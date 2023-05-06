Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advantech Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-04
380.00 TWD    0.00%
03:21aAdvantech : 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Annual Report
PU
05/03Advantech : 1Q 2023 Investors Meeting
PU
05/03Advantech Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advantech : 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Annual Report

05/06/2023 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I. Name, title, and phone of the spokesman: Spokesman Name: Eric Chen

Title: President

Tel.: (02)7732‐3399

E‐mail: Eric.Chen@advantech.com.tw

II. Headquarters, Branches, and Plant address and phone:

HeadquartersAddress: No. 1, Alley 20, Lane 26, Rueiguang Road, Neihu District, Taipei City

Tel.: (02)7732‐3399

Factory Donghu LCD Computer Factory

Address: 5F, No. 1, Lane 169, Corning Street, Sijhih City

Tel.: (02)2692‐6076 (Representative No.) Donghu Industrial Computer Factory

Address: 6F, No. 1, Lane 169, Corning Street, Sijhih City

Tel.: (02)2692‐6076 (Representative No.) Linkou Industrial Park

Address: No. 27, Wende Road, Guishan District, Taoyuan City

Tel.: (02)2792‐7818 (Representative No.)

  1. Name, address, and phone of the Stock Agency
    Name: KGI Securities Co., Ltd. - Stock Agency Department
    Address: 5F, No. 2, Chongqing S. Road, Sec. 1, Taipei City
    Website: www.kgi.com.tw
    Tel.: (02)2389‐2999

IV. Name, Firm, address, and phone of the acting independent auditors: CPAs: Liang, Hua‐Ling and Lin, Yi‐Fan

CPA Firm: PricewaterhouseCoopers, Taiwan

Address: 27F, 333 Keelung Rd., Sec. 1, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan

Website: www.pwc.tw

Tel.: (02)2729‐6666

  1. Foreign securities exchange corporation listing: None
    VI. Website: http//www.advantech.com.tw

Table of Contents

I.

Letter to Shareholders

01

II.

Company profile

07

1.

Date of Incorporation

07

2.

Company History

07

III.

Corporate Governance Report

14

1.

Organization

14

2.

Information of the Board of Directors and Management Team

18

3.

Implementation of Corporate Governance

34

4.

Information Regarding the Company's Professional Fees

71

5.

Information Regarding the change of Certified Public Accountant Firm

72

6.

The Company's Chairman, President, Officers in charge of Financial or

72

Accounting Affairs has served in Its Certified Public Accountant Firm or Its

Affiliated Enterprise for the Most Recent Fiscal Year

7.

Change in shares held and pledged by directors, managers, and major

72

shareholders holding over 10% of outstanding shares in the most recent year

and up to the publication of the annual report

8.

Relationship among the Top Ten Shareholders

73

9.

The number of Shares of an Enterprise held by the Company, the Company's

74

Directors and officers and the Enterprises Controlled by the Company Directly

or Indirectly, and the Consolidated Shareholding Percentage

IV.

Capital Overview

76

1.

Capital and Shares

76

2.

Corporate Bond

83

3.

Preferred Stock

83

4.

Global Depositary Receipts

83

5.

Employee Stock Options

84

6.

New Restricted Employess SHres

85

7.

Status of New Share Issuance in Connection with Mergers and Acquisitions

85

8.

Financing Plans and Implementation

85

V.

Operational Highlights

86

1.

Business Activities

86

2.

Market and Sales overview

105

3.

Status of Employees

110

4.

Environmental Protection Expenditures

110

5.

Labor Relations

115

6.

Information Security managemen

120

7.

Important Contracts

123

VI.

Financial Information

124

1.

Five‐Year Financial Summary

124

2.

Five‐Year Financial Analysis

127

3.

Audit Committee's Report in the most recent year

131

4.

Financial Statements in the most recent year

132

5.

Consolidated financial statements in the most recent year

132

6. If the Company or Its Affiliates Have Experienced Financial Difficulties for the Most Recent Fiscal Year or during the Current Fiscal Year up to the Date of Publication of the Annual Report, the Annual Report Shall Explain How The

Difficulties Affected the Company's Financial Situation

132

VII.

Review of Financial Conditions, Operating Results, and Risk Management

133

1.

