Advantage Energy : October Investor Presentation

Corporate Strategy - Surge in Profitability Creating Generational Opportunity
Maintain Strong
Foundations
Free Cash Flow (1)
Beyond Expectations
Plus Moderate
Growth
Grow production
10% to 15% per year
Focus on top tier economics
Target $200 million net debt(1)
Share buybacks
Progress:
Enhance Resilience
and Scale
Net-zeroby 2025 (2)
Liquids growth to balance gas weighting
Midstream revenue
Diversify into cleantech
Net-zero"blue gas"
1. See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 29 for the year ended December 31, 2021 for information relating to these measures, which information is incorporated by reference into this presentation. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.
2. Forward-looking information. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 for an explanation of significant differences in forward looking information and historical results.
to the Advisory in this presentation and Advantage news releases dated November 18, 2021, December 6, 2021, February 24, 2022, April 28, 2022, July 6, 2022 and July 28, 2022 including advisories in those press releases for material
assumptions and risk factors.
Corporate Strategy - Strength Across the Board
Financial Stability
Unprecedented profitability
Debt reduction target achieved
Capital investment driving significant Adjusted Funds Flow per share(1) growth
Top Tier Asset Quality
163% PDP reserve additions replaced(1),
$5.23/boe FD&A(1) cost (2021)
Well payout(1) consistently 4 to 5
producing months
Infrastructure dominance facilitating
midstream revenue
Evolving Competitively
Entropy Inc. -
Modular Carbon Capture and StorageTM
Advancing liquids development
Technical enhancements delivering
superior performance
Foundations in Risk Management
20% to 50% commodity hedges
Diversified markets and low relative
commitments
Low abandonment liability and
responsible stewardship
1. See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 29 for the year ended December 31, 2021 for information relating to these measures, which information is incorporated by reference into this
presentation. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.
2022 Capital Investment Thesis Generates Significant Revenue Growth (2)
$210 - $230
million
Net Capital
Expenditures (1)
$85 million
Glacier focused program
(9 wells), maintenance
Sustaining
capital, corporate costs
Capital (1)
~$100 million
New drilling required to
Liquids & Growth
deliver growth targets
Focused Capital
(15.5 net wells)
~$35 million
Capture third-party
Cash-Generating
processing revenue, reduce
Infrastructure
cost structure, cleantech
Initiatives
investments
Capital Efficiency (1)
$12,500/boe/d
24% corporate decline rate (1)
Production
53,500-56,500 boe/d
Net Debt (1)
Target ~$200 million
Optimized AFF Growth
Per Share
Growing Processing
Revenue
≈ $9 million/year
Costs
Operating expense (1) ≈ $2.45/boe
Royalty rate (1) 12-17%
1. See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 29 for the year ended December 31, 2021 for information relating to these measures, which information is incorporated by reference into this presentation. See
"Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.
2. Forward-looking information. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 for an explanation of significant differences in forward looking information and historical results. Refer
to the Advisory in this presentation and Advantage news releases dated December 6, 2021, February 24, 2022, April 28, 2022, July 6, 2022 and July 28, 2022 including advisories in those press releases for material assumptions and
risk factors.
2022 Outlook: Outsized Shareholder Returns(2)
($ million)
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
Adjusted Funds Flow (1)(2)
Net Capital Expenditures(1)
Share Buybacks (2)
See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A on page 29 for the year ended December 31, 2021 for information relating to these measures, which information is incorporated by reference into this presentation. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.
Forward-lookinginformation. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 for an explanation of significant differences in forward looking information and historical results. Refer
to the Advisory in this presentation and Advantage news releases dated December 6, 2021, February 24, 2022, April 28, 2022, July 6, 2022 and July 28, 2022 including advisories in those press releases for material assumptions and risk
factors. NYMEX sensitivity from US$6.00/mmbtu to US$7.00/mmbtu and royalty sensitivity from 13% to 16%. Other 2022 price assumptions include WTI US$106/bbl, AECO/NYMEX Basis US$1.39/mmbtu, FX $USD/$CAD 0.79, and
hedging.
