Investor Overview of the Strategic Asset Acquisition

June 2024

Advantage Corporate Highlights - Prior to Close of the Acquisition(1)

Market Overview

Pure Play Montney Producer

Market Capitalization: $1.9 b

Enterprise Value: $2.1 b

Decades of top-tier inventory

Net Debt(2): $233.1 m(3) (Advantage only)

Shares Outstanding: 161.1 m

TSX 52-week high/low: AAV $11.73 - $7.24

2024 Guidance (4)

Strategic focus: AFF per share(2) growth

65,000 to 68,000 boe/d

$220 m to $250 m capital spending

All free cash flow(2) dedicated to buybacks

Glacier Gas Plant capacity of 425 mmcf/d

Operating cost ~$0.64/mcfe

Carbon Capture and Storage Developer

Subsidiary, Entropy Inc., financed

by Brookfield and Canada Growth Fund

Developing global scale "pipeline" of projects

Post-combustion CCS project at Glacier is

first-in-kind globally

Ownership of leading solvent and process

technologies

  Advantage announced that it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire assets (the "Assets") for cash consideration of $450 million (the "Acquisition") that is expected to close by the end of June 2024. All corporate capitalization, guidance and operating figures above are presented prior to successfully closing the Acquisition. See press release dated June 10, 2024.
  2. Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see "Specified Financial Measures" for the composition of such

specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which Management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and where required, a

2

reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

3.

Net debt for Advantage Energy Ltd. as at March 31, 2024, excluding Entropy Inc., a subsidiary of Advantage.

4.

All 2024 Guidance excludes the financial and operating results of Entropy Inc., a subsidiary of Advantage.

Acquisition Highlights(1)

Cash consideration of $450 million, before closing adjustments

Inga

GORDONDALE

14,100 boe/d of production (53% oil & liquids, 47% natural gas) (2);

Attachie

liquids are mostly high-value oil and condensate

163 net sections of Charlie Lake rights in the premium Charlie Lake

Septimus

oil producing fairway

GLACIER

37 net sections of Montney rights in the Alberta Montney and 33

net sections of Montney rights in Northeast British Columbia

PROGRESS

Stacked Charlie Lake and Montney rights provide multiple benches

of gas and liquids resource

Over 100 Tier 1 Charlie Lake locations, representing >10 years of

VALHALLA

drilling inventory(3)

Over 60 mmcf/d and ~22,500 bbl/d of operated complementary

WEMBLEY

infrastructure capacity

Pro forma development plan leverages Advantage's established

position and core competencies

AAV Lands

1.

Advantage announced that it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire assets (the "Assets") for cash

Acquisition Lands

consideration of $450 million (the "Acquisition") that is expected to close by the end of June 2024. See press release dated June

10, 2024.

3

2.

Includes 6,685 bbls/d light and medium oil, 810 bbls/d of NGLs, and 39.7 mmcf/d of natural gas

3.

Based on McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. December 31, 2023 Reserves Report and Management estimates. See Advisory.

Overlapping Assets Drive Strong Operating Synergies

Acquired Batteries

NRM Gordondale

Plant

CNRL 01-01 Progress

Plant

AAV Glacier Gas Plant

AAV Progress Gas Plant

(under construction)

AAV Valhalla

Keyera Pipestone Plant

Liquids Hub

AAV Wembley

Liquids Hub

Advantage Pipelines

Acquired Pipelines

TC Energy Pipeline

AltaGas Pipestone

Alliance Pipeline

Plant

Pembina Pipeline

Altagas Pipeline

Regional consolidation benefits Advantage in several key areas:

Acquired gas volumes can be re-directed to the Progress Gas Plant upon completion

Cost savings through elimination of redundant infrastructure investments

Advantage's existing plant capacity allows optimization of acquired production at a very low cost

Future cost reductions from dual-use surface facilities

Advantage can high-grade development and selectively target wells with the highest returns

11% ownership of CNRL 01-01 Progress facility provides 15 mmcf/d of processing capacity

40 mmcf/d of additional contracted processing capacity, including at CSV Albright which unlocks growth at Wembley

1. Advantage announced that it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire assets (the "Assets") for cash

4

consideration of $450 million (the "Acquisition") that is expected to close by the end of June 2024. See press release dated

June 10, 2024.

Premium Charlie Lake Asset in Heart of the Fairway

Gordondale

14-10-80-9W6

IP30 1,030 bbls/d

2/9-2-76-10W6

Progress

IP30 800 bbls/d

4-18-77-11W6

IP30 1,100 bbls/d

Glacier

Valhalla

2/12-12-77-9W6

IP30 520 bbls/d

Acquisition Lands

AAV Lands

Acquiring 163 net sections of Charlie Lake rights in the premium Charlie Lake oil producing fairway

Regional delineation strategy has derisked multiple horizons including recent 4-18 well at IP30 of 1,100 bbls/d

Inventory of Tier 1 drill-ready locations throughout the asset

2/9-2-76-10W6

14-10-80-9W6

2/12-12-77-9W6

4-18-77-11W6

1. Advantage announced that it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire assets (the "Assets") for cash

5

consideration of $450 million (the "Acquisition") that is expected to close by the end of June 2024. See press release dated

June 10, 2024.

Compelling Economics Across Multiple Assets

AAV Tier 1 Half Cycle Production Generic Type Wells3

Generic

Generic

Generic Type

Liquids

Oil & C5+

Type Curve4

IRR1,4

Payout1,4

Well Capital

(%)

(%)

Glacier D1 Gas

(%)

(months)

($MM)3

mcf/day

Glacier D4 Gas

Glacier D1 Gas

95%

13

$6.8

2%

1%

Glacier Upper Gas

Glacier D4 Gas

95%

12

$6.8

6%

3%

Valhalla D4 Rich

Glacier Upper Gas

106%

12

$6.8

2%

1%

Valhalla D4 Rich

99%

12

$7.8

25%

22%

Wembley D3 Oil

104%

10

$8.5

57%

50%

Charlie Lake Oil6

80%

10

$5.8

56%

53%

Producing Days

AAV Tier 1 Half Cycle Type Well Economics4,5

bbl/day

Wembley D3 Oil

Charlie Lake Oil

Charlie Lake type curve based on historical data

  • high-gradinglikely
    Producing Days

IRR %1

200%

150%

100%

50%

0%

AECO $2/GJ CAD

AECO $3/GJ CAD

AECO $4/GJ CAD

Strip

WTI $60/bbl USD

WTI $75/bbl USD

WTI $90/bbl USD

1.

Forward-looking information. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023 for an explanation of significant differences in forward-looking information and historical results. Refer to the Advisory in this presentation for material assumptions and risk factors.

2.

Economic calculations based on forward pricing assumptions: WTI US$/bbl (2024-$78,2025-$73), AECO $CDN/GJ (2024-$1.80,2025-$2.95), FX $CDN/$US (2024-1.36,2025-1.35). Well payout is calculated from onstream date. Type curves assume November 2024 onstream.

3.

Charlie Lake Oil Type Curve uses Longshore Resources Ltd.'s ("Longshore") price and cost structure, prior to Advantage synergies

4. Economic calculations based on forward pricing assumptions: WTI US$/bbl (2024-$78,2025-$73), AECO $CDN/GJ (2024-$1.80,2025-$2.95), FX $CDN/$US (2024-1.36,2025-1.35). Well payout is calculated from onstream date. Type curves assume November 2024 onstream.

5.

Flat pricing assumptions calculated using FX $CDN/$US of 1.35, inflation (2026+ @ 2%). Commodity prices referenced are AECO $CDN/GJ and WTI $US/bbl.

6

6.

Charlie Lake Oil Type Curve uses Longshore Resources Ltd.'s ("Longshore") price and cost structure, prior to Advantage synergies

Prudent, Low-cost Acquisition Financing Mix

Commitment

to upsize credit

facility from

$350 m to

$650 m

Revolving Credit

Facility

$125 m bought

deal

convertible debenture issuance

Convertible Debentures

$65 m bought

deal equity

issuance

Equity

Financing

$450 m

total purchase

price1

Total

Purchase Price

Combination of equity, debentures, and debt maintains balance sheet strength while providing meaningful shareholder accretion

Convertible debentures provide flexibility and stability to the capital structure through 5-year term

Strong liquidity maintained with upsized revolving credit facility to $650 million

<1.0x Net Debt / AFF(2) target by year-end 2025 supported by disciplined hedging program and significant pro forma Free Cash Flow(2) accretion

Advantage announced that it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire assets (the "Assets") for cash consideration of $450 million (the "Acquisition") that is expected to close by the end of June 2024. See press release dated June 10, 2024. Purchase price is prior to closing adjustments and transaction fees.

10, 2024. Purchase price is prior to closing adjustments and transaction fees.

7

2. See "Specified Financial Measures" in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the three months ended March 31, 2024 for information relating to these measures, which information is incorporated by reference into this presentation. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the Advisory of this presentation.

