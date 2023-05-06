Advantech : 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Annual Report

6. If the Company or Its Affiliates Have Experienced Financial Difficulties for the Most Recent Fiscal Year or during the Current Fiscal Year up to the Date of Publication of the Annual Report, the Annual Report Shall Explain How The

I. Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

Financial Performance

In terms of financial performance, Advantech's consolidated revenue of 2022 reached NT$68.745 billion, with an increase of 17% over 2021. The gross profit was NT$26.113 billion (gross profit margin 38%), and the consolidated net income after tax was NT$10.757 billion (year-on-year growth of 30%). The earnings per share after tax reached NT$13.85 in 2022. Advantech has achieved its historical highs in both revenue and profit in 2022, demonstrating exceptional overall performance.

In terms of U.S. dollars, Advantech's revenue in 2022 reached US$2,313 million, representing a 11% annual growth as compared to 2021. From the regional perspective of 2022's performance, North America, Europe, and Emerging markets are the strongest performers, with year-on-year growth of 23%, 20%, and 14%, respectively. However, the China market showed a single-digityear-on-year decline. In terms of performance by strategic business unit (SBU), except for the Industrial-IoT Group (IIoT) and Advantech Service Plus (AS+) that had a slightly decrease in year-on-year, all other business units reached double-digit increase year-on-year. Among them, the Applied Computing Group (ACG) and the Service-IoT Group (SIoT) enjoyed the strongest growth, with an increase of 45% and 19% as compared to 2021, respectively.

Market Trends and Business Strategy

The global IoT market in various industries is expected to enter an accelerated growth period. According to the estimation by Gartner, an international research institution, the end users spending on commercial IoT is expected to reach US$220 billion by 2025, with a five-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12%. Advantech has a comprehensive product offering in the field of Industrial-IoT, and will continue to cultivate core vertical applications such as industrial automation, smart healthcare, networking, transportation, retail, gaming, etc. Advantech also pays close attention to the development trends of emerging industries. Consolidating the advantages of product business capability and overseas regional go-to-market teams to strategically position itself in emerging industries, which include:

