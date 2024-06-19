ADVANTECH Co., Ltd. 2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Meeting Minutes (Translation) Meeting Time: 9:00a.m., 30th May, 2024 Meeting Venue: Neihu Headquarters (B1, No.1, Line 20, Lane 26, Rueiguang Road, Neihu District, Taipei City) Method of Convening the Meeting: Hybrid (in-person and video conference) E-Meeting Platform: Shareholders meeting e-VotingPlatform-Hybrid Shareholders' Meeting by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation website: (https://stockservices.tdcc.com.tw) The total outstanding ACL shares: 860,447,558 shares The total shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy: 801,174,239 shares (among them, 508,409,938 shares voted via electronic transmission and E- Meeting) The Percentage of shares held by shareholders present in person or by proxy: 93.11% Chairman: K.C Liu, the Chairman of the Board of Directors Attendees: K.C Liu Chairman, Tony Liu (Director), Benson Liu (Independent Director), Ming-hui Chang (Independent Director), Chan-Jane Lin (Independent Director), Eric Chen (President), Yi-Fan Lin (CPA, PricewaterhouseCoopers), Villis Yang (Director), Grace Liao (Corporate Governance Officer) The aggregate shareholding of the shareholders present in person or by proxy constituted a quorum. The Chairman called the meeting to order. Chairman's Address (omitted) Report Items The 2023 Business Report (see appendix I) The Audit Committee's Review Report on the 2023 Financial Statements (see appendix II) Status reports of the Cash dividends for Distribution of 2023 Profits Report of Employees' compensation and Directors' compensation of 2023. The Status of Endorsement and Guarantee in 2023. (see meeting agenda) The report on the Company's acquiring the land parcel case of number 9 in the Huaya section from related party Proposals: 1. Adoption of the 2023 Business Report and Financial Statements (Proposed by the board of directors) Explanation: The 2023 business report and standalone financial statements (including

Voting Results: 801,174,239 shares (including votes casted electronically:508,409,938) were represented at the time of voting; 769,364,747 votes were in favor of the proposal (including votes casted electronically: 476,602,409); 592,380 votes were cast against the proposal (including votes casted electronically: 592,380); 0 votes were invalid; 31,217,112 votes were either invalidly cast or abstained (including votes casted electronically: 31,215,149). Approved, that the above proposal be and hereby were accepted as submitted. 2. Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2023 Earnings. (Proposed by the board of directors) Explanation: The Company's net income after tax of FY2023 was NT$10,837,529,628 (EPS NT$12.65) and resulted from adding NT$8,670,220,044 of undistributed earnings at the beginning of the period, deducting NT$31,987,586 of retained earnings from investments accounted for using equity method, adding NT$2,241,658 of re- measured amount of the benefit plan recognized in retained earnings , and adding disposing the investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, the NT$ 121,416,286 cumulative profit and losses directly transferred to retained earnings. After appropriating the legal reserve of NT$1,092,920,004 and reversing special reserves of NT$ 0, the available surplus for distribution is NT$18,506,500,084. The proposed distribution is as follows: The amounts of NT$8,155,268,901 (cash dividends) out of the 2023 earnings are appropriated for distribution as cash dividends and share dividends to shareholders, respectively. The dividend will be calculated based on the total number of outstanding common shares issued as of December 31, 2023, which is 858,449,358 shares. The proposed cash dividend to be distributed to shareholders is NT$9.5 per share. The distribution of cash dividend is calculated to the dollar (round up to the dollar). The total amount of the odd shares with a distribution of less than NT$1 will be booked as the other income or other expense of the company.

The current distribution of earnings is scheduled before the dividend benchmark date. If there is any change in the yield rate because of any change in the company's outstanding shares, a request is to be made having the Chairman authorized to handle matters related to the changes. Voting Results: 801,174,239 shares (including votes casted electronically: 508,409,938 shares) were represented at the time of voting; 771,178,093votes were in favor of the proposal (including votes casted electronically:478,415,755); 7,860 votes were cast against the proposal (including votes casted electronically: 7,860); 0 votes were invalid; 29,988,286 votes were either invalidly cast or abstained (including votes casted electronically: 29,986,323). Approved, that the above proposal be and hereby were accepted as submitted.

Summary of Messages from Chairman: The company faced a severe decline from the second half of 2023 to the first half of 2024, primarily due to three factors: The shortage issues during the pandemic led to a significant deferred inventory reduction. Poor economic conditions in the manufacturing equipment and industrial control sectors affected customer orders. The aging of the company's previously successful Amoeba operational model. Response Strategy: In 2023, we initiated a sector-driven strategic transformation. Advantech is focusing on edge AI devices, specifically developing four major sectors: Embedded Sector: Highly customized design-in nature, mainly for applications in medical, telecommunications, and networking. Intelligent Systems (IPC systems for equipment industries): Includes semiconductor equipment, transportation infrastructure, edge AI devices, etc. Industrial Control Equipment (core business, currently about 15%): Mainly for smart factories and energy sectors, primarily serving channel customers. Intelligent Services (approximately 10%): Encompasses smart healthcare, retail and public services, smart logistics, etc. Advantech's future development structure will consist of three levels: Consolidating the platform hardware core business, leading strategic development with a sector-driven approach, enhancing value creation through software orchestration in collaboration. These measures aim to create greater value for our shareholders. Shareholder (No.33785) statement summary: In the face of operational headwinds, it is commendable to engage in self-reflection. We look forward to Advantech achieving new milestones. Three questions to address on: 1. The acquisition of the French company Aures was announced last month. Domestic cases

of acquiring overseas listed brands are relatively rare. What are the benefits of this acquisition for Advantech? Summary of Explanation by Tony Liu, the Director of Strategic Investments: the synergies of the Aures acquisition are explained as follows: 1. High Business Complementarity: Aures has well- stablished local business teams in Europe, North America, and Australia, and its product lines combine POS and KIOSK hardware and software capabilities. 2. High Brand Design Value. 3.New Business Model Benefits: Its subsidiary, RTG (Retail Technology Group), is a retail IT system service provider with a service network covering the entire United States. This acquisition not only brings high complementary synergies but also deepens Advantech's global retail industry layout and enhancing customer loyalty. Summary of Explanation by Chairman: Advantech and Aures are expected to collaborate in many areas, including hardware manufacturing opportunities, operational management, and the integration of R&D capabilities. This aligns with Advantech's sector-driven strategy, strengthening its capabilities in the global intelligent service sector. 2. Recently, both the company's revenue and profit performance have been weak. What measures are in place to maintain profitability? Summary of Explanation by President Eric Chen: In Q1 2024, revenue declined by 20% and profits declined by 33%. Advantech has initiated measures to both increase revenue and cut costs as follows: Revenue-IncreasingMeasures (Mid to Long-TermImpact): In past operational off-seasons,Advantech did not lose major key customers, mainly due to more conservative capital expenditures by clients. The company has enhanced marketing activities in key markets and among key customers to increase customer loyalty. New product benefits include the introduction of new product lines in industrial wireless, EdgeAI deployment, and expansion of AI strategic alliances, expected to yield results in the mid to long term. Cost-Cutting Measures (Immediate Impact): Strict control of personnel and expenses, inventory management (reduced from a peak of 14 billion to 9 billion). Due to improved efficiency, the overall cash flow structure remains healthy, and product gross margins are maintained at a reasonable level. 3. Recently, the semiconductor industry has been thriving, particularly in the Kumamoto region of Japan. Advantech has expanded its presence in Japan. Has this had a positive impact? Summary of Explanation by President Eric Chen: Advantech's factory in Japan is located in Nogata City, and currently focuses on industrial automation equipment and smart medical applications, with a smaller contribution from semiconductor equipment. In the future, the DMS team will specialize in semiconductor clients, which will aid in the development of the IEM business. Summary of Explanation by Chairman: The construction of TSMC's Kumamoto plant has indirectly led to a shortage of construction workers in Kitakyushu. The benefits of TSMC's

