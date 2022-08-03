Advantech : 2Q 2022 Investors Meeting
Advantech
2Q 2022 Results Analyst Meeting
This presentation contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements.
The projections should not be interpreted as legally binding commitments, but rather as flexible information subject to change occasionally.
2Q22 Financial Results
NT$ mn
2Q 2022
%
1Q 2022
%
QOQ
2Q 2021
%
YoY
1H22
%
1H21
%
YoY
Net Sales
16,824
100.0%
16,120
100.0%
4%
14,210
100.0%
18%
32,944
100.0%
27,371
100.0%
20%
Gross Profit
6,499
38.6%
6,157
38.2%
6%
5,217
36.7%
25%
12,657
38.4%
10,426
38.1%
21%
Operating Expense
3,392
20.2%
3,143
19.5%
3,020
21.3%
6,534
19.8%
5,942
21.7%
Operating Profit
3,107
18.5%
3,015
18.7%
2%
2,197
15.5%
41%
6,123
18.6%
4,484
16.4%
36%
No-operating Items
30
0.2%
155
1.0%
80
0.6%
185
0.6%
210
0.8%
Pretax Profit
3,137
18.6%
3,170
19.7%
-1%
2,277
16.0%
38%
6,308
19.1%
4,694
17.1%
34%
Tax Expenses
674
4.0%
602
3.7%
462
3.3%
1,275
3.9%
950
3.5%
Net Income to Parent
2,458
14.6%
2,572
16.0%
-4%
1,790
12.6%
37%
5,030
15.3%
3,703
13.5%
36%
EPS (NT$)
3.17
3.32
2.31
0.0%
6.49
4.79
0.0%
Both Revenue & Profit for 1H22 set Company's new records
Benefit from operating leverage, OP% higher than historical level
Effective Tax rate was 20.2% in 1H22
1H22 Sales By Region
US$mn
1H22
1H21
YoY %
Rev %
North America
343
250
+37%
30%
Europe
194
154
+25%
17%
China
271
266
+2%
24%
North Asia
102
95
+8%
9%
Taiwan
72
63
+14%
6%
Asia & InterCon
117
90
+31%
10%
Others
52
52
+0%
4%
Total
1,151
970
+19%
100%
4%
Others
5%
US$mn
North Asia
US$mn
Asia & InterCon
AInterCon
10%
9%
6%
Taiwan
7%
AJP
55
GR%:
+ 5%
AAU/NZ
7
GR%:
-20%
9%
North Asia
10%
AKR
47
GR%:
+12%
ASEAN
27
GR%:
+19%
24%
China
27%
India
11
GR%:
+59%
17%
Europe
16%
Russia
4
GR%:
-43%
North
LATAM
9
GR%:
+29%
30%
America
26%
ME&A
59
GR%:
+57%
1H 2022
1H 2021
1H22 Performance By SBG
1H22
Revenue
YoY
Rev. %
Gross Margin
Operating
OP
US$ mn
Profit
Margin
Industrial IOT
342
0%
30%
50% ~ 55%
104
30%
Embedded IOT
273
+21%
24%
30% ~ 35%
60
22%
Allied DMS
Applied Computing
157
+62%
14%
35% ~ 40%
27
17%
Cloud IOT
128
+27%
11%
35% ~ 40%
24
19%
Service IOT
119
+47%
10%
35% ~ 40%
16
14%
Advantech Service Plus (AS+)
132
+9%
11%
20% ~25%
13
10%
Other unallocated expenses
(31)
Total
1,151
+19%
100%
38%
213
19%
EIoT YoY +21% ：driven by strong demand in Medical, Automotive and Gaming sectors
ACG YoY +62% ：Mainly contributed by Medical projects and North American DMS projects
CIoT YoY +27% ：Benefit from Cybersecurity and 5G opportunities
SIoT YoY +47% ：Strong sales momentum from InterCon Medical projects and Europe iCity projects
