from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to the planned turnaround at the Glacier Gas Plant, with minor impacts from certain unplanned disruptions including wildfires
- Quarterly liquids production of 6,355 bbls/d (2,801 bbls/d crude oil, 871 bbls/d condensate and 2,683 bbls/d NGLs), on‐track to grow annually by more than 20% as compared to 2022
- At Glacier, winter program gas wells delivered an average IP30 of 14.3 MMcf/d
- The Glacier Gas Plant expansion to 425 MMcf/d capacity was completed, with peak gas rates having now exceeded 410 MMcf/d (raw)
- At Wembley, winter program wells delivered an average IP30 of 1,572 boe/d (3.4 MMcf/d natural gas, 649 bbls/d crude oil and 353 bbls/d NGLs), including Advantage's first D4 well (IP30 of 2,107 boe/d including 4.5 MMcf/d natural gas, 1,026 bbls/d crude oil and 333 bbls/d NGLs). Three additional Wembley D3 wells remain behind pipe with production expected to begin in August.
1 Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see "Specified Financial Measures" for the composition of such specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which Management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.
Marketing Update
Advantage has hedged approximately 24% of its forecast natural gas production for summer 2023 and 16% for winter 2023/24. As part of our ongoing efforts to expand our natural gas export capacity and reduce concentration risk, Advantage successfully acquired 61 MMcf/d of new long‐term Empress capacity commencing April 2026.
Looking Forward
To maximize shareholder value, Advantage remains focused on growing AFF per sharea through organic growth and share repurchases. Advantage's three‐year plan is to deliver compound annual production growth of approximately 10% with annual capital spending between $250 million and $300 million. All free cash flowa is planned to be returned to shareholders via share buybacks with our net debta target between $170 million and $230 million (excludes Entropy Inc., a subsidiary of Advantage).
Advantage's 2023 capital guidance remains between $250 million and $280 million. Production guidance for 2023 remains between 59,000 boe/d and 62,500 boe/d, with operational outperformance partially offset by unplanned events including third‐party pipeline restrictions. During the major turnaround at the Glacier Gas Plant in May 2023, two unplanned maintenance issues arose that extended the outage by three days, impacting second quarter production by an additional 2%. Production growth is planned to resume in the second half of 2023.
With modern, low emissions‐intensity assets and ownership of 85%2 of Entropy Inc., the Corporation continues to proudly deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, contributing to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high‐ carbon fuels. Advantage wishes to thank our employees, Board of Directors and our shareholders for their ongoing support.
2 Advantage currently owns 90% of Entropy's common shares. Assuming Brookfield Global Transition Fund's currently‐held unsecured debentures are exchanged for common shares according to the terms of the investment agreement, Advantage will own 85% of Entropy's common shares.
CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), dated as of July 27, 2023, provides a detailed explanation of the consolidated financial and operating results of Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage", the "Corporation", "us", "we" or "our") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (together, the "consolidated financial statements"). The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), representing generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for publicly accountable enterprises in Canada. All references in the MD&A and consolidated financial statements are to Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
This MD&A contains specified financial measures such as non‐GAAP financial measures, non‐GAAP ratios, capital management measures, supplementary financial measures and forward‐looking information. Readers are advised to read this MD&A in conjunction with both the "Specified Financial Measures" and "Forward‐Looking Information and Other Advisories" found at the end of this MD&A.