expansion mainly stem from headquarters procurement (orders placed in Taiwan or globally). Currently, there has been no significant observation of substantial procurement benefits concentrated in Japan. Shareholder (No.70393) statement summary: Is the company planning a progression of green electricity adoption annually, and by what year will it achieve full adoption of green electricity? Summary of Explanation by President Eric Chen: Advantech has set clear green electricity goals to achieve RE50 by 2030 and RE100 by 2040. Kunshan and Taipei account for about 90% of the group's electricity usage. As of today, Kunshan has reached a 25% green electricity ratio, progressing at 5% annually. With sufficient green electricity certificate supply in China, the goal is expected to be met smoothly. In Taiwan, Advantech has established an SPV company with Microelectric, with estimated power generation starting between 2026 and 2027. Green electricity certificates will be used to manage off-peak periods. Globally, Advantech aims to achieve RE100 by 2040, with current progress being positive across various regions. The Netherlands has already reached 100% wind power, and in North America, self-installed solar panels can supply up to 80% of the needed electricity. Advantech will follow its planned green electricity progression and does not rule out the possibility of meeting the targets ahead of schedule. Shareholder (No.81796) statement summary: What are Advantech's long-termplans for talent development and salary competitiveness? Summary of Explanation by Chairman: In Taiwan, Advantech has approximately 3,000 employees. In response to the gradually increasing salary levels in Taiwan, the company has implemented a more substantial salary adjustment this year compared to previous years. Advantech regularly references the average salary levels in the electronics manufacturing industry to adjust its salary policies. Additionally, the company uses bonuses and Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP) as retention tools to maximize retention effectiveness. For senior-level compensation, the primary mechanism is the ESOP, which strengthens the link between compensation and performance KPIs, thereby enhancing the incentive effect. The HR organization has undergone reforms, including professional division of labor in human resource management and strengthening HR Centers of Excellence (COE). As the company moves towards international development, talent training is actively pursued through cross- national and cross-departmental job rotation mechanisms, empowering outstanding talent. Summary of Explanation by President Eric Chen: According to independent director Ji-Ren Lee's viewpoint "Talents need experience, tempering, and training." Advantech just completed a highly successful global talent training camp last week, which received enthusiastic feedback. This year, we have initiated a collaboration with external consulting firms to plan talent training projects, aiming to accelerate internal talent development. Salary

competitiveness is also being analyzed using systematic scientific methods, with the goal of advancing towards the PR75 benchmark in the future. Shareholder (No.81796) statement summary: AI technology has initiated the next wave of technological revolution. Could you please advise on Advantech's opportunities and challenges in Edge AI, as well as potential alliance strategies? Summary of Explanation by Chairman: AI technology is becoming a global trend, and Advantech focuses on the Edge AI field, specializing in integrated software and hardware solutions across various customer domains. Investments in Edge AI-related technology development are currently underway, although revenue contribution remains relatively low. Our alliance strategy encompasses several aspects: Semiconductor manufacturers: Apart from Intel (x86 architecture), we have partnered with leading chipmakers such as Nvidia, Qualcomm (focused on Edge AI), and Israel's Hailo. AI software providers: Deepening cooperation through joint ventures (JVs), alliances, and other forms. Distribution channels: Increasing our presence through specialized industrial control and electronic component e-commerce channels. Traditional distribution channels are targeted through capital and business alliances, focusing on collaborative projects. International consulting firms Summary of Explanation by President Eric Chen: Our alliance strategy includes Taiwan's Phison (utilizing flash to replace GPU computing, lowering the AI threshold), as well as major semiconductor players like Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, who are crucial partners. Quoting the perspective from former Google Managing Director,"Taiwan's opportunity lies in Edge AI due to the large number of devices and high penetration of Taiwan's factories in edge devices." However, the development of Edge AI faces four challenges: Most field applications cannot be replicated. The partner ecosystem is not yet ready. On-site fields are not yet digitalized. ROI cannot be quantified. These industry challenges are expected to be gradually resolved over time. Advantech has strategically and technologically positioned itself for the long term. With existing solutions in Edge AI SDKs, which lower the AI entry barriers for customers, Advantech's future prospects in Edge AI are promising. Shareholder (No.77269) statement summary: What is the progress of the succession plan? Summary of Explanation by Chairman: Advantech has completed the first phase of its succession plan. The three co-presidents have appropriately divided their responsibilities: one general manager focuses on administration and finance, while the other two are in charge of

business operations. In the next phase of succession, Advantech will prioritize the interests of the company and its shareholders in its planning. This includes establishing a succession mechanism and selecting successors. Two members of the founding family currently hold assistant manager positions within the group. In the future, family members are inclined to focus on the board of directors and governance aspects, while the role of CEO is expected to be filled by professional managers. The succession process progresses weekly, and a comprehensive report will be presented to the shareholders once the overall plan has matured. Closure by the Chairman: I would like to thank the shareholders present, both in person and online, for taking the time to attend today's shareholders' meeting. Despite facing the highest operational headwinds in our history this year, due to the high base effect from the first half of 2022 to mid-2023 and the aging of our operational model, we remain optimistic about the future. We foresee that the market trend in Edge AI will drive significant opportunities for upgrading edge devices, positioning the AIOT industry at an excellent juncture. Advantech will continue to adhere to our sector-driven strategy for transformation, advancing AI technology, and fostering a robust partner ecosystem. We firmly believe that the industry's development and the company's outlook will achieve a long-term steady growth. We look forward to progressing together with our shareholders. IV. Meeting Adjourned: There was no other business and extemporary motion, the Chairman announced the meeting adjourned.

