Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.    AAV

ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD.

(AAV)
Advantage Oil & Gas : March Corporate Presentation

03/10/2021 | 05:40pm EST
"A Progressive Montney Producer for the

New Energy Market"

Investor Presentation

March 2021

TSX: AAV 52-week trading

$0.98 to $2.84

Shares Outstanding (basic)

188 million

Market Cap / EV ($ Millions)

$500 / $750

Strong Foundation Continues to Deliver Stronger 2021 Results

  • Guidance Revised - Capital Down 9%, Production Up 3%

  • ≈$70 Million Free Cash Flow after 10% Prod Growth Capital

  • ≈1x Net Debt/AFF, Net Debt $180 Million YE 2021

  • 87% Production Increase in Recent 14 Glacier Gas Wells

Red Willow Falls, Grande Prairie Area, Alberta Canada

  • >130 mmcf/d AAV Glacier Gas Plant Surplus Capacity

  • Existing CCS scheme provides options for revenue generation

  • $8,500 boe/d Capital Efficiency

  • $2.55/boe Operating Cost

  • 120% PDP Production Replacement, $8.41/boe F&D

  • 20% to 50% commodity hedges

  • 26 ultra-low Liability Management Ratio

  • 39 Employees

Notes:

(1) Forward-looking information. Refer to Advantage news releases dated February 25, 2021 and October 29, 2020 including Advisories for material assumptions and risk factors.

Financial Discipline, Operating Excellence, Foundational Assets

Prolific Gas Foundation

Free cash generation with lowest declines and cost

High Quality Light Oil

Deep inventory of high quality resource

Clean Sustainable Energy

State of the art emissions engineering

Low-Cost Owned Infrastructure

Controlled, efficient, innovative

Invested in Alberta's Communities

Generating employment and giving back

Corporate Strategy

  • Grow production 5-10%/yr

  • Focus on top tier gas locations

  • Utilize Glacier plant spare capacity

  • Constructive gas price outlook

  • Liquids Growth

  • Balance gas concentration

  • Revenue generating

    Cleantech, leverage CCS scheme

  • Acquisitions creating efficiencies & scale

Disclaimer

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 370 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 201 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 482 M 381 M 381 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,90 CAD
Last Close Price 2,56 CAD
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew J. Mah Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Belenkie President & Chief Operating Officer
Craig Blackwood Chief Financial Officer
Ronald A. McIntosh Chairman
Paul G. Haggis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD.49.71%380
CONOCOPHILLIPS44.79%78 439
CNOOC LIMITED25.63%53 265
EOG RESOURCES, INC.47.60%42 956
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.15%36 139
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY42.32%33 988
