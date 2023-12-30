Innovations in

About Advantech-Innocore

About Advantech

Advantech is a $2Bn leading technology business that specializes in designing and manufacturing industrial grade hardware and dedicated software tailored to the exact needs of the gaming industry. As the gaming-focused business unit of Advantech, Advantech-Innocore stands alone among hardware suppliers in its capabilities to support customers large and small in all regions of the world. Advantech is a premier member of Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, bringing the first-to-the-market IoT solutions to the world. Advantech is also a member of AMD Partner Program presenting a wide range of AMD-based high performance computing platforms. Advantech is an Elite Partner of Nvidia for high performance and long lifecycle graphics solutions.

Gaming team with extensive knowledge and experience

• Experienced management and sales network with over 150 years of combined gaming experience

• Expert engineering, project management and design capabilities for efficient project execution

• Multi-discipline teams - hardware, firmware, FPGA, BIOS, OS, manufacturing and QC engineers

• Software drivers and libraries available to support the majority of gaming peripherals (including bill acceptors, etc)

• On-time design and build of custom hardware and software projects

• Comprehensive package - prototype validation, driver testing, manuals, drawings, design files, manufacturing test procedures, diagnostics

• Worldwide regulatory approvals for all products

International quality standard from design to delivery

The Group Quality system is audited and compliant with ISO 9001. The Quality system covers all aspects of product design, component selection, design verification, manufacturing, quality control and customer satisfaction. Advantech also holds global certifications of ISO 13485, TL 9000, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 and IECQ QC 080000.

Advantech - Global Company, Local Services

Design Centers

Manufacturing Centers

Configure To Order Service Centers

Logistics Centers

Repair Centers

Excellence in Design, Manufacture and Service

Advantech-Innocore's products are designed and manufactured using high quality components, and apply the most up-to-date design and production methodologies. In contrast to mass produced commercial grade motherboards, Advantech-Innocore carefully source and choose components for the best results.

Key drivers when designing DPX® motherboards and

sourcing components are:

Excellence in Design, Manufacture and Service

Excellence in Manufacturing & Service

With a global footprint covering all major regions, Advantech-Innocore's organization is unique in its ability to put technical support, configuration and repair services close to its customers, offering:

• Wholly owned manufacturing facilities (>130,000m2)

• Local support, service and repair/RMA

• State-of-the-art production equipment

• Local inventory and fulfillment capabilities

• Highest yield rates

• Advantech Care Service Packages: advanced replacements,

• Best quality

extended warranty, guaranteed turnaround time

• BGA X-Ray inspection

• Automated test routines

• Elevated temperature burn-in

Complete Portfolio of Gaming Solutions

Advantech-Innocore offers the widest range of industrial grade computer products designed specifically for the regulated gaming industry, Providing customers with excellent standard products, customized products and services, employing up-to-date technologies for gaming solutions to meet the requirements for Casino Machines, AWPs, VLTs, Multiplayer Games, Arcade Games, Pachislots, and Sports Betting.

Complete Portfolio of Gaming Solutions

Graphic Cards

• Long lifecycle

• Intel, Nvidia and AMD • PCIe Graphics

Industrial Storage

• SSD, HDD, CF, CFast, M.2 • DDR1-DDR5 SODIMM • Custom provisioning • Lifecycle controlled • Power fail protection • Comprehensive security features

Gaming Platforms & Systems

• Gaming I/O, multiple COM • Onboard NVRAM • Security

• Worldwide regulatory approvals

Software

• Microsoft embedded authorized distributor

• BSP for Windows, Linux and more

• Custom, lockable image development • Custom BIOS

Gaming Monitors

• All sizes with touch 4-55" curved touch with customizable radius

• C, J and other profiles available

DPX® LED Controller

• Robust metal cover

• Industrial grade product

• Custom Vibrance FX application for easy detailed content creation

Embedded Platforms & Digital Signage

• Mini-ITX, single board computers, computer on modules RISC computing platforms

• Full ranges of signage

DPX®-S Series

• Regulated Gaming Machines

• Slot Machines

• VLTs

• GLI Compliant

The DPX-S Series products provide highly integrated industrial single board computers and systems with an unrivaled performance range, scalability, long lifecycle and low power. Both AMD and Intel platforms are offered and each one features a full set of I/O, COMs, and security, developed specifically to meet the requirements of the regulated gaming industry.

