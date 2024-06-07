Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is preparing to host its premiere Nourishing Change Conference, a three-day event bringing together leading retailers including Wegmans, Publix, Hy-Vee, Meijer and more at the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati July 15-17.

Advantage Solutions, working on behalf of Kroger Health, is organizing the event.

Headlined by keynote speaker Padma Lakshmi, an Emmy-nominated television host, producer and food connoisseur who has made significant strides in the culinary world, "the conference will explore products and services shaping the future of retail, health and nutrition in our communities," says Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

The Nourishing Change Conference will amplify Kroger Health's mission through three different tracks: nutrition security, redefining healthy eating and integrative care. "Empowering communities is essential to improve health outcomes and ensure that everyone can make healthy choices," Lindholz says.

Behind the scenes

The inaugural Nourishing Change Summit was held in conjunction with last year's Kroger Wellness Festival, a two-day event produced by Advantage that drew more than 200,000 attendees to downtown Cincinnati. (Kroger will host the festival again this September.)

The half-day summit drew a standing-room-only crowd eager for more high-quality educational content on health and nutrition; this year's expanded three-day conference promises even more, says Lisa Haubner, Advantage's senior vice president of customer experience.

For Advantage, expanding the Nourishing Change Conference with Kroger presents an opportunity to showcase its strengths as a logistical partner with a start-to-finish approach to event production, and contribute to a project that aligns with the company's core values.

"We recognize the need to improve the quality of people's lives, which taps into Kroger's core mission of Food as Medicine and helping people live healthier lives in everything they do," Haubner says. "We're dedicated to producing a conference that Kroger can proudly host, aligning our shared values of putting people first."

Registration is open

Registration for Nourishing Change Conference is now open.

The event kicks off July 15 with a networking event and concert featuring WALK THE MOON. Lakshmi will lead off the presentations and breakout sessions on July 16.

Panel sessions will cover topics surrounding innovation in nutrition and health, including how technology can help tackle inequalities; closing nutrition gaps in underserved communities; and multifaceted approaches to weight and diabetes management.

The conference also will have a product pavilion featuring an emerging brands competition, giving attendees the chance to engage with up-and-coming companies and vote for their favorites. The three brands receiving the most votes will take the main stage to showcase their products and share their stories.

Haubner encouraged anyone interested in the intersection of health and well-being and nutrition to attend: "Don't miss this opportunity to collaborate with government officials, nonprofit organizations, CPG companies and healthcare stakeholders to discuss how we can collectively nourish change and improve the well-being of individuals and communities."

The Kroger Health Nourishing Change Conference will be held at the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati, July 15-17. For more information and to register, visit nourishingchange.com.