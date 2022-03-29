Advantage Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 5, 2022 and Management Information Circular

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

INFORMATION CIRCULAR - PROXY STATEMENT

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders - May 5, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SOLICITATION OF PROXIES ............................................................................................................................................ 3

NOTICE-AND-ACCESS ..................................................................................................................................................... 4

REVOCABILITY OF PROXY ............................................................................................................................................... 5

PERSONS MAKING THE SOLICITATION ........................................................................................................................... 5

EXERCISE OF DISCRETION BY PROXY ............................................................................................................................. 5

ADVICE TO BENEFICIAL HOLDERS OF SECURITIES .......................................................................................................... 6

HOW TO PARTICIPATE AT THE MEETING ....................................................................................................................... 7

VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES ....................................................................... 8

ADVANCE NOTICE BYLAW ............................................................................................................................................. 8

QUORUM FOR MEETING ............................................................................................................................................... 8

APPROVAL REQUIREMENTS ........................................................................................................................................... 9

MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON AT THE MEETING .......................................................................................................... 9

Financial Statements ................................................................................................................................................. 9

Fixing the Number of Directors ................................................................................................................................. 9

Appointment of Directors .......................................................................................................................................... 9

Reduction of Stated Capital ..................................................................................................................................... 17

Appointment of Auditors ......................................................................................................................................... 19

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION ......................................................................................................................................... 20

ADVISORIES .................................................................................................................................................................. 22

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION ....................................................................................................................................... 25

INDEBTEDNESS OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ......................................................................................... 45

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURE .................................................................................................................... 45

INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS OR COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON .................................................. 53

INTEREST OF INFORMED PERSONS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS .............................................................................. 53

OTHER MATTERS ......................................................................................................................................................... 53

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ........................................................................................................................................ 53 SCHEDULE "A" - MANDATE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SCHEDULE "B" - RESTRICTED AND PERFORMANCE AWARD INCENTIVE PLAN SUMMARY

ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD.

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON

MAY 5, 2022

TO: THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD.

Notice is hereby given that an Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares (the "Shares" or the "Common Shares") of Advantage Energy Ltd. (the "Corporation") will be held on May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Calgary time) in virtual only format that will be conducted via live webcast accessible at http://meetnow.global/MJCNGKP , for the following purposes:

1. to place before the Shareholders the consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Auditor's Report thereon;

2. to fix the number of directors of the Corporation at eight (8) directors;

3. to elect eight (8) directors of the Corporation;

4. to consider and, if thought appropriate, to pass with or without variation, a special resolution, the full text of which is set forth in the accompanying management information circular - proxy statement of the Corporation dated March 25, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), approving a reduction in the stated capital of the Corporation, as more particularly described in the Information Circular;

5. to appoint the auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration as such; and

6. to transact such further and other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof.

The nature of the business to be transacted at the Meeting is described in further detail in the Information Circular.

The record date for the determination of Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting is March 25, 2022 (the "Record Date"). Shareholders of the Corporation whose names have been entered in the register of Shareholders at the close of business on that date will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting, provided that, to the extent a Shareholder transfers the ownership of any of such Shareholder's Shares after such date and the transferee of those Shares establishes that the transferee owns the Shares and requests, not later than 10 days before the Meeting, to be included in the list of Shareholders eligible to vote at the Meeting, such transferee will be entitled to vote those Shares at the Meeting.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format conducted via webcast in order to help mitigate health and safety risks to the community, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. The Corporation's directors and management believe this format will provide Shareholders a safer opportunity to attend the Meeting regardless of their geographic location or the particular constraints, circumstances or risks they may be facing as a result of COVID-19. While Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person, regardless of geographic location and ownership, Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting and vote on the matters to be considered at the Meeting.

A Shareholder may attend the Meeting virtually or may be represented by proxy. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof virtually are requested to date, sign and return the accompanying form of proxy for use at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. To be effective, the enclosed proxy must be deposited with the Corporation's registrar and transfer agent,

Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"): (a) by mail, using the enclosed return envelope or one addressed to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, Proxy Department, 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1; (b) by hand delivery to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1; (c) by telephone to 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) (toll free within North America) or to 1-312-588-4290 (outside North America); (d) by facsimile to 1-866-249-7775 or 1-416-263-9524 (if outside North America); or (e) through the internet by using the 15-digit control number located at the bottom of your proxy atwww.investorvote.com(see below for further information), not later than forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the Province of Alberta) prior to the time set for the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. All instructions are listed in the enclosed form of proxy. If you vote through the internet you will require your 15-digit control number found on the form of proxy.

In the event of a strike, lockout or other work stoppage involving postal employees, all documents required for delivery by the Shareholder should be delivered to Computershare by hand delivery, telephone, facsimile or through the internet.

DATED at Calgary, Alberta this 25th day of March, 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD.

(signed) "Michael Belenkie"

Michael Belenkie

President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director

ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD.

Management Information Circular for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 5, 2022

SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

This management information circular (the "Information Circular") is furnished by the officers and directors ("Management") of Advantage Energy Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Advantage") in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Corporation for use at the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares (the "Shares" or the "Common Shares") to be held virtually at http://meetnow.global/MJCNGKP on the 5th day of May, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Calgary time) and at any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof, for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting.

The Corporation is authorized to issue an unlimited number of Common Shares, each of which entitles the holder thereof to vote at meetings of Shareholders. Each Common Share outstanding on the Record Date (as defined below) is entitled to one vote.

A Shareholder may attend the Meeting virtually or may be represented by proxy. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof virtually are requested to date, sign and return the accompanying form of proxy for use at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. To be effective, the enclosed proxy must be deposited with the Corporation's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"): (a) by mail, using the enclosed return envelope or one addressed to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, Proxy Department, 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1; (b) by hand delivery to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1; (c) by telephone to 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) (toll free within North America) or to 1-312-588-4290 (outside North America); (d) by facsimile to 1-866-249-7775 or 1-416-263-9524 (if outside North America); or (e) through the internet by using the 15-digit control number located at the bottom of your proxy atwww.investorvote.com(see below for further information), not later than forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the Province of Alberta) prior to the time set for the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. All instructions are listed in the enclosed form of proxy. If you vote through the internet you will require your 15-digit control number found on the form of proxy.

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including beneficial Shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholders) who attend the Meeting will be able to listen to the Meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided that they are connected to the internet. Guests, including non-registered Shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, can log in to the Meeting as set out below and can listen to the Meeting but will not be able to communicate or vote. See "How to Participate at

the Meeting" below.

If a registered Shareholder or proxyholder attends and wishes to vote at the Meeting, it is important that such registered Shareholder or proxyholder remain connected to the internet at all times during the Meeting. It is such registered Shareholder or proxyholder's responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the Meeting and to allow ample time to check into the Meeting online and complete the related procedures, as set forth below. For any questions regarding participation or voting at the Meeting, please contact our registrar and transfer agent, Computershare, at 1-800-564-6253.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Corporation has fixed the record date for the Meeting at the close of business on March 25, 2022 (the "Record Date"). Shareholders of the Corporation whose names have been entered in the register of Shareholders at the close of business on that date will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting, even if the Shareholder has since that time disposed of his or her Shares, provided that, to the extent