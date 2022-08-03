Log in
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
349.00 TWD    0.00%
ADVANTECH : 2Q 2022 Investors Meeting
PU
Advantech Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
ADVANTECH : The Board of Directors resolved to establish the Sustainable Development Committee
PU
Advantech : 2Q 2022 Investors Meeting

08/03/2022 | 01:32am EDT
Advantech

2Q 2022 Results Analyst Meeting

2022/8/3

Safe Harbor Notice

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements.
  • The projections should not be interpreted as legally binding commitments, but rather as flexible information subject to change occasionally.

2

2Q22 Financial Results

NT$ mn

2Q 2022

%

1Q 2022

%

QOQ

2Q 2021

%

YoY

1H22

%

1H21

%

YoY

Net Sales

16,824

100.0%

16,120

100.0%

4%

14,210

100.0%

18%

32,944

100.0%

27,371

100.0%

20%

Gross Profit

6,499

38.6%

6,157

38.2%

6%

5,217

36.7%

25%

12,657

38.4%

10,426

38.1%

21%

Operating Expense

3,392

20.2%

3,143

19.5%

3,020

21.3%

6,534

19.8%

5,942

21.7%

Operating Profit

3,107

18.5%

3,015

18.7%

2%

2,197

15.5%

41%

6,123

18.6%

4,484

16.4%

36%

No-operating Items

30

0.2%

155

1.0%

80

0.6%

185

0.6%

210

0.8%

Pretax Profit

3,137

18.6%

3,170

19.7%

-1%

2,277

16.0%

38%

6,308

19.1%

4,694

17.1%

34%

Tax Expenses

674

4.0%

602

3.7%

462

3.3%

1,275

3.9%

950

3.5%

Net Income to Parent

2,458

14.6%

2,572

16.0%

-4%

1,790

12.6%

37%

5,030

15.3%

3,703

13.5%

36%

EPS (NT$)

3.17

3.32

2.31

0.0%

6.49

4.79

0.0%

  • Both Revenue & Profit for 1H22 set Company's new records
  • Benefit from operating leverage, OP% higher than historical level
  • Effective Tax rate was 20.2% in 1H22

1H22 Sales By Region

US$mn

1H22

1H21

YoY %

Rev %

North America

343

250

+37%

30%

Europe

194

154

+25%

17%

China

271

266

+2%

24%

North Asia

102

95

+8%

9%

Taiwan

72

63

+14%

6%

Asia & InterCon

117

90

+31%

10%

Others

52

52

+0%

4%

Total

1,151

970

+19%

100%

4%

Others

5%

US$mn

North Asia

US$mn

Asia & InterCon

AInterCon

10%

9%

6%

Taiwan

7%

AJP

55

GR%:

+ 5%

AAU/NZ

7

GR%:

-20%

9%

North Asia

10%

AKR

47

GR%:

+12%

ASEAN

27

GR%:

+19%

24%

China

27%

India

11

GR%:

+59%

17%

Europe

16%

Russia

4

GR%:

-43%

North

LATAM

9

GR%:

+29%

30%

America

26%

ME&A

59

GR%:

+57%

1H 2022

1H 2021

1H22 Performance By SBG

1H22

Revenue

YoY

Rev. %

Gross Margin

Operating

OP

US$ mn

Profit

Margin

Industrial IOT

342

0%

30%

50% ~ 55%

104

30%

Embedded IOT

273

+21%

24%

30% ~ 35%

60

22%

Allied DMS

Applied Computing

157

+62%

14%

35% ~ 40%

27

17%

Cloud IOT

128

+27%

11%

35% ~ 40%

24

19%

Service IOT

119

+47%

10%

35% ~ 40%

16

14%

Advantech Service Plus (AS+)

132

+9%

11%

20% ~25%

13

10%

Other unallocated expenses

(31)

Total

1,151

+19%

100%

38%

213

19%

  • EIoT YoY +21%driven by strong demand in Medical, Automotive and Gaming sectors
  • ACG YoY +62%Mainly contributed by Medical projects and North American DMS projects
  • CIoT YoY +27%Benefit from Cybersecurity and 5G opportunities
  • SIoT YoY +47%Strong sales momentum from InterCon Medical projects and Europe iCity projects

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 05:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 67 234 M 2 247 M 2 247 M
Net income 2022 9 968 M 333 M 333 M
Net cash 2022 13 394 M 448 M 448 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 271 B 9 055 M 9 055 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 51,9%
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen President, Head-Finance & General Manager
Shu Yan Tsai President, General Manager & President-IIoT
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Ming Chin Wu Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-11.98%9 055
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-16.90%10 137
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-5.17%3 342
INVENTEC CORPORATION-4.81%2 847
ACER INCORPORATED-26.60%2 242
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-16.52%932