    ADV   US00791N1028

ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC.

(ADV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
4.220 USD   -2.99%
ADVANTAGE : Launches Advantage Unified Commerce
PU
06/24ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC.(NASDAQGS : ADV) dropped from Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC.(NASDAQGS : ADV) dropped from Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
Advantage : Launches Advantage Unified Commerce

06/28/2022 | 08:31am EDT
IRVINE, California - Advantage Solutions has launched Advantage United Commerce, a 500-person-strong agency that brings together a powerful combination of talent and technology focused on seamless, end-to-end commerce marketing.

The agency provides consumer goods brands a holistic, connected commerce strategy and solutions across e-commerce and brick-and-mortar, including audience identification; in-store and digital media; and multichannel activation, attribution and analytics, all driven by a one-of-a-kind technology and data platform and award-winning creative teams.

Advantage Unified Commerce combines the expertise of Amazon specialists Beekeeper Marketing and eShopportunity, e-commerce solution provider Sage Tree and shopper agencies IN Connected and Edge Agency. The agency is led by President of Advantage Unified Commerce Victor Lee, who most recently served as chief marketing officer for Kin Insurance and previously led marketing for RX Bar and Hasbro and held senior roles at Digitas.

"Every brand has some fragmentation in its approach to marketing and commerce," Lee said. "Planning and execution are happening in silos or in fractured steps, data is locked up in Excel spreadsheets and KPIs aren't aligned. Advantage Unified Commerce offers an all-inclusive approach to commerce that increases brand engagement across channels and taps real-world learnings to drive real-time decision-making."

Advantage Solutions' unique combination of technology-driven data and insights - which are gleaned from proprietary zero-party data collected through mobile app integrations, rich store-level data gathered by more than 20,000 Advantage in-store merchandisers and industry, category and SKU-level data from third-party resources - enable Advantage Unified Commerce to identify and seize on opportunities to grow sales, Lee said.

Advantage Unified Commerce clients benefit from a multiplier effect: Brand purpose is amplified and scaled across channels via a data-driven process, the path to market is synced with sales and supply chain activities, and dollars are linked to sales as they happen, said Andrea Young, group president of omnicommerce solutions for Advantage Solutions.

"Advantage Unified Commerce is distinctly different in its ability to deliver to each client a transformative commerce strategy founded on actionable insights and brought to life by data scientists, commerce experts, customer experience designers, media planners and performance analysts who live and breathe the consumer goods and retail industry," Young said.

Disclaimer

Advantage Solutions Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 12:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 085 M - -
Net income 2022 86,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 869 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 344 M 1 344 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 30,2%
Managers and Directors
Jill Griffin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Gifford Stevens Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tanya Lynn Domier Executive Chairman
Deanna Steele Chief Information Officer
Ronald E. Blaylock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC.-45.76%1 385
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.63%13 710
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-11.83%13 290
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-21.27%12 462
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-25.29%11 015
WPP PLC-27.65%10 814