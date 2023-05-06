Advantech : 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Annual Report

Address: 6F, No. 1, Lane 169, Corning Street, Sijhih City
Address: No. 27, Wende Road, Guishan District, Taoyuan City
Name, address, and phone of the Stock Agency
Name: KGI Securities Co., Ltd. - Stock Agency Department Address: 5F, No. 2, Chongqing S. Road, Sec. 1, Taipei City Website:www.kgi.com.tw
IV. Name, Firm, address, and phone of the acting independent auditors: CPAs: Liang, Hua‐Ling and Lin, Yi‐Fan
CPA Firm: PricewaterhouseCoopers, Taiwan
Address: 27F, 333 Keelung Rd., Sec. 1, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan
Website: www.pwc.tw
VI. Website: http：//www.advantech.com.tw
Table of Contents
I.
Letter to Shareholders
01
II.
Company profile
07
1.
Date of Incorporation
07
2.
Company History
07
III.
Corporate Governance Report
14
1.
Organization
14
2.
Information of the Board of Directors and Management Team
18
3.
Implementation of Corporate Governance
34
4.
Information Regarding the Company's Professional Fees
71
5.
Information Regarding the change of Certified Public Accountant Firm
72
6.
The Company's Chairman, President, Officers in charge of Financial or
72
Accounting Affairs has served in Its Certified Public Accountant Firm or Its
Affiliated Enterprise for the Most Recent Fiscal Year
7.
Change in shares held and pledged by directors, managers, and major
72
shareholders holding over 10% of outstanding shares in the most recent year
and up to the publication of the annual report
8.
Relationship among the Top Ten Shareholders
73
9.
The number of Shares of an Enterprise held by the Company, the Company's
74
Directors and officers and the Enterprises Controlled by the Company Directly
or Indirectly, and the Consolidated Shareholding Percentage
IV.
Capital Overview
76
1.
Capital and Shares
76
2.
Corporate Bond
83
3.
Preferred Stock
83
4.
Global Depositary Receipts
83
5.
Employee Stock Options
84
6.
New Restricted Employess SHres
85
7.
Status of New Share Issuance in Connection with Mergers and Acquisitions
85
8.
Financing Plans and Implementation
85
V.
Operational Highlights
86
1.
Business Activities
86
2.
Market and Sales overview
105
3.
Status of Employees
110
4.
Environmental Protection Expenditures
110
5.
Labor Relations
115
6.
Information Security managemen
120
7.
Important Contracts
123
VI.
Financial Information
124
1.
Five‐Year Financial Summary
124
2.
Five‐Year Financial Analysis
127
3.
Audit Committee's Report in the most recent year
131
4.
Financial Statements in the most recent year
132
5.
Consolidated financial statements in the most recent year
132
6. If the Company or Its Affiliates Have Experienced Financial Difficulties for the Most Recent Fiscal Year or during the Current Fiscal Year up to the Date of Publication of the Annual Report, the Annual Report Shall Explain How The
Difficulties Affected the Company's Financial Situation
132
VII.
Review of Financial Conditions, Operating Results, and Risk Management
133
1.
Analysis of Financial Status
133
2.
Analysis of Operating Results
133
3.
Analysis of Cash Flow
134
4.
Major Capital Expenditure
134
5.
Investment Policy in Last Year,Main Causes for Profits or Losses,Imporvement
134
Plans and the Investment Plans for Coming Year
6.
Analysis of Risk Management
134
7.
Other Major Risks
137
VIII.
Special Disclosure
138
1.
Affiliated Enterprises
138
2.
Private Placement Securities in the Most Recent Years
147
3.
The Shares of the Company Held or Disposed of by the Subsidiaries in the
147
Most Recent Years
4.
Other supplementary information or explanations
147
IX.
Significant issues in the most recent year and up to the publication of the annual
147
reportwhich might affect shareholders' equity or price of shares pursuant to Item
2,Paragraph 3, Article 36 of the Securities Exchange Law
I. Letter to Shareholders
Letter to Shareholders
Dear Shareholders,
Financial Performance
In terms of financial performance, Advantech's consolidated revenue of 2022 reached NT$68.745 billion, with an increase of 17% over 2021. The gross profit was NT$26.113 billion (gross profit margin 38%), and the consolidated net income after tax was NT$10.757 billion (year-on-year growth of 30%). The earnings per share after tax reached NT$13.85 in 2022. Advantech has achieved its historical highs in both revenue and profit in 2022, demonstrating exceptional overall performance.
In terms of U.S. dollars, Advantech's revenue in 2022 reached US$2,313 million, representing a 11% annual growth as compared to 2021. From the regional perspective of 2022's performance, North America, Europe, and Emerging markets are the strongest performers, with year-on-year growth of 23%, 20%, and 14%, respectively. However, the China market showed a single-digityear-on-year decline. In terms of performance by strategic business unit (SBU), except for the Industrial-IoT Group (IIoT) and Advantech Service Plus (AS+) that had a slightly decrease in year-on-year, all other business units reached double-digit increase year-on-year. Among them, the Applied Computing Group (ACG) and the Service-IoT Group (SIoT) enjoyed the strongest growth, with an increase of 45% and 19% as compared to 2021, respectively.
Market Trends and Business Strategy
The global IoT market in various industries is expected to enter an accelerated growth period. According to the estimation by Gartner, an international research institution, the end users spending on commercial IoT is expected to reach US$220 billion by 2025, with a five-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12%. Advantech has a comprehensive product offering in the field of Industrial-IoT, and will continue to cultivate core vertical applications such as industrial automation, smart healthcare, networking, transportation, retail, gaming, etc. Advantech also pays close attention to the development trends of emerging industries. Consolidating the advantages of product business capability and overseas regional go-to-market teams to strategically position itself in emerging industries, which include: