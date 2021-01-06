Advantage Oil & Gas : January Corporate Presentation

Strong Foundations and Financial Discipline in a Volatile Environment
Investor Presentation
TSX: AAV
January 2021
Advantage at a Glance
TSX 52-week trading range
$0.98 to $2.72
Shares Outstanding (basic)
188 million
Market Capitalization
$325 million
Enterprise Value
$575 million
2020 Estimates
Capital (1)
$147 to $162 million
(Q4 - $22 to $37 million)
Total Production (liquids ~10%)
~44,900 boe/d
2021 Guidance (2)
Capital
$125 to $150 million
Total Production (liquids ~8% to 9%)
47,000 to 49,000 boe/d
Advantage holds 134,400 net acres (210 net sections) in the condensate/light oil-rich Montney Glacier/Pipestone fairway
6 M iles
P rogress
Glacier
Valhalla
P ipestone/
Wembley
Advantage
Montney Assets
Notes:
(1)
Forward-looking
information. Refer to Advantage
news releases dated May 6, 2020 and Advisory for material assumptions and risk factors.
2
(2)
news releases dated October 29, 2020 and Advisory for material assumptions and risk factors.
Shareholder-Focused Strategy for the New Energy Market
Focusing on Financial
Discipline While
Markets are Volatile
Continuously
Evolving,
Adapting and
Competing
Relentless
Focus on Asset
Quality and Cost Structure
Deliver
Sustainable
Adjusted Funds
Flow Growth
Foundation of
Financial
Stability
In-Depth
Fundamentals
and Risk
Management
Tactical Elements
Clean
Energy
High
Quality
Liquids
Prolific
Gas
Foundation
Low-cost
Owned
Infrastructure
Resilient
In All
Cycles
Disciplined
3
Top-Tier Resources and Cost Structure For A Strong Foundation
Prolific Gas Foundation
High Quality
Low-Cost Owned
Disciplined Financial
Light Oil
Infrastructure
Management
Free cash generation with
Deep inventory of high quality
Controlled, efficient, innovative
Self funded growth with
lowest declines and cost
resource
free cash flow
2021 Strategy: Focus on Highest Return, Gas-Weighted Projects
Sustain and invest in highest
Modest investment to
Smaller infrastructure projects
D/AFF ratio target <1.5x
return projects
continue establishing liquids
to advance future
platform for future growth
development initiatives
4
