Advantech : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary-Advantech Corporate Investment.
Provided by: ADVANTECH Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/06
Time of announcement
16:35:17
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the board of
directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major
subsidiary-Advantech Corporate Investment.
Date of events
2022/02/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/24
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
cash dividends is NTD$206,287,529.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.
Disclaimer
ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:53:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
