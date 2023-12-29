Workplace safety is vital to protect employees from hazards and other dangers that may occur in the workplace. The Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index reported that for every $1 a company invests in workplace safety, the result amounts to a $4 return on investment. Our customer was looking for a vision AI solution that can help the manufacturing manager ensure operational safety while also improving efficiency and productivity with two specific objectives:

• To check if an operator is wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as cap, wrist strap, and mask properly

• Employee clock-in and secured area control