Feature Highlights

Chassis options available

Scalability of CPU and graphics

Full feature set of I/Os

COMs, security

AMD and Intel

CPU based

DPX-S Series

DPX®-S455

12/13th Generation Intel® Core™ Gaming Platform

• Very high-performance Intel Hybrid Multi-core CPUs

• CPUs up to i9 24 Core

• Three independent monitors including 8k & HDR options

• PCIe x16 graphics card slot

• Comprehensive gaming features

• 12V DC single input or ATX power

• Full featured driver API for IO and security

Features

DPX-S455

Digital I/O 32/32

NVRAM (MRAM) 8 - 12 MB (no battery required)

3 x DP++

I2C, PCIe x 16 &

Golden Fingers

6 x USB 2.0

3 x USB 3.0

10 x COMs:

ccTalk, RS232, ID003,RS485, TTL

M.2, SATA DOM, HDD, SSD, USB

DPX Security Suite: Media Validation

Toolkit, TPM Support, DPX Security

Features & BIOS Customization

DPX-Software: Embedded OS,

DPX Diagnostics, DPX-Connector &

DPX-SAS

Enclosure Metalwork

Optional S2000

On-board Mircocontroller

PuC

DPX®-S451

AMD R2000 Gaming Platform

• High-performance AMD Embedded R2000 SOC APUs

• Quad and dual core APUs up to 3.35 (3.7) GHz

• Radeon VEGA GPU with up to 8 x compute units

• Four independent 4K monitors supported • Comprehensive gaming features

• 12V DC single input or ATX power

• Full featured driver API for I/O and security

Features

Digital I/O 32/32

Battery Backed

SRAM 8MB

Displays 4 x DP++

Graphics Cards PCIe x 16 Format

Expansion I2C, PCIe x 16 & Golden Fingers

8 x USB2.0

3 x USB3.0

10 x COMs: ccTalk, RS232, ID003, RS485, TTL, & 3 x DP++ 1.2

M.2, SATA DOM, HDD,

SSD, Cfast, & USB

DPX Security Suite: Media Validation

Toolkit, TPM Chip Support. DPX Security

Features & BIOS Customization

DPX Software: Embedded OS,

DPX Diagnostics, DPX-Connector

& DPX- SAS

Enclosure

S2000

On-board Microcontroller

PuC

DPX-S451

DPX®-S450

AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000/R1000 Gaming Platform

• Very high performance AMD Embedded V1000/R1000 SOC APUs

• Quad and dual core APUs up to 3.35 (3.8) GHz

• Radeon VEGA GPU with up to 11 compute units

• 4 x independent 4K monitors supported

• Comprehensive gaming features

• 12V DC single input or ATX power

• Full featured driver API for I/O and security

Features

DPX-S450

Digital I/O 32/32

Battery Backed

SRAM 8MB

Displays 4 x DP++ (4 simultaneous)

Expansion

I²C, PCIe x 16 & Golden Fingers

8 x USB 2.0

3 x USB 3.0

10 x COMs:

ccTalk, RS232, ID003,RS485, TTL

DPX Security Suite: Media Validation

Toolkit, TPM Support, DPX Security

Features & BIOS Customization

DPX-Software: Embedded OS,

DPX-Diagnostics,DPX-Connector

& DPX-SAS

Enclosure

S2000

Graphics Cards

M.2, SATA DOM, HDD,

On-board

PCIe x 16 Format

SSD, CFast, USB

Mircocontroller PuC

DPX®-S445

6th & 7th Generation Intel® Core™ Gaming Platform

• Very high performance Intel platform

• Powered by 6th & 7th Gen Intel Core processors

(available with Intel Core i3/i5/i7, Intel Celeron & Intel Pentium)

• Comprehensive gaming features

• High performance integrated or PCIe graphics

• Easy integration for gaming applications

• Full featured driver API for I/O and security

Features

Digital I/O 32/32

Battery Backed SRAM 8MB

3 x DP++

Expansion

I²C, PCIe x 16 & Golden Fingers

8 x USB 2.0

3 x USB 3.0

10 x Coms:

ccTalk, RS232, ID003,RS485, TTL

DPX Security Suite: Media Validation

Toolkit, TPM Support, DPX Security

Features & BIOS Customization

DPX-Software: Embedded OS,

DPX Diagnostics, DPX-Connector &

DPX-SAS

Enclosure

S2000

DPX-S445

Graphics Cards

SATA DOM, HDD, SSD, USB

On-board Mircocontroller

PCIe x 16 Format

PuC

DPX®-S2000

The DPX-S2000 series products are gaming system logic boxes designed to accommodate any of Advantech's DPX-S series motherboards in style and with excellent access to the interior behind a casino grade key-locked lid. The system has a card slot bay for a PCIe graphics card that is wide enough for today's high powered double- width graphics cards.

• Full height, double width graphics card

• System fan

• Compact design

• Complete solution

• Tool free SSD/HDD access

Dimensions of Chassis

DPX-S2450

DPX-S2445

Length

Width

Height

214mm

260mm

124mm

214mm

260mm

124mm

Dual PCIe slot for full height, double width graphics cards

Casino style lock and intrusion switch

Customizable off board expansion

DPX-S2000

12V DC or ATX power supply compatible

Easy access I/O panel

Easy access to golden fingers and COMs

