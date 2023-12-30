EdgeSync 360 is an Edge as a Service featuring a comprehensive suite of software products tailored to revolutionize device and data management across various industrial applications. At its core, EdgeSync 360 is powered by a robust set of software and centralized services, including EdgeLink, DeviceOn, WebAccess, and EdgeHub.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2023 03:00:41 UTC.