ADVANTAGEWON OIL CORPORATION (AOC)

ADVANTAGEWON OIL CORPORATION

(AOC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/30 12:11:33 pm
0.15 CAD   +114.29%
0.15 CAD   +114.29%
12:20pAdvantagewon Announces Private Placement of Units
NE
12/18Advantagewon Oil Corp. Announces Completion of Share Consolidation
NE
12/14Advantagewon Oil Corp. Announces Share Consolidation
NE
Advantagewon Announces Private Placement of Units

12/30/2020 | 12:20pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) -  Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTC: ANTGF), (the "Corporation", or "Advantagewon", or "AOC") is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units" or each a "Unit") at a price of $0.0525 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10, for a period of three years following the closing of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date").

The Private Placement will be conducted in reliance upon certain prospectus exemptions. Finder's fees may be payable to eligible finders. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and a day hold period under applicable securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Stephen Hughes
CEO & Director
Advantagewon Oil Corp.
T: (587) 580-9344

Mr. Frank Kordy
Secretary & Director
Advantagewon Oil Corp.
T: (647) 466-4037

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of AOC. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Closing Date of the Private Placement, the anticipated use of proceeds, and the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CSE. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71171


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 0,30 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
Net income 2019 -7,93 M -6,21 M -6,21 M
Net Debt 2019 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,28x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,98 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
EV / Sales 2018 9,21x
EV / Sales 2019 8,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Hughes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Haber Executive Chairman
John R. Garden Operations Manager
W. Howard Blacker Chief Financial Officer
Stan Dimakos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANTAGEWON OIL CORPORATION-65.00%1
CNOOC LIMITED-44.37%42 494
CONOCOPHILLIPS-39.92%41 725
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-41.89%28 393
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-27.48%28 104
ECOPETROL S.A.-30.95%27 046
