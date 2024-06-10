A Progressive Montney Producer for the New
Energy Market
Investor Overview of the Strategic Asset Acquisition
June 2024
Advantage Corporate Highlights - Prior to Close of the Acquisition(1)
Market Overview
Pure Play Montney Producer
Market Capitalization: $1.9 b
Enterprise Value: $2.1 b
Decades of top-tier inventory
Net Debt(2): $233.1 m(3) (Advantage only)
Shares Outstanding: 161.1 m
TSX 52-week high/low: AAV $11.73 - $7.24
2024 Guidance (4)
Strategic focus: AFF per share(2) growth
65,000 to 68,000 boe/d
$220 m to $250 m capital spending
All free cash flow(2) dedicated to buybacks
Glacier Gas Plant capacity of 425 mmcf/d
Operating cost ~$0.64/mcfe
Carbon Capture and Storage Developer
Subsidiary, Entropy Inc., financed
by Brookfield and Canada Growth Fund
Developing global scale "pipeline" of projects
Post-combustion CCS project at Glacier is
first-in-kind globally
Ownership of leading solvent and process
technologies
Acquisition Highlights(1)
Cash consideration of $450 million, before closing adjustments
Inga
GORDONDALE
14,100 boe/d of production (53% oil & liquids, 47% natural gas) (2);
Attachie
liquids are mostly high-value oil and condensate
163 net sections of Charlie Lake rights in the premium Charlie Lake
Septimus
oil producing fairway
GLACIER
37 net sections of Montney rights in the Alberta Montney and 33
net sections of Montney rights in Northeast British Columbia
PROGRESS
Stacked Charlie Lake and Montney rights provide multiple benches
of gas and liquids resource
Over 100 Tier 1 Charlie Lake locations, representing >10 years of
VALHALLA
drilling inventory(3)
Over 60 mmcf/d and ~22,500 bbl/d of operated complementary
WEMBLEY
infrastructure capacity
Pro forma development plan leverages Advantage's established
position and core competencies
AAV Lands
Overlapping Assets Drive Strong Operating Synergies
Acquired Batteries
NRM Gordondale
Plant
CNRL 01-01 Progress
Plant
AAV Glacier Gas Plant
AAV Progress Gas Plant
(under construction)
AAV Valhalla
Keyera Pipestone Plant
Liquids Hub
AAV Wembley
Liquids Hub
Advantage Pipelines
Acquired Pipelines
TC Energy Pipeline
AltaGas Pipestone
Alliance Pipeline
Plant
Pembina Pipeline
Altagas Pipeline
Regional consolidation benefits Advantage in several key areas:
Acquired gas volumes can be re-directed to the Progress Gas Plant upon completion
Cost savings through elimination of redundant infrastructure investments
Advantage's existing plant capacity allows optimization of acquired production at a very low cost
Future cost reductions from dual-use surface facilities
Advantage can high-grade development and selectively target wells with the highest returns
11% ownership of CNRL 01-01 Progress facility provides 15 mmcf/d of processing capacity
40 mmcf/d of additional contracted processing capacity, including at CSV Albright which unlocks growth at Wembley
Premium Charlie Lake Asset in Heart of the Fairway
Gordondale
14-10-80-9W6
IP30 1,030 bbls/d
2/9-2-76-10W6
Progress
IP30 800 bbls/d
4-18-77-11W6
IP30 1,100 bbls/d
Glacier
Valhalla
2/12-12-77-9W6
IP30 520 bbls/d
Acquisition Lands
AAV Lands
Acquiring 163 net sections of Charlie Lake rights in the premium Charlie Lake oil producing fairway
Regional delineation strategy has derisked multiple horizons including recent 4-18 well at IP30 of 1,100 bbls/d
Inventory of Tier 1 drill-ready locations throughout the asset
2/9-2-76-10W6
14-10-80-9W6
2/12-12-77-9W6
4-18-77-11W6
Compelling Economics Across Multiple Assets
AAV Tier 1 Half Cycle Production Generic Type Wells3
Generic
Generic
Generic Type
Liquids
Oil & C5+
Type Curve4
IRR1,4
Payout1,4
Well Capital
(%)
(%)
Glacier D1 Gas
(%)
(months)
($MM)3
mcf/day
Glacier D4 Gas
Glacier D1 Gas
95%
13
$6.8
2%
1%
Glacier Upper Gas
Glacier D4 Gas
95%
12
$6.8
6%
3%
Valhalla D4 Rich
Glacier Upper Gas
106%
12
$6.8
2%
1%
Valhalla D4 Rich
99%
12
$7.8
25%
22%
Wembley D3 Oil
104%
10
$8.5
57%
50%
Charlie Lake Oil6
80%
10
$5.8
56%
53%
Producing Days
AAV Tier 1 Half Cycle Type Well Economics4,5
bbl/day
Wembley D3 Oil
Charlie Lake Oil
Charlie Lake type curve based on historical data
-
high-gradinglikely
Producing Days
IRR %1
200%
150%
100%
50%
0%
AECO $2/GJ CAD
AECO $3/GJ CAD
AECO $4/GJ CAD
Strip
WTI $60/bbl USD
WTI $75/bbl USD
WTI $90/bbl USD
