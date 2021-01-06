Log in
ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD.

(AAV)
Advantage Oil & Gas : January Corporate Presentation

01/06/2021
Strong Foundations and Financial Discipline in a Volatile Environment

Investor Presentation

TSX: AAV

January 2021

Advantage at a Glance

TSX 52-week trading range

$0.98 to $2.72

Shares Outstanding (basic)

188 million

Market Capitalization

$325 million

Enterprise Value

$575 million

2020 Estimates

Capital (1)

$147 to $162 million

(Q4 - $22 to $37 million)

Total Production (liquids ~10%)

~44,900 boe/d

2021 Guidance (2)

Capital

$125 to $150 million

Total Production (liquids ~8% to 9%)

47,000 to 49,000 boe/d

Advantage holds 134,400 net acres (210 net sections) in the condensate/light oil-rich Montney Glacier/Pipestone fairway

6 M iles

P rogress

Glacier

Valhalla

P ipestone/

Wembley

Advantage

Montney Assets

Notes:

(1)

Forward-looking

information. Refer to Advantage

news releases dated May 6, 2020 and Advisory for material assumptions and risk factors.

2

(2)

Forward-looking

information. Refer to Advantage

news releases dated October 29, 2020 and Advisory for material assumptions and risk factors.

Shareholder-Focused Strategy for the New Energy Market

Focusing on Financial

Discipline While

Markets are Volatile

Continuously

Evolving,

Adapting and

Competing

Relentless

Focus on Asset

Quality and Cost Structure

Deliver

Sustainable

Adjusted Funds

Flow Growth

Foundation of

Financial

Stability

In-Depth

Fundamentals

and Risk

Management

Tactical Elements

Clean

Sustainable

Energy

High

Quality

Liquids

Prolific

Gas

Foundation

Low-cost

Owned

Infrastructure

Resilient

In All

Cycles

Disciplined

Financial

Management

3

Top-Tier Resources and Cost Structure For A Strong Foundation

Prolific Gas Foundation

High Quality

Low-Cost Owned

Disciplined Financial

Light Oil

Infrastructure

Management

Free cash generation with

Deep inventory of high quality

Controlled, efficient, innovative

Self funded growth with

lowest declines and cost

resource

free cash flow

2021 Strategy: Focus on Highest Return, Gas-Weighted Projects

Sustain and invest in highest

Modest investment to

Smaller infrastructure projects

D/AFF ratio target <1.5x

return projects

continue establishing liquids

to advance future

platform for future growth

development initiatives

4

Disclaimer

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 22:19:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
