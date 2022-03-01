Advantage : Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation

DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward -looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected future performance of Advantage's business. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Advantage's future financial or operating performance. These for ward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "may", "should", "expect", "intend",

"will", "would", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms o r variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward -looking statements are predictions, projections and

other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Advantage and its management at the time of such statements, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the COVID -19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto; the availability, acceptance, administration and effectiveness of any COVID-19 vaccine; market-driven wage changes or changes to labor laws or wage or job classification regulations, including minim um wage; Advantage's ability to continue to generate significant operating cash flow; client procurement strategies and consolidation of Advantage's clients' industries creating pressure on the nature and pricing of it s services; consumer goods manufacturers and retailers reviewing and changing their sales, retail, marketing, and technology programs and relationships; Advantage's ability to successfully develop and maintain relevant omni -channel services for our clients in an evolving industry and to otherwise adapt to significant technological change; Advantage's ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls in the future; potential and actual harms to Advantage 's business arising from the Take 5 Matter; Advantage's substantial indebtedness and our ability to refinance at favorable rates; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2022 and in its other filings made from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncert ainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward - looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue r eliance on forward-looking statements, and Advantage assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except a s required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting princip les ("GAAP"), Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt. These are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing Advantage's financial results. Therefore, the measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, c ash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that Advantage's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly -titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP counterparts are included below.

Advantage believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial an d business trends relating to Advantage's financial condition and results of operations. Advantage believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Advantage's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, other companies may calculate non -GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore Advantage's non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA means net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived assets, (v) amortization of intangible assets, (vi) equity based compensation of Karman Topco L.P. and Advantage's private equity sponsors' management fee, (vii) change in fair value of warrant liability, (viii) stock-based compensation expense, (ix) fair value adjustments of contingent consideration related to acquisitions, (x) acquisition -related expenses, (xi) costs associated with COVID -19, net of benefits received, (xii) EBITDA for economic interests in investments, (xiii) restructuring expenses, (xiv) litigation expenses, (xv) (Recovery from) loss on Take 5, (xvi) costs associated with the Take 5 Matter and (xvii) other adju stments that management believes are helpful in evaluating our operating performance.

Net Debt represents the sum of current portion of long -term debt and long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents and debt issuance costs. With respect to Net Debt, cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure, total debt, because they could be used to reduce the debt obligations.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages m ay not precisely reflect the absolute figures.