Prudent, Low-cost Acquisition Financing Mix
Commitment
to upsize credit
facility from
$350 m to
$650 m
Revolving Credit
Facility
$125 m bought
deal
convertible debenture issuance
Convertible Debentures
$65 m bought
deal equity
issuance
Equity
Financing
$450 m
total purchase
price1
Total
Purchase Price
✓
Combination of equity, debentures, and debt maintains balance sheet strength while providing meaningful shareholder accretion
✓
Convertible debentures provide flexibility and stability to the capital structure through 5-year term
✓
Strong liquidity maintained with upsized revolving credit facility to $650 million
✓
<1.0x Net Debt / AFF(2) target by year-end 2025 supported by disciplined hedging program and significant pro forma Free Cash Flow(2) accretion
Three-Year Strategic Plan Augmented by Strategic Acquisition
Millions
$350
$300
$250
$200
$150
$100
$50
$0
Net Capital Expenditures (1)(2)
Standalone
Pro-forma
Range
2023
2024
2025
Production Range (2)
85,000
Standalone
Pro-forma
80,000
Range
75,000
boe/d
70,000
65,000
60,000
55,000
2023
2024
2025
Acquisition Result: Higher AFF per Share, Stronger Business Overall
Adjusted Funds Flow per Share at Forward Pricing(1)(2)
Similarly strong AFF
growth rates but
with higher absolute
pro-forma AFF
2024
2025
Standalone
Pro-forma
✓
Immediately accretive to all key metrics, including 24% AFF- per-share(1) and 12% production-per-share over the next 12 months
✓
Synergies and capex reduction significantly lowers Advantage's Pro Forma payout ratio and almost doubles Free Cash Flow compared to prior stand-alone estimates
✓
Acquisition adds ~14,100 boe/d (2) of liquids-weighted production, nearly doubling Advantage's standalone 2023- 2025 production CAGR, while improving cash netbacks
- Enhanced Free Cash Flow coupled with oil diversification allows for a fortified return of capital framework upon reaching net debt target of $450 million (1)
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
The information in this presentation contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Corporation's plans and other aspects of its anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. These statements relate to future events or our future intentions or performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The statements have been prepared by Management to provide an outlook of the Corporation's activities and results and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "guidance", "demonstrate", "expect", "may", "can", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "target", "objectives", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions and include statements relating to, among other things: Advantage's focus, strategy and development plans both prior to and as a result of the proposed Acquisition; Advantage's 2024 guidance prior to the Acquisition, including its strategic focus of growing adjusted funds flow per share, anticipated average annual production, anticipated annual capital spending and its expectation that all free cash flow will be dedicated to share buybacks prior closing to the Acquisition; the anticipated benefits to be derived from the Acquisition, including, but not limited to, the pro-forma effects of the Acquisition on Advantage's production, infrastructure capacity, corporate efficiencies and operating synergies, cost savings, economic factors, business plans, and anticipated financial results, including Advantage's net debt to adjusted funds flow target by year-end 2025, adjusted funds flow per share at forward pricing (with and without share buybacks), decreases in payout ratio, increases in free cash flow, adjusted funds flow per share, production per share, production CAGR, improved netbacks and expectation of an accelerated and sustainable return of capital framework; Advantage's three-year strategic plan, including its anticipated net capital expenditures and annual production in 2024 and 2025; expectations that Advantage's pro forma development plan will leverage Advantage's established position and core competencies; and Advantage's anticipated means of financing the Acquisition and the anticipated terms thereof and benefits to be derived therefrom. Advantage's actual decisions, activities, results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that Advantage will derive from them.
10
