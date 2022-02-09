Log in
ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC.

Advantage : Named to Forbes List of Canada's Best Employers

02/09/2022
IRVINE, California - Advantage Solutions has been awarded a place on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2022.

Canada's Best Employers are selected by Forbes and Statista through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 10,000 Canadian employees working for companies with more than 500 Canadian employees. The evaluation is based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"Knowing these results are based on feedback from our associates and others who are knowledgeable about working at Advantage makes this prestigious honor even more meaningful to us," said Melissa Oesterreich, chief people officer for Advantage Solutions. "We know we're only as strong as our talented associates and work hard to cultivate a workplace that values everyone."

"Our business in Canada is growing and we are always searching for associates who want to be part of our exciting growth," added Tom Michaelis, president, customer solutions for Advantage Sales and president of Advantage Sales Canada.

For information on Advantage Solutions careers, visit careers.advantagesales.net.

Disclaimer

Advantage Solutions Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 17:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 553 M - -
Net income 2021 62,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 370 M 2 370 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float -
Chart ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Advantage Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,44 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
Managers and Directors
Tanya Lynn Domier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Griffin President & Chief Commercial Officer
Brian Gifford Stevens Chief Operating & Financial Officer
James Marshall Kilts Chairman
Ronald E. Blaylock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC.-7.23%2 370
WPP PLC5.72%18 263
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA7.47%18 132
OMNICOM GROUP INC.5.65%16 775
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-0.61%14 656
CYBERAGENT, INC.-24.87%6 288