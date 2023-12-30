Innovations in
Gaming Computing
The Widest Range of Solutions for the Gaming Industry
Lottery / Casino Machines
Sports Betting
AWPs
VLTs / Class II
Multiplayer Games
Arcade
Pachislot
www.advantech-innocore.com
About Advantech-Innocore
About Advantech
Advantech is a $2Bn leading technology business that specializes in designing and manufacturing industrial grade hardware and dedicated software tailored to the exact needs of the gaming industry. As the gaming-focused business unit of Advantech, Advantech-Innocore stands alone among hardware suppliers in its capabilities to support customers large and small in all regions of the world. Advantech is a premier member of Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, bringing the first-to-the-market IoT solutions to the world. Advantech is also a member of AMD Partner Program presenting a wide range of AMD-based high performance computing platforms. Advantech is an Elite Partner of Nvidia for high performance and long lifecycle graphics solutions.
Gaming team with extensive knowledge and experience
• Experienced management and sales network with over 150 years of combined gaming experience
• Expert engineering, project management and design capabilities for efficient project execution
• Multi-discipline teams - hardware, firmware, FPGA, BIOS, OS, manufacturing and QC engineers
• Software drivers and libraries available to support the majority of gaming peripherals (including bill acceptors, etc)
• On-time design and build of custom hardware and software projects
• Comprehensive package - prototype validation, driver testing, manuals, drawings, design files, manufacturing test procedures, diagnostics
• Worldwide regulatory approvals for all products
International quality standard from design to delivery
The Group Quality system is audited and compliant with ISO 9001. The Quality system covers all aspects of product design, component selection, design verification, manufacturing, quality control and customer satisfaction. Advantech also holds global certifications of ISO 13485, TL 9000, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 and IECQ QC 080000.
Advantech - Global Company, Local Services
01
Excellence in Design, Manufacture and Service
Advantech-Innocore's products are designed and manufactured using high quality components, and apply the most up-to-date design and production methodologies. In contrast to mass produced commercial grade motherboards, Advantech-Innocore carefully source and choose components for the best results.
Key drivers when designing DPX® motherboards and
sourcing components are:
Excellence in Design, Manufacture and Service
Excellence in Manufacturing & Service
With a global footprint covering all major regions, Advantech-Innocore's organization is unique in its ability to put technical support, configuration and repair services close to its customers, offering:
• Wholly owned manufacturing facilities (>130,000m2)
• Local support, service and repair/RMA
• State-of-the-art production equipment
• Local inventory and fulfillment capabilities
• Highest yield rates
• Advantech Care Service Packages: advanced replacements,
• Best quality
extended warranty, guaranteed turnaround time
• BGA X-Ray inspection
• Automated test routines
• Elevated temperature burn-in
02
Complete Portfolio of Gaming Solutions
Advantech-Innocore offers the widest range of industrial grade computer products designed specifically for the regulated gaming industry, Providing customers with excellent standard products, customized products and services, employing up-to-date technologies for gaming solutions to meet the requirements for Casino Machines, AWPs, VLTs, Multiplayer Games, Arcade Games, Pachislots, and Sports Betting.
Complete Portfolio of Gaming Solutions
Graphic Cards
• Long lifecycle
• Intel, Nvidia and AMD • PCIe Graphics
Industrial Storage
• SSD, HDD, CF, CFast, M.2 • DDR1-DDR5 SODIMM • Custom provisioning • Lifecycle controlled • Power fail protection • Comprehensive security features
Gaming Platforms & Systems
• Gaming I/O, multiple COM • Onboard NVRAM • Security
• Worldwide regulatory approvals
Software
• Microsoft embedded authorized distributor
• BSP for Windows, Linux and more
• Custom, lockable image development • Custom BIOS
Gaming Monitors
• All sizes with touch 4-55" curved touch with customizable radius
• C, J and other profiles available
DPX® LED Controller
• Robust metal cover
• Industrial grade product
• Custom Vibrance FX application for easy detailed content creation
Embedded Platforms & Digital Signage
• Mini-ITX, single board computers, computer on modules RISC computing platforms
• Full ranges of signage
03
DPX®-S Series
• Regulated Gaming Machines
• Slot Machines
• VLTs
• GLI Compliant
The DPX-S Series products provide highly integrated industrial single board computers and systems with an unrivaled performance range, scalability, long lifecycle and low power. Both AMD and Intel platforms are offered and each one features a full set of I/O, COMs, and security, developed specifically to meet the requirements of the regulated gaming industry.
