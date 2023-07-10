A Progressive Montney Producer for the New
Energy Market
Investor Presentation
July 2023
Advantage Corporate Highlights
(1)
Market Overview
Market Capitalization: $1.5 b
Enterprise Value: $1.7 b
Net Debt(2): $195.5 m
Shares Outstanding: 168.0 m
TSX 52-week high/low: AAV $12.19 - $6.79
2023 Guidance
Strategic focus: AFF per share(2) growth
59,000 - 62,500 BOE/d
$250 m to $280 m capital spending
Outsized liquids growth
All free cash flow(2) dedicated to buybacks
Pure Play Montney Producer
Decades of top-tier inventory
Glacier Gas Plant capacity of 425 mmcf/d
Operating cost ~$0.57/mcfe
Carbon Capture and Storage Developer
Subsidiary Entropy Inc. financed by Brookfield
Developing global scale "pipeline" of projects
Post-combustion CCS project at Glacier is
first-in-kind globally
Ownership of leading solvent and process technologies to drive costs below $40/tonne
1.
Advantage was recognized by the TSX as one of the top 30 issuers based on 3-yeardividend-adjusted share price performance (www.tsx.com/tsx30).
2
2.
See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and page 30 of the 2023 First Quarter Report for information relating to these measures, which information is
incorporated by reference into this presentation. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.
Corporate Strategy - Strength Across the Board
Performance
10% annual production growth
Net debt(1) target of $170 m to $230 m
Bought back 15.5% of shares and
returned $302 million to shareholders(2)
Evolving Competitively
Entropy Inc. -
Modular Carbon Capture and StorageTM
Advancing liquids development
Technical enhancements delivering
superior performance
Top Tier Asset Quality
186% PDP reserve additions replaced(1),
$6.10/boe FD&A(1) cost (2022)
Well payouts(1) averaged ~5 producing
months (2022)
Infrastructure dominance facilitating
production growth & midstream revenue
Foundations in Risk Management
20% to 50% commodity hedges
Diversified gas markets and low relative
commitments
Low abandonment liability and
responsible stewardship
1.
See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and page 30 of the 2023 First Quarter Report for information relating to these measures, which information is
3
incorporated by reference into this presentation. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.
2.
Shares bought back from April 13, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Percentage of shares bought back is relative to the shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 being immediately prior to beginning share buybacks.
2023 Capital Investment Thesis Maximizes AFF Per Share(1)(2)
Glacier
16 wells (14 net)
$250 - $280
million
Valhalla and Wembley
Net Capital
9 wells (9 net)
Expenditures (1)
Phased infrastructure investments pave the path to 500+ mmcf/d operated capacity
Capital Efficiency (1)
$14,425/boe/d
24% corporate decline rate (1)
Production
59,000 to 62,500 boe/d
Net Debt (1) Target
$170 million to $230 million
Maximizing AFF Per Share
Growing Processing
Revenue
~$10 million/year
Very Low Cost Structure
Operating expense ~$3.25/boe
1. See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and page 30 of the 2023 First Quarter Report for information relating to these measures, which information is
incorporated by reference into this presentation. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.
4
2. Forward-looking information. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 for an explanation of significant differences in forward-looking information and historical results.
Refer to the Advisory in this presentation and Advantage's news release dated December 1, 2022 including advisories in the press release for material assumptions and risk factors.
Three-Year Strategic Plan: Investing in Measured Production Growth
Millions
Net Capital Expenditures (1)(2)
$400
$300
$200
$100
$0
2023
2024
2025
Production Range (2)
80,000
75,000
70,000
65,000
60,000
55,000
2023
2024
2025
Range
- See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 34 for the year ended December 31, 2022 for information relating to these measures, which information is incorporated by reference into this presentation. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.
- Forward-lookinginformation. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 for an explanation of significant differences in forward-looking information and historical results. Refer to
the Advisory in this presentation and Advantage's news release dated December 1, 2022 including advisories in the press release for material assumptions and risk factors. 2024 and 2025 are for illustration purposes only and are subject
5
to a number of factors including 2022/23 results.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2023 14:43:12 UTC.