Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation may be considered forward -looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected future performance of Advantage Solutions Inc. ("Advantage"). Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Advantage's future financial or operating perform ance. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "may", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "will", "would", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "confident", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward -looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Advantage and its management at the time of such statements, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, market -driven wage changes or changes to labor laws or wage or job classification regulations, including minimum wage; the COVID -19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto; the availability, acceptance, administration and effectiveness of any CO VID-19 vaccine; Advantage's ability to continue to generate significant operating cash flow; client procurement strategies and consolidation of Advantage's clients' industries creating pressure on the nature and pricing of it s services; consumer goods manufacturers and retailers reviewing and changing their sales, retail, marketing, and technology programs and relationships; Advantage's ability to successfully develop and maintain relevant omni -channel services for our clients in an evolving industry and to otherwise adapt to significant technological change; Advantage's ability to maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting in the future; potential and a ctual harms to Advantage's business arising from the Take 5 Matter; Advantage's substantial indebtedness and our ability to refinance at favorable rates; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2023, and in its other filings made from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other impo rtant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cau tioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Advantage assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward -looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information

This presentation includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principl es ("GAAP"), Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt. These are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing Advantage's financial results. Therefore, the measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, c ash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that Advantage's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly -titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP counterparts are included below.

Advantage believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial an d business trends relating to Advantage's financial condition and results of operations. Advantage believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Advantage's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, other companies may calculate non -GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore Advantage's non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA means net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived assets, (v) amortization of intangible assets, (vi) equity based compensation of Karman Topco L.P., (vii) change in fair value of warrant liability, (viii) stock -based compensation expense, (ix) fair value adjustments of contingent consideration related to acquisitions, (x) acquisition - related expenses, (xi) loss on disposal of assets, (xii) costs associated with COVID -19, net of benefits received, (xiii) EBITDA for economic interests in investments, (xiv) reorganization and restructuring expenses, (xv) litigation expenses (recovery), (xvi) recovery from Take 5, (xvii) costs associated with the Take 5 Matter and (xviii) other adjustments that management believes are helpful in evaluating our operating performance.

Adjusted Levered Free Cash Flow means net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchase of property and equip ment as disclosed in the Statements of Cash Flows further adjusted by (i) cash paid for income taxes; (ii) cash paid for acquisition-related expenses; (iii) cash paid for reorganization and restructuring expenses; (iv) cash paid for co sts associated with COVID-19, net of benefits received; (v) net effect of foreign currency fluctuations on cash;

cash paid for costs associated with the Take 5 Matter; and (vii) other adjustments that management believes are helpful in evaluating our operating performance. Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow means Adjusted Levered Free Cash Flow adjusted for cash interest paid less interest income received.

Net Debt represents the sum of current portion of long -term debt and long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents and debt issuance costs. With respect to Net Debt, cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure, total debt, because they could be used to reduce the debt obligations. We present Net Debt because we believe this n on-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and to evaluate changes to the Company's capital structure and credit quality assessment.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages m ay not precisely reflect the absolute figures.