Advantage Oil & Gas : April Corporate Presentation
A Progressive Montney Producer for the New
Energy Market
TSX: AAV 52-week trading
$1.51 to $3.01
Shares Outstanding (basic)
188 million
Market Cap / EV ($ Millions)
$550 / $800
Corporate Strategy - The Path To Growing Shareholder Value
Maintain Strong
Foundations
Generate FCF and Moderate Growth
(1)
Reduce net debt/AFF to 1x
Grow production 5-10%/year
Focus on top tier economics
Establish:
Enhance Resilience
Return of Capital
and Scale
Liquids growth to balance gas weighting
Diversify into carbon revenue, cleantech
Acquisitions creating efficiencies and scale
Net-zero"blue gas"
20 Notes: 2
YEARS
1. Forward-looking information. Refer to Advantage news releases dated February 25, 2021 and October 29, 2020 including Advisories for material assumptions and risk factors.
World Class Assets, Operational Excellence, Environmental Leadership
Disciplined Financial Management
Self funded growth with free cash flow
Glacier Carbon Capture
& Storage Asset
VALHALLA
WEMBLEY
228 Net
Sections
AAV Lands
AAV Facilities
20YEARS
Prolific Gas Foundation
Free cash generation with lowest declines and cost
High Quality Light Oil
Deep inventory of high quality resource
Clean Sustainable Energy
State of the art emissions engineering
Low-Cost Owned Infrastructure
Controlled, efficient, innovative
Invested in Alberta's Communities
Generating employment and giving back
3
Strong Foundations Create a Launchpad into the New Energy Markets
Financial Stability
Evolving Competitively
Recent 2021 guidance revision -
capital down 9%, production up 3%
(1)
Moderate growth and FCF generation
Debt reduction on-track
Entropy Inc. - Modular Carbon Capture
and Storage (MCCS)
$8,500/boe/d capital efficiency 2021
(1)
120% PDP production replacement,
$8.41/boe F&D cost 2020
Asset Quality
Foundations in Risk Management
87% increase in new well productivity
Q1 2021 production outperformance
Infrastructure dominance facilitates Q1
2021 'tuck-in' land acquisitions
20% to 50% commodity hedges
Diversified sales markets and low
commitments
Ultra-low liability management ratio
20 Notes: 4
YEARS
1. Forward-looking information. Refer to Advantage news releases dated February 25, 2021 and October 29, 2020 including Advisories for material assumptions and risk factors.
2021 Capital Investment Thesis Generates Significant FCF and Growth
(1)
$75 million
Glacier focused, ~10 wells
Capital Efficiency
$8,500/boe/d
Sustaining
+ facilities maintenance
costs, carbon capture
Capital
Production Growth
$115 - $135
million
≈10% to 48,000-51,000 boe/d
Net Capital
Net Debt/AFF
Expenditures
Glacier focused, ~6 wells +
1x
~$30 million
new tie-ins and facility
Growth Capital
enhancements
FCF / Debt Repayment
≈$70 million
~$20 million
Corporate Decline
Future
23%
Development
Divided between Progress,
Initiatives
Costs
(discretionary)
Wembley and Valhalla
Operating <$2.55/boe
Royalty 3-5%
20
YEARS
Notes:
5
1. Forward-looking information. Refer to Advantage news releases dated February 25, 2021 and October 29, 2020 including Advisories for material assumptions and risk factors.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 19:18:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD.
Sales 2021
388 M
309 M
309 M
Net income 2021
-
-
-
Net Debt 2021
207 M
165 M
165 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
551 M
439 M
439 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,95x
EV / Sales 2022
1,92x
Nbr of Employees
39
Free-Float
98,9%
Chart ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Average target price
4,13 CAD
Last Close Price
2,93 CAD
Spread / Highest target
87,7%
Spread / Average Target
41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
19,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.