    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
338.00 TWD   -0.29%
04:54aADVANTECH : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary-Advantech Corporate Investment.
PU
03:24aADVANTECH : The Company will hold the 2Q 2022 Earnings Conference on August 03, 2022
PU
06/14Baylin Technologies Receives C$1.5 Million Purchase Order From Major Maritime Service Provider
MT
Advantech : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary-Advantech Corporate Investment.

07/06/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ADVANTECH Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/06 Time of announcement 16:35:17
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the board of
directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major
subsidiary-Advantech Corporate Investment.
Date of events 2022/02/24 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/24
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
cash dividends is NTD$206,287,529.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 66 887 M 2 240 M 2 240 M
Net income 2022 9 853 M 330 M 330 M
Net cash 2022 14 130 M 473 M 473 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 262 B 8 784 M 8 784 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 51,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 338,00 TWD
Average target price 389,53 TWD
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen President, Head-Finance & General Manager
Shu Yan Tsai President, General Manager & President-IIoT
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Ming Chin Wu Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-14.75%8 784
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-16.05%10 264
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-8.47%3 267
INVENTEC CORPORATION-0.80%2 973
ACER INCORPORATED-30.71%2 124
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-27.29%795