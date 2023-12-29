Workplace safety is vital to protect employees from hazards and other dangers that may occur in the workplace. The Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index reported that for every $1 a company invests in workplace safety, the result amounts to a $4 return on investment. Our customer was looking for a vision AI solution that can help the manufacturing manager ensure operational safety while also improving efficiency and productivity with two specific objectives:
• To check if an operator is wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as cap, wrist strap, and mask properly
• Employee clock-in and secured area control
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 03:19:40 UTC.