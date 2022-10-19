Advantage : DE&I Board Welcomes Six New Members

IRVINE, CA ― The Advantage Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Board has appointed six new members.

The Advantage associates, who began their service October 17, are:

Abigail Cox, director of human resources, Advantage Solutions . Cox is a 17-year veteran of Advantage and brings decades of HR experience to the Advantage DE&I Board. She is a member of Advantage's Disabilities in Action employee resource group.

Dianne Galang, vice president, new business development, Daymon. Since joining Daymon, an Advantage agency, in 2005, Galang has held multiple roles, from in-house operations accounts to client services. She is on the board of two nonprofit organizations, NextUp and Women Impacting Storebrand Excellence (WISE), which focus on gender diversity and equity and professional development. She previously served as co-chair of Advantage's Women's Interactive Network (WIN) employee resource group.

Kim Hsieh, vice president of strategy and innovation, Advantage Customer Experience . Hsieh has been with Advantage for 10 years, holding positions in strategic planning and innovation. She is a founding co-chair of Inspire, Advantage's Asian employee resource group.

Traci Mangiapane, vice president sales and client team, Waypoint. Mangiapane joined Waypoint, an Advantage agency, as vice president of the sales and client team in 2019, leading the Southeast market and managing a top client. Mangiapane leads Waypoint's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and has served on the steering committee and led the membership enrichment committee for Advantage's WIN employee resource group.

Corey Wiesner, vice president of operations-Walmart, SAS Retail Services. Wiesner joined SAS Retail Services, an Advantage agency, in 2015 and has held roles in operations, client services and retail programs. Wiesner served as co-chair of Advantage's WIN employee resource group and is an active committee member of CODA (Celebrating Our Diverse Associates), SAS Retail Services' diversity, equity and inclusion council.

Justin Yancey, vice president, marketing and operations support, SAS Retail Services. Beginning at Daymon in 2008 and joining SAS Retail Services in 2016, Yancey has more than 25 years of marketing experience within the consumer packaging, retail and brand development industries. He is a founding co-chair of PRISM, Advantage's LGTBQIA+ employee resource group, and a member of CODA (Celebrating Our Diverse Associates).

"Our incoming board members are proven leaders who have stepped up to drive awareness of the power and value of diversity and inclusion," said Advantage Executive Vice President, People, Talent and Culture Betsi Gijanto. "I know they'll bring their full selves to their roles on the Advantage DE&I board, working to nurture an environment built on openness, acceptance and safety and a workplace that encourages individual authenticity and equity for all."

The new board members join Advantage DE&I Board Chair Michael Mish, president of Integrated Agency Group, which includes AMP Agency, Halverson Group, SixSpeed and Upshot agencies; Advantage DE&I Board Co-Chair Ashwani Dhar, CEO of Adlucent; Giannina Seaman, senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Advantage Solutions; Andrea Young, group president, omnicommerce solutions for Advantage Solutions and founding member of the Advantage DE&I board; and Kyle Patterson, senior vice president, Daymon, also a founding member of the Advantage DE&I board.

Completing their board service are Phillip Chin, senior vice president, general manager sales and marketing, Advantage Sales and a founding member of the Advantage DE&I board, and Susan Briggs, administrative manager for Waypoint.

"We greatly appreciate the invaluable contributions Phillip and Susan brought to their roles on the board," Gijanto said. "Their insights and passion for advancing our DE&I journey have made a lasting difference.

"The Advantage leadership team looks forward to making even more progress in creating a workplace where everyone is respected, valued for their uniqueness and has an opportunity to succeed."