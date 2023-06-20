Advanced search
    AAV   CA00791P1071

ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD.

(AAV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:37:20 2023-06-20 am EDT
7.810 CAD   -1.14%
10:44aAdvantage Energy : Analyst Day Presentation, June 20, 2023
PU
07:42aAdvantage Energy Provides Operational Update; Outlook
MT
07:18aAdvantage Energy Brief: Announcing Operational Update
MT
Advantage Energy : Analyst Day Presentation, June 20, 2023

06/20/2023 | 10:44am EDT
A Progressive Montney Producer for the New

Energy Market

Analyst Day

June 20th, 2023

Corporate Update and Strategy

Strategy

2

Corporate Strategy - Strength Across the Board

Performance

10% Annual Production Growth(2)

Net debt(1) target of $170 m to $230 m

Bought back 15.5% of shares and

returned $302 million to shareholders(3)

Evolving Competitively

Entropy Inc. -

Modular Carbon Capture and StorageTM

Advancing liquids development

Technical enhancements delivering

superior performance

Top Tier Asset Quality

186% PDP reserve additions replaced(1),

$6.10/boe FD&A(1) cost (2022)

5 Month average well payout(1) (2022)

Infrastructure dominance facilitating

production growth & midstream revenue

Foundations in Risk Management

20% to 50% commodity hedges

Diversified gas markets and low relative

commitments

Low abandonment liability and

responsible stewardship

1.

See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and page 30 of the 2023 First Quarter Report for information relating to these measures, which information is

incorporated by reference into this presentation. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.

2.

Forward-looking information. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 for an explanation of significant differences in forward-looking information and historical results.

3

Refer to the Advisory in this presentation and Advantage's news release dated December 1, 2022 including advisories in the press release for material assumptions and risk factors. 2024 and 2025 are for illustration purposes only

and are subject to a number of factors including 2022/23 results.

3.

Shares bought back from April 13, 2022 to June 1, 2023. Percentage of shares bought back is relative to the shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 being immediately prior to beginning share buybacks.

Corporate Strategy - Focusing on the Key Factors for TSR

Factors in our control:

Factors outside our control:

"Relative" AFF(1) growth via production growth

Commodity price

Share count reduction and/or dividends

Valuation multiple

Debt level/capital structure

Investor sentiment on returns

M&A

Climate policy

Performance Priorities

  1. 10% Annual Production Growth (capped to ensure gas can be marketed), ~$265 million per year capital spending
  2. All Free Cash Flow(1) to be allocated to share repurchases. Compounding AFF per share(1) growth and Entropy accretion result in superior TSR metrics when compared to dividends. NCIB preferred for flexibility, SIB when required
  3. Net debt(1) target remains $170 m to $230 m - reduces WACC but still modest (unlikely to ever exceed 1x D/CF)

1. See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and page 30 of the 2023 First Quarter Report for information relating to these measures, which information is

4

incorporated by reference into this presentation. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.

Three-Year Strategic Plan: Investing in Measured Production Growth

Millions

Net Capital Expenditures (1)(2)

$400

$300

$200

$100

$0

2023

2024

2025

Production Range (2)

80,000

75,000

70,000

65,000

60,000

55,000

2023

2024

2025

Range

1. See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 for information relating to these measures, which information is incorporated by reference into this presentation. See

"Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.

2. Forward-looking information. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 for an explanation of significant differences in forward-looking information and historical results. Refer to

5

the Advisory in this presentation and Advantage's news release dated December 1, 2022 including advisories in the press release for material assumptions and risk factors. 2024 and 2025 are for illustration purposes only and are subject

to a number of factors including 2022/23 results.

Disclaimer

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 14:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 620 M 469 M 469 M
Net income 2023 153 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2023 202 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,36x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 313 M 995 M 995 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantage Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,90 CAD
Average target price 11,97 CAD
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Belenkie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Blackwood Chief Financial Officer
Stephen E. Balog Chairman
Paul G. Haggis Independent Director
Jill Terilee Angevine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD.-16.58%995
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.39%297 952
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.08%126 959
CNOOC LIMITED13.63%72 275
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.44%66 329
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.50%60 207