Feature Highlights
Chassis options available
Scalability of CPU and graphics
Full feature set of I/Os
COMs, security
AMD and Intel
CPU based
DPX-S Series
04
DPX®-S455
12/13th Generation Intel® Core™ Gaming Platform
• Very high-performance Intel Hybrid Multi-core CPUs
• CPUs up to i9 24 Core
• Three independent monitors including 8k & HDR options
• PCIe x16 graphics card slot
• Comprehensive gaming features
• 12V DC single input or ATX power
• Full featured driver API for IO and security
Features
View More
DPX-S455
Digital I/O 32/32
NVRAM (MRAM) 8 - 12 MB (no battery required)
3 x DP++
I2C, PCIe x 16 &
Golden Fingers
6 x USB 2.0
3 x USB 3.0
10 x COMs:
ccTalk, RS232, ID003,RS485, TTL
M.2, SATA DOM, HDD, SSD, USB
DPX Security Suite: Media Validation
Toolkit, TPM Support, DPX Security
Features & BIOS Customization
DPX-Software: Embedded OS,
DPX Diagnostics, DPX-Connector &
DPX-SAS
Enclosure Metalwork
Optional S2000
On-board Mircocontroller
PuC
05
DPX®-S451
AMD R2000 Gaming Platform
• High-performance AMD Embedded R2000 SOC APUs
• Quad and dual core APUs up to 3.35 (3.7) GHz
• Radeon VEGA GPU with up to 8 x compute units
• Four independent 4K monitors supported • Comprehensive gaming features
• 12V DC single input or ATX power
• Full featured driver API for I/O and security
Features
View More
Digital I/O 32/32
Battery Backed
SRAM 8MB
Displays 4 x DP++
Graphics Cards PCIe x 16 Format
Expansion I2C, PCIe x 16 & Golden Fingers
8 x USB2.0
3 x USB3.0
10 x COMs: ccTalk, RS232, ID003, RS485, TTL, & 3 x DP++ 1.2
M.2, SATA DOM, HDD,
SSD, Cfast, & USB
DPX Security Suite: Media Validation
Toolkit, TPM Chip Support. DPX Security
Features & BIOS Customization
DPX Software: Embedded OS,
DPX Diagnostics, DPX-Connector
& DPX- SAS
Enclosure
S2000
On-board Microcontroller
PuC
DPX-S451
06
DPX®-S450
AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000/R1000 Gaming Platform
• Very high performance AMD Embedded V1000/R1000 SOC APUs
• Quad and dual core APUs up to 3.35 (3.8) GHz
• Radeon VEGA GPU with up to 11 compute units
• 4 x independent 4K monitors supported
• Comprehensive gaming features
• 12V DC single input or ATX power
• Full featured driver API for I/O and security
Features
View More
DPX-S450
Digital I/O 32/32
Battery Backed
SRAM 8MB
Displays 4 x DP++ (4 simultaneous)
Expansion
I²C, PCIe x 16 & Golden Fingers
8 x USB 2.0
3 x USB 3.0
10 x COMs:
ccTalk, RS232, ID003,RS485, TTL
DPX Security Suite: Media Validation
Toolkit, TPM Support, DPX Security
Features & BIOS Customization
DPX-Software: Embedded OS,
DPX-Diagnostics,DPX-Connector
& DPX-SAS
Enclosure
S2000
Graphics Cards
M.2, SATA DOM, HDD,
On-board
PCIe x 16 Format
SSD, CFast, USB
Mircocontroller PuC
07
DPX®-S445
6th & 7th Generation Intel® Core™ Gaming Platform
• Very high performance Intel platform
• Powered by 6th & 7th Gen Intel Core processors
(available with Intel Core i3/i5/i7, Intel Celeron & Intel Pentium)
• Comprehensive gaming features
• High performance integrated or PCIe graphics
• Easy integration for gaming applications
• Full featured driver API for I/O and security
Features
View More
Digital I/O 32/32
Battery Backed SRAM 8MB
3 x DP++
Expansion
I²C, PCIe x 16 & Golden Fingers
8 x USB 2.0
3 x USB 3.0
10 x Coms:
ccTalk, RS232, ID003,RS485, TTL
DPX Security Suite: Media Validation
Toolkit, TPM Support, DPX Security
Features & BIOS Customization
DPX-Software: Embedded OS,
DPX Diagnostics, DPX-Connector &
DPX-SAS
Enclosure
S2000
DPX-S445
Graphics Cards
SATA DOM, HDD, SSD, USB
On-board Mircocontroller
PCIe x 16 Format
PuC
08
DPX®-S2000
The DPX-S2000 series products are gaming system logic boxes designed to accommodate any of Advantech's DPX-S series motherboards in style and with excellent access to the interior behind a casino grade key-locked lid. The system has a card slot bay for a PCIe graphics card that is wide enough for today's high powered double- width graphics cards.
• Full height, double width graphics card
• System fan
• Compact design
• Complete solution
• Tool free SSD/HDD access
Dimensions of Chassis
DPX-S2450
DPX-S2445
Length
Width
Height
214mm
260mm
124mm
214mm
260mm
124mm
Dual PCIe slot for full height, double width graphics cards
Casino style lock and intrusion switch
Customizable off board expansion
DPX-S2000
12V DC or ATX power supply compatible
Easy access I/O panel
Easy access to golden fingers and COMs
09