Analysis of Financial Status

133

2.

Analysis of Operating Results

133

3.

Analysis of Cash Flow

134

4.

Major Capital Expenditure

134

5.

Investment Policy in Last Year,Main Causes for Profits or Losses,Imporvement

134

Plans and the Investment Plans for Coming Year

6.

Analysis of Risk Management

134

7.

Other Major Risks

137

VIII.

Special Disclosure

138

1.

Affiliated Enterprises

138

2.

Private Placement Securities in the Most Recent Years

147

3.

The Shares of the Company Held or Disposed of by the Subsidiaries in the

147

Most Recent Years

4.

Other supplementary information or explanations

147

IX.

Significant issues in the most recent year and up to the publication of the annual

147

reportwhich might affect shareholders' equity or price of shares pursuant to Item

2,Paragraph 3, Article 36 of the Securities Exchange Law

I. Letter to Shareholders

Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

Financial Performance

In terms of financial performance, Advantech's consolidated revenue of 2022 reached NT$68.745 billion, with an increase of 17% over 2021. The gross profit was NT$26.113 billion (gross profit margin 38%), and the consolidated net income after tax was NT$10.757 billion (year-on-year growth of 30%). The earnings per share after tax reached NT$13.85 in 2022. Advantech has achieved its historical highs in both revenue and profit in 2022, demonstrating exceptional overall performance.

In terms of U.S. dollars, Advantech's revenue in 2022 reached US$2,313 million, representing a 11% annual growth as compared to 2021. From the regional perspective of 2022's performance, North America, Europe, and Emerging markets are the strongest performers, with year-on-year growth of 23%, 20%, and 14%, respectively. However, the China market showed a single-digityear-on-year decline. In terms of performance by strategic business unit (SBU), except for the Industrial-IoT Group (IIoT) and Advantech Service Plus (AS+) that had a slightly decrease in year-on-year, all other business units reached double-digit increase year-on-year. Among them, the Applied Computing Group (ACG) and the Service-IoT Group (SIoT) enjoyed the strongest growth, with an increase of 45% and 19% as compared to 2021, respectively.

Market Trends and Business Strategy

The global IoT market in various industries is expected to enter an accelerated growth period. According to the estimation by Gartner, an international research institution, the end users spending on commercial IoT is expected to reach US$220 billion by 2025, with a five-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12%. Advantech has a comprehensive product offering in the field of Industrial-IoT, and will continue to cultivate core vertical applications such as industrial automation, smart healthcare, networking, transportation, retail, gaming, etc. Advantech also pays close attention to the development trends of emerging industries. Consolidating the advantages of product business capability and overseas regional go-to-market teams to strategically position itself in emerging industries, which include:

1

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 07:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
03:21aAdvantech : 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Annual Report
PU
05/03Advantech : 1Q 2023 Investors Meeting
PU
05/03Advantech Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/28Advantech Unveils New Server Boards : ASMB-622V3, ASMB-817, ASMB-927, and ASMB-977, Expand..
PU
04/28Advantech : Reports 1Q23 EPS of NT$3.80
PU
04/27Advantech and Altizon Announces the Launch of their Joint Solution Designed for Ease of..
CI
04/26Advantech : Semiconductor & Smart Production Applications Leverage DeviceOn to Increase Pr..
PU
04/24Advantech : 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - The Top-10 Shareholders and information of..
PU
04/19Baylin Technologies Receives $1.75 Million Purchase Order from Satellite Services Provi..
MT
04/18Advantech : Launches the USC-360 AIO POS Computer for Retail and Hospitality
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 73 399 M 2 392 M 2 392 M
Net income 2023 11 630 M 379 M 379 M
Net cash 2023 16 578 M 540 M 540 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 296 B 9 634 M 9 634 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
EV / Sales 2024 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 380,00 TWD
Average target price 380,13 TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen Co-President, GM & Chief Information Officer
Shu Yan Tsai Co-President & General Manager
Miller Chang Co-President & General Manager
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.14.80%9 634
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.23.93%11 255
INVENTEC CORPORATION22.29%3 753
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.4.77%3 429
ACER INCORPORATED19.75%2 758
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION42.47%1 237
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer