Advantage Energy : Analyst Day Presentation, June 20, 2023

Corporate Strategy - Strength Across the Board
Performance
10% Annual Production Growth(2)
Net debt(1) target of $170 m to $230 m
Bought back 15.5% of shares and
returned $302 million to shareholders(3)
Evolving Competitively
Entropy Inc. -
Modular Carbon Capture and StorageTM
Advancing liquids development
Technical enhancements delivering
superior performance
Top Tier Asset Quality
186% PDP reserve additions replaced(1),
$6.10/boe FD&A(1) cost (2022)
5 Month average well payout(1) (2022)
Infrastructure dominance facilitating
production growth & midstream revenue
Foundations in Risk Management
20% to 50% commodity hedges
Diversified gas markets and low relative
commitments
Low abandonment liability and
responsible stewardship
Corporate Strategy - Focusing on the Key Factors for TSR
Factors in our control:
Factors outside our control:
• "Relative" AFF(1) growth via production growth
•
Commodity price
• Share count reduction and/or dividends
•
Valuation multiple
•
Debt level/capital structure
•
Investor sentiment on returns
•
M&A
•
Climate policy
Performance Priorities
10% Annual Production Growth (capped to ensure gas can be marketed), ~$265 million per year capital spending
All Free Cash Flow(1) to be allocated to share repurchases. Compounding AFF per share(1)growth and Entropy accretion result in superior TSR metrics when compared to dividends. NCIB preferred for flexibility, SIB when required
Net debt(1)target remains $170 m to $230 m - reduces WACC but still modest (unlikely to ever exceed 1x D/CF)
1. See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and page 30 of the 2023 First Quarter Report for information relating to these measures, which information is
incorporated by reference into this presentation. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.
Three-Year Strategic Plan: Investing in Measured Production Growth
Millions
Net Capital Expenditures (1)(2)
$400
$300
$200
$100
$0
2023
2024
2025
Production Range (2)
80,000
75,000
70,000
65,000
60,000
55,000
2023
2024
2025
Range
1. See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 for information relating to these measures, which information is incorporated by reference into this presentation. See
"Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.
2. Forward-looking information. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 for an explanation of significant differences in forward-looking information and historical results. Refer to
the Advisory in this presentation and Advantage's news release dated December 1, 2022 including advisories in the press release for material assumptions and risk factors. 2024 and 2025 are for illustration purposes only and are subject
