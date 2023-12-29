Traditional PCB manufacturers usually use rule-based machine vision algorithms for defect inspection and need a highly skilled inspector to recheck. Our customer, a well-known PCB manufacturer with three major manufacturing centers in Taiwan, China, and Japan was planning to improve its dual in-line package (DIP) and SMT production line's yield rate by utilizing AI technology. Currently, each PCB still needs manual rechecking after automated visual inspection. This is because, commonly, about 2-3 electrical components on a PCB are not accurately recognized from data captured from 3D cameras due to low contrast. As a result, the underkill rate of AOI screening reaches up to 70-80%.