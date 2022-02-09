Advantage : Named to Forbes List of Canada's Best Employers

IRVINE, California - Advantage Solutions has been awarded a place on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2022.

Canada's Best Employers are selected by Forbes and Statista through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 10,000 Canadian employees working for companies with more than 500 Canadian employees. The evaluation is based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"Knowing these results are based on feedback from our associates and others who are knowledgeable about working at Advantage makes this prestigious honor even more meaningful to us," said Melissa Oesterreich, chief people officer for Advantage Solutions. "We know we're only as strong as our talented associates and work hard to cultivate a workplace that values everyone."

"Our business in Canada is growing and we are always searching for associates who want to be part of our exciting growth," added Tom Michaelis, president, customer solutions for Advantage Sales and president of Advantage Sales Canada.

For information on Advantage Solutions careers, visit careers.advantagesales.net.