Three-Year Strategic Plan Augmented by Strategic Acquisition

Millions

$350

$300

$250

$200

$150

$100

$50

$0

Net Capital Expenditures (1)(2)

Standalone

Pro-forma

Range

2023

2024

2025

Production Range (2)

85,000

Standalone

Pro-forma

80,000

Range

75,000

boe/d

70,000

65,000

60,000

55,000

2023

2024

2025

  Forward-looking information. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023 for an explanation of significant differences in forward-looking information and historical results. Refer to the Advisory in this presentation for material assumptions and risk factors. 2025 for illustration purposes only and is subject to a number of factors including recent well results.
  2. Forward-lookinginformation. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023 for an explanation of significant differences in forward-looking information and historical results. Refer to the Advisory in this presentation for material assumptions and risk factors. 2025 for illustration purposes only and is subject to a number of factors including recent well results.

Advantage announced that it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire assets (the "Assets") for cash consideration of $450 million (the "Acquisition") that is expected to close by the end of June 2024. See press release dated June 10, 2024. Purchase price is prior to closing adjustments and transaction fees.

8

10, 2024. Purchase price is prior to closing adjustments and transaction fees.

Acquisition Result: Higher AFF per Share, Stronger Business Overall

Adjusted Funds Flow per Share at Forward Pricing(1)(2)

Similarly strong AFF

growth rates but

with higher absolute

pro-forma AFF

2024

2025

Standalone

Pro-forma

Immediately accretive to all key metrics, including 24% AFF- per-share(1) and 12% production-per-share over the next 12 months

Synergies and capex reduction significantly lowers Advantage's Pro Forma payout ratio and almost doubles Free Cash Flow compared to prior stand-alone estimates

Acquisition adds ~14,100 boe/d (2) of liquids-weighted production, nearly doubling Advantage's standalone 2023- 2025 production CAGR, while improving cash netbacks

  • Enhanced Free Cash Flow coupled with oil diversification allows for a fortified return of capital framework upon reaching net debt target of $450 million (1)

Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see "Specified Financial Measures".

Includes 6,685 bbls/d light and medium oil, 810 bbls/d of NGLs, and 39.7 mmcf/d of natural gas

Forward-looking information. See "Corporate Update" on page 3 in Advantage's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023 for an explanation of significant differences in forward-looking information and historical results. Refer to the Advisory in this presentation for material assumptions and risk factors.

presentation for material assumptions and risk factors.

9

Forward pricing assumptions: WTI US$/bbl (2024-$78,2025-$73), AECO $CDN/GJ (2024-$1.80,2025-$2.95), FX $CDN/$US (2024-1.36,2025-1.35), includes hedges.

Advantage announced that it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire assets (the "Assets") for cash consideration of $450 million (the "Acquisition") that is expected to close by the end of June 2024. See press release dated June 10, 2024.

Advisory

This presentation relates to a public offering (the "Offering") of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") and extendible convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") of Advantage Energy Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Advantage"). The information provided in this presentation is not intended to provide financial, tax, legal or accounting advice. Each offeree, prior to investing in the Offering should perform and rely on its own investigation and analysis of the Corporation and the terms of the Offering, including the merits and risks involved.

THIS PRESENTATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, NOR MAY ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") AND THE RULES AND REGULATIONS THEREUNDER. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS. ACCORDINGLY, THE OFFERED SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES EXCEPT IN TRANSACTIONS EXEMPT FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

The information in this presentation contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Corporation's plans and other aspects of its anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. These statements relate to future events or our future intentions or performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The statements have been prepared by Management to provide an outlook of the Corporation's activities and results and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "guidance", "demonstrate", "expect", "may", "can", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "target", "objectives", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions and include statements relating to, among other things: Advantage's focus, strategy and development plans both prior to and as a result of the proposed Acquisition; Advantage's 2024 guidance prior to the Acquisition, including its strategic focus of growing adjusted funds flow per share, anticipated average annual production, anticipated annual capital spending and its expectation that all free cash flow will be dedicated to share buybacks prior closing to the Acquisition; the anticipated benefits to be derived from the Acquisition, including, but not limited to, the pro-forma effects of the Acquisition on Advantage's production, infrastructure capacity, corporate efficiencies and operating synergies, cost savings, economic factors, business plans, and anticipated financial results, including Advantage's net debt to adjusted funds flow target by year-end 2025, adjusted funds flow per share at forward pricing (with and without share buybacks), decreases in payout ratio, increases in free cash flow, adjusted funds flow per share, production per share, production CAGR, improved netbacks and expectation of an accelerated and sustainable return of capital framework; Advantage's three-year strategic plan, including its anticipated net capital expenditures and annual production in 2024 and 2025; expectations that Advantage's pro forma development plan will leverage Advantage's established position and core competencies; and Advantage's anticipated means of financing the Acquisition and the anticipated terms thereof and benefits to be derived therefrom. Advantage's actual decisions, activities, results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that Advantage will derive from them.

10

