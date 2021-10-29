Advantech Board of Directors approved the share release with its terms of the subsidiary, LNC Technology Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/29 2.Company name:Advantech Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: (1)To cooperate with the Company's subsidiary ��LNC Technology co., Ltd.��(hereinafter referred to as ��LNC��) to apply for IPO, and to comply with the ��Taipei Exchange Procedures for the Review of Securities for TPEx Listing��, the shareholders�� meeting of the Company on August 19, 2021 had approved to release LNC stock, and the Board of Directors of the Company on October 29, 2021 had approved to release 3,300,000 shares of LNC and the shareholders of the Company have pre-emptive subscription rights. (2) The subscription price for the Company's shareholders is NT$28 per share. The shareholders who listed on the record date on July 15, 2021, have the right to subscribe to LNC��s common share. Each 1,000 shares of the Company will be granted to subscribe 4.270575 shares of LNC��s common share. The number of shares of subscription not fully been subscribed by shareholders shall be purchased by the parties designated by the Chairman as authorized by the board. (3) Agenda for the subscription is as follows: The record date of subscription: July 15, 2021. The payment period for the subscription: November 11, 2021 to November 17, 2021. (4) The chairman is authorized to handle the subscription price and related matters if any adjustment due to the changes in laws, amendments by the competent authority, changes in the objective environment, or other facts need to be adjusted and amended. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Consolidated financial statements thereon June 30, 2021 of LNC had reviewed by independent auditors and consolidated revenue and net income accumulated from 1/1/2021 to 6/30/2021 of LNC are NT$ 529,135 thousand and NT$ 46,103 thousand respectively.