ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC.

(ADV)
Advantage : Sales Expands Shelf Management Services to Include the Digital Shelf

01/19/2021 | 03:20pm EST
IRVINE, California - Advantage Sales is expanding its headquarter sales capabilities to include management of products on the digital shelf.

The agency's Digital Shelf Management Service strategy includes training and digital shelf management certification of Advantage Sales business sales managers, who will provide guidance and proactively custom-manage retailers' digital shelves, and a unique Digital Customer Policy Playbook outlining retailers' varied and complex digital shelf policies.

'Shoppers are blurring the lines between physical and digital shelves,' said Lisa Klauser, president of Advantage Sales. 'The projected digital grocery sales in the U.S. alone are projected to reach $248 billion in 2025, 60 percent higher than estimates made in 2019.

'Retailers demand digital sophistication from their vendors and category experts and our innovative Digital Shelf Management Service provides that and gives our clients' top-performing SKUs, including new, seasonal and limited edition items, the best chance of being seen by shoppers online. We're excited to offer this expanded service, which leverages the expertise of our sister agency, Advantage Digital Commerce.'

Advantage Sales offers a full range of services - including headquarter sales services; analytics, insights and intelligence; retail services; business process outsourcing; and in-store media - that create value for clients by helping them grow sales, reduce costs and quickly execute go-to-market strategies across retail and online channels.

Learn more about the Advantage Sales Digital Shelf Management Service.

Disclaimer

Advantage Solutions Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 20:19:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
