Advantech Board of Directors approved the share release with its terms of the subsidiary, LNC Technology Co., Ltd.
10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
Provided by: ADVANTECH Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2021/10/29
Time of announcement
19:18:09
Subject
Advantech Board of Directors approved the share release
with its terms of the subsidiary, LNC Technology Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2021/10/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/29
2.Company name:Advantech Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)To cooperate with the Company's subsidiary ��LNC Technology
co., Ltd.��(hereinafter referred to as ��LNC��) to apply for
IPO, and to comply with the ��Taipei Exchange Procedures for
the Review of Securities for TPEx Listing��, the shareholders��
meeting of the Company on August 19, 2021 had approved to
release LNC stock, and the Board of Directors of the Company
on October 29, 2021 had approved to release 3,300,000 shares
of LNC and the shareholders of the Company have pre-emptive
subscription rights.
(2) The subscription price for the Company's shareholders is
NT$28 per share. The shareholders who listed on the record
date on July 15, 2021, have the right to subscribe to LNC��s
common share. Each 1,000 shares of the Company will be granted
to subscribe 4.270575 shares of LNC��s common share. The number
of shares of subscription not fully been subscribed by
shareholders shall be purchased by the parties designated by
the Chairman as authorized by the board.
(3) Agenda for the subscription is as follows:
The record date of subscription: July 15, 2021.
The payment period for the subscription: November 11, 2021 to
November 17, 2021.
(4) The chairman is authorized to handle the subscription price
and related matters if any adjustment due to the changes in laws,
amendments by the competent authority, changes in the objective
environment, or other facts need to be adjusted and amended.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Consolidated financial statements thereon June 30, 2021 of LNC
had reviewed by independent auditors and consolidated revenue
and net income accumulated from 1/1/2021 to 6/30/2021 of LNC
are NT$ 529,135 thousand and NT$ 46,103 thousand respectively.