II. Attachments Business Report Financial Performance In 2023, Advantech achieved consolidated revenue of NT$64.568 billion, a decline of 6% compared to 2022. The gross profits reached NT$26.162 billion (gross margin of 40.5%), while consolidated net income after tax was NT$10.838 billion, representing a 0.8% increase compared to the previous year. EPS for the year reached NT$12.65. In US dollars, Advantech's 2023 revenue amounted to US$2.074 billion, a decrease of 10% compared to the previous year. In terms of regional performance, the Japanese market performed the best with a 10% increase, while China, Taiwan, and Emerging markets experienced double‐digit revenue declines. In terms of business units, only the Embedded‐IoT Group (EIoT) and Applied Computing Group (ACG) maintained flat in YoY due to demand slowdown, while the rest of the business units generally experienced declined in YoY. During the off‐peak season, Advantech accelerated its strategic deployment in key technologies and regional markets, including expanding its production capacity to enhance manufacturing resilience in Malaysia; expanding its operational base in India and establishing a local software development center; completing the merger and acquisition of Bitflow, a North American Image Capturing Solution Provider, and improving its AI machine vision technology blueprint. Advantech continues to deepen its presence in the AIoT industry, speeding up the company's future development and growth. Key Development Strategies Advantech is committed to cultivating the AIoT + edge computing sector, with a long‐term strategic framework that (Figure A) composed of three key components: Platform, Orchestration, and Sector. Figure.A：Advantech's Longterm Strategy Structure 10

Orchestration Buesiness model: Advantech's vision for the next decade is to integrate its existing AIoT + Edge Computing hardware platform products with the mature WISE‐IoT software platform developed over the past eight years. This integration will be further enhanced by incorporating industry‐specific AI solutions and domain knowledge, culminating in an "Orchestration business model" that facilitates industry‐wide integration and application. As shown in Figure A, the bottom layer represents the hardware platform, where Advantech has accumulated numerous mature products over decades of entrepreneurship. We will continue to cultivate and develop innovations in the listed areas to become the most comprehensive Edge Computing supplier. The top layer, Sector, represents the application market areas that Advantech will target, focusing on serving equipment manufacturers and integrators in these sectors. The middle layer, Orchestration, signifies the synergy of Advantech's various sectors using the WISE‐IoT and EdgeSync 360 software platforms. This enables customers to efficiently complete projects in the AIoT application development process with minimal development effort. The next decade is expected to be a golden period of high development for AI/IoT/Edge Computing applications across various industries. We are prepared to embrace the new opportunities in AIoT Edge Computing with the Sector Driven and Orchestration business concepts, further realizing the long‐term corporate vision of Enabling an Intelligent Planet. While this operating model may pose challenges and require time to accumulate results, it is expected to be a sustainable and strongly defensible model, making significant long‐term contributions to shareholders and society. Platform: Industrial Edge Development Strategy According to estimates from the international research firm Gartner, the AIoT industry's market value projected to reach USD 450 billion by 2025. In 2024, Advantech will focus on development in the AI + IoT + edge computing sector, with a particular emphasis on emerging edge computing platforms. High‐Performance Edge Computing As 5G technology and infrastructure approach maturity, there's growing demand for high‐performance edge computing platforms. This demand arises from 5G's low latency and high‐speed transmission advantages, the ability to distribute workload from cloud data centers, and low data transfer risk. Currently, the market for CPU chip architectures is dominated by x86 and Arm/RISC, both of which produce high‐performance computing (HPC) chips to meet the rapid computational needs of various industries (e.g., 5G, network communication, health care, transportation, automated equipment, and robots). Advantech co‐develops high‐performance edge computing platforms with mainstream chip manufacturers, but also launches them simultaneously, helping industries upgrade their systems for HPC applications. Edge AI Computing In the rapidly evolving world of AI and edge computing, Advantech's comprehensive edge computing platform holds a significant share of market across various industries. This fully integrated AI software platform features an AI acceleration module (AI On Module), an AI inference system, an AI large language model (LLM) training system, and an edge AI software development kit (SDK) that helps clients evaluate and validate the performance of their AI platforms, thereby accelerating their implementation of AI at the edge. 11