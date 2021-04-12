Log in
ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD.

ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD.

(AAV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/12 03:42:28 pm
3.015 CAD   +2.90%
ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS  : April Corporate Presentation
04/06ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS  : April Corporate Presentation
04/05Advantage Oil & Gas Provides Q1 Operational Update
Advantage Oil & Gas : April Corporate Presentation

04/12/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
A Progressive Montney Producer for the New

Energy Market

Investor Presentation

TSX: AAV 52-week trading

$1.51 to $3.01

Shares Outstanding (basic)

188 million

April 2021

Market Cap / EV ($ Millions)

$550 / $800

Corporate Strategy - The Path To Growing Shareholder Value

Maintain Strong

Foundations

Generate FCF and Moderate Growth(1)

  • Reduce net debt/AFF to 1x
  • Grow production 5-10%/year
  • Focus on top tier economics
  • Establish:

Enhance Resilience

Return of Capital

and Scale

  • Liquids growth to balance gas weighting
  • Diversify into carbon revenue, cleantech
  • Acquisitions creating efficiencies and scale
  • Net-zero"blue gas"

20 Notes:2

YEARS

1. Forward-looking information. Refer to Advantage news releases dated February 25, 2021 and October 29, 2020 including Advisories for material assumptions and risk factors.

World Class Assets, Operational Excellence, Environmental Leadership

GLACIER

PROGRESS

Disciplined Financial Management

Self funded growth with free cash flow

Glacier Carbon Capture

& Storage Asset

VALHALLA

WEMBLEY

228 Net

Sections

AAV Lands

AAV Facilities

20YEARS

Prolific Gas Foundation

Free cash generation with lowest declines and cost

High Quality Light Oil

Deep inventory of high quality resource

Clean Sustainable Energy

State of the art emissions engineering

Low-Cost Owned Infrastructure

Controlled, efficient, innovative

Invested in Alberta's Communities

Generating employment and giving back

3

Strong Foundations Create a Launchpad into the New Energy Markets

Financial Stability

Evolving Competitively

Recent 2021 guidance revision -

capital down 9%, production up 3%(1)

Moderate growth and FCF generation

Debt reduction on-track

Entropy Inc. - Modular Carbon Capture

and Storage (MCCS)

$8,500/boe/d capital efficiency 2021(1)

120% PDP production replacement,

$8.41/boe F&D cost 2020

Asset Quality

Foundations in Risk Management

87% increase in new well productivity

Q1 2021 production outperformance

Infrastructure dominance facilitates Q1

2021 'tuck-in' land acquisitions

20% to 50% commodity hedges

Diversified sales markets and low

commitments

Ultra-low liability management ratio

20 Notes:4

YEARS

1. Forward-looking information. Refer to Advantage news releases dated February 25, 2021 and October 29, 2020 including Advisories for material assumptions and risk factors.

2021 Capital Investment Thesis Generates Significant FCF and Growth (1)

$75 million

Glacier focused, ~10 wells

Capital Efficiency

$8,500/boe/d

Sustaining

+ facilities maintenance

costs, carbon capture

Capital

Production Growth

$115 - $135

million

≈10% to 48,000-51,000 boe/d

Net Capital

Net Debt/AFF

Expenditures

Glacier focused, ~6 wells +

1x

~$30 million

new tie-ins and facility

Growth Capital

enhancements

FCF / Debt Repayment

≈$70 million

~$20 million

Corporate Decline

Future

23%

Development

Divided between Progress,

Initiatives

Costs

(discretionary)

Wembley and Valhalla

Operating <$2.55/boe

Royalty 3-5%

20

YEARS

Notes:

5

1. Forward-looking information. Refer to Advantage news releases dated February 25, 2021 and October 29, 2020 including Advisories for material assumptions and risk factors.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 19:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
