Advantage Oil & Gas : March Corporate Presentation

"A Progressive Montney Producer for the
New Energy Market"
Investor Presentation
March 2021
|
TSX: AAV 52-week trading
|
$0.98 to $2.84
|
Shares Outstanding (basic)
|
188 million
|
Market Cap / EV ($ Millions)
|
$500 / $750
Strong Foundation Continues to Deliver Stronger 2021 Results
-
• Guidance Revised - Capital Down 9%, Production Up 3%
-
• ≈$70 Million Free Cash Flow after 10% Prod Growth Capital
-
• ≈1x Net Debt/AFF, Net Debt $180 Million YE 2021
-
• 87% Production Increase in Recent 14 Glacier Gas Wells
Red Willow Falls, Grande Prairie Area, Alberta Canada
-
• $8,500 boe/d Capital Efficiency
-
• $2.55/boe Operating Cost
-
• 120% PDP Production Replacement, $8.41/boe F&D
-
• 20% to 50% commodity hedges
-
• 26 ultra-low Liability Management Ratio
-
• 39 Employees
Notes:
(1) Forward-looking information. Refer to Advantage news releases dated February 25, 2021 and October 29, 2020 including Advisories for material assumptions and risk factors.
Financial Discipline, Operating Excellence, Foundational Assets
Free cash generation with lowest declines and cost
Deep inventory of high quality resource
State of the art emissions engineering
Low-Cost Owned Infrastructure
Controlled, efficient, innovative
Invested in Alberta's Communities
Generating employment and giving back
Corporate Strategy
-
• Liquids Growth
-
• Balance gas concentration
-
• Revenue generating
Cleantech, leverage CCS scheme
-
• Acquisitions creating efficiencies & scale
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 22:39:04 UTC.