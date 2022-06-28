Advantage : Launches Advantage Unified Commerce

IRVINE, California - Advantage Solutions has launched Advantage United Commerce, a 500-person-strong agency that brings together a powerful combination of talent and technology focused on seamless, end-to-end commerce marketing.

The agency provides consumer goods brands a holistic, connected commerce strategy and solutions across e-commerce and brick-and-mortar, including audience identification; in-store and digital media; and multichannel activation, attribution and analytics, all driven by a one-of-a-kind technology and data platform and award-winning creative teams.

Advantage Unified Commerce combines the expertise of Amazon specialists Beekeeper Marketing and eShopportunity, e-commerce solution provider Sage Tree and shopper agencies IN Connected and Edge Agency. The agency is led by President of Advantage Unified Commerce Victor Lee, who most recently served as chief marketing officer for Kin Insurance and previously led marketing for RX Bar and Hasbro and held senior roles at Digitas.

"Every brand has some fragmentation in its approach to marketing and commerce," Lee said. "Planning and execution are happening in silos or in fractured steps, data is locked up in Excel spreadsheets and KPIs aren't aligned. Advantage Unified Commerce offers an all-inclusive approach to commerce that increases brand engagement across channels and taps real-world learnings to drive real-time decision-making."

Advantage Solutions' unique combination of technology-driven data and insights - which are gleaned from proprietary zero-party data collected through mobile app integrations, rich store-level data gathered by more than 20,000 Advantage in-store merchandisers and industry, category and SKU-level data from third-party resources - enable Advantage Unified Commerce to identify and seize on opportunities to grow sales, Lee said.

Advantage Unified Commerce clients benefit from a multiplier effect: Brand purpose is amplified and scaled across channels via a data-driven process, the path to market is synced with sales and supply chain activities, and dollars are linked to sales as they happen, said Andrea Young, group president of omnicommerce solutions for Advantage Solutions.

"Advantage Unified Commerce is distinctly different in its ability to deliver to each client a transformative commerce strategy founded on actionable insights and brought to life by data scientists, commerce experts, customer experience designers, media planners and performance analysts who live and breathe the consumer goods and retail industry," Young said.