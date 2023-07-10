A Progressive Montney Producer for the New

Energy Market

Investor Presentation

July 2023

Advantage Corporate Highlights

Market Overview

Market Capitalization: $1.5 b

Enterprise Value: $1.7 b

Net Debt(2): $195.5 m

Shares Outstanding: 168.0 m

TSX 52-week high/low: AAV $12.19 - $6.79

2023 Guidance

Strategic focus: AFF per share(2) growth

59,000 - 62,500 BOE/d

$250 m to $280 m capital spending

Outsized liquids growth

All free cash flow(2) dedicated to buybacks

Pure Play Montney Producer

Decades of top-tier inventory

Glacier Gas Plant capacity of 425 mmcf/d

Operating cost ~$0.57/mcfe

Carbon Capture and Storage Developer

Subsidiary Entropy Inc. financed by Brookfield

Developing global scale "pipeline" of projects

Post-combustion CCS project at Glacier is

first-in-kind globally

Ownership of leading solvent and process technologies to drive costs below $40/tonne

Advantage was recognized by the TSX as one of the top 30 issuers based on 3-year dividend-adjusted share price performance.

See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and page 30 of the 2023 First Quarter Report for information relating to these measures.

See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.

Corporate Strategy - Strength Across the Board

Performance

10% annual production growth

Net debt(1) target of $170 m to $230 m

Bought back 15.5% of shares and

returned $302 million to shareholders(2)

Evolving Competitively

Entropy Inc. -

Modular Carbon Capture and StorageTM

Advancing liquids development

Technical enhancements delivering

superior performance

Top Tier Asset Quality

186% PDP reserve additions replaced(1),

$6.10/boe FD&A(1) cost (2022)

Well payouts(1) averaged ~5 producing

months (2022)

Infrastructure dominance facilitating

production growth & midstream revenue

Foundations in Risk Management

20% to 50% commodity hedges

Diversified gas markets and low relative

commitments

Low abandonment liability and

responsible stewardship

See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and page 30 of the 2023 First Quarter Report for information relating to these measures.

3

See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.

Shares bought back from April 13, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Percentage of shares bought back is relative to the shares outstanding at March 31, 2022.

2023 Capital Investment Thesis Maximizes AFF Per Share(1)(2)

Glacier

16 wells (14 net)

$250 - $280

million

Valhalla and Wembley

Net Capital

9 wells (9 net)

Expenditures (1)

Phased infrastructure investments pave the path to 500+ mmcf/d operated capacity

Capital Efficiency (1)

$14,425/boe/d

24% corporate decline rate (1)

Production

59,000 to 62,500 boe/d

Net Debt (1) Target

$170 million to $230 million

Maximizing AFF Per Share

Growing Processing

Revenue

~$10 million/year

Very Low Cost Structure

Operating expense ~$3.25/boe

See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and page 30 of the 2023 First Quarter Report for information relating to these measures.

See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.

Forward-looking information. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 for an explanation of significant differences in forward-looking information and historical results.

Refer to the Advisory in this presentation and Advantage's news release dated December 1, 2022 including advisories in the press release for material assumptions and risk factors.

Three-Year Strategic Plan: Investing in Measured Production Growth

Millions

Net Capital Expenditures (1)(2)

$400

$300

$200

$100

$0

2023

2024

2025

Production Range (2)

80,000

75,000

70,000

65,000

60,000

55,000

2023

2024

2025

Range

  See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 for information relating to these measures. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.
  Forward-looking information. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 for an explanation of significant differences in forward-looking information and historical results.

Refer to the Advisory in this presentation and Advantage's news release dated December 1, 2022 including advisories in the press release for material assumptions and risk factors. 2024 and 2025 are for illustration purposes only and are subject to a number of factors including 2022/23 results.

5

to a number of factors including 2022/23 results.

