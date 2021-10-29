Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advantech Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advantech Board of Directors approved the share release with its terms of the subsidiary, LNC Technology Co., Ltd.

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ADVANTECH Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2021/10/29 Time of announcement 19:18:09
Subject 
 Advantech Board of Directors approved the share release
with its terms of the subsidiary, LNC Technology Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/10/29 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/29
2.Company name:Advantech Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)To cooperate with the Company's subsidiary ��LNC Technology
co., Ltd.��(hereinafter referred to as ��LNC��) to apply for
IPO, and to comply with the ��Taipei Exchange Procedures for
the Review of Securities for TPEx Listing��, the shareholders��
meeting of the Company on August 19, 2021 had approved to
release LNC stock, and the Board of Directors of the Company
on October 29, 2021 had approved to release 3,300,000 shares
of LNC and the shareholders of the Company have pre-emptive
subscription rights.
(2) The subscription price for the Company's shareholders is
NT$28 per share. The shareholders who listed on the record
date on July 15, 2021, have the right to subscribe to LNC��s
common share. Each 1,000 shares of the Company will be granted
to subscribe 4.270575 shares of LNC��s common share. The number
of shares of subscription not fully been subscribed by
shareholders shall be purchased by the parties designated by
the Chairman as authorized by the board.
(3) Agenda for the subscription is as follows:
The record date of subscription: July 15, 2021.
The payment period for the subscription: November 11, 2021 to
November 17, 2021.
(4) The chairman is authorized to handle the subscription price
and related matters if any adjustment due to the changes in laws,
amendments by the competent authority, changes in the objective
environment, or other facts need to be adjusted and amended.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Consolidated financial statements thereon June 30, 2021 of LNC
had reviewed by independent auditors and consolidated revenue
and net income accumulated from 1/1/2021 to 6/30/2021 of LNC
are NT$ 529,135 thousand and NT$ 46,103 thousand respectively.

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
07:41aAnnouncement for the investment to AiSC on behalf of ACN , a subsidiary of Advantech
PU
07:41aThe board of directors of the company resolved to merger AJP and ATJ
PU
07:41aAdvantech Board of Directors approved the share release with its terms of the subsidiar..
PU
07:21aThe company will inject capital into its subsidiary AEUH and then inject capital into A..
PU
07:21aThe board of directors of the company resolved the merger between AEU and SIoT-EU
PU
02:59aThe Board resolved the consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021Q3
PU
10/27Advantech introduces ADA compliant kiosk
AQ
10/26ADVANTECH LAUNCHES UTK-7521 : The Latest ADA-Compliant Self-Service Kiosks
BU
10/26ADVANTECH LAUNCHES UTK-7521 : The Latest ADA-Compliant Self-Service Kiosks
CI
10/01LUYE PHARMA : Therapeutic Antibody Unit Raises Nearly $33 Million from Two Funding Rounds
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 033 M 2 050 M 2 050 M
Net income 2021 8 026 M 288 M 288 M
Net cash 2021 11 133 M 400 M 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 282 B 10 133 M 10 124 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 364,50 TWD
Average target price 381,82 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen President, Head-Finance & General Manager
Shu Yan Tsai President, General Manager & President-IIoT
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Ming Chin Wu Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.4.14%10 133
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-2.47%10 942
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.20.05%3 895
INVENTEC CORPORATION12.08%3 472
ACER INCORPORATED11.21%2 840
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION8.38%1 131