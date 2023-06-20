Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advantech Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-19
408.00 TWD   -2.74%
02:00pAdvantech : Expands its UTC-100 Series Touch Computers with New Models Featuring 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors
PU
06/14Advantech : Officially Launches IoTMart International
PU
06/08Advantech Co., Ltd. Announces Common Share Dividend of 2023, Payable on August 8, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advantech : Expands its UTC-100 Series Touch Computers with New Models Featuring 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

06/20/2023 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Multiple Display Orientations for Diverse Applications

The UTC-115I and UTC-120I models come equipped with a VESA mount (100x100), enabling effortless installation on various surfaces such as walls, poles, arms, or stands. Additionally, built-in channels with three cable routing options facilitate convenient wiring and support both portrait and landscape screen orientations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 17:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
02:00pAdvantech : Expands its UTC-100 Series Touch Computers with New Models Featuring 11th Gen ..
PU
06/14Advantech : Officially Launches IoTMart International
PU
06/08Advantech Co., Ltd. Announces Common Share Dividend of 2023, Payable on August 8, 2023
CI
06/02Advantech : 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Meeting Minutes
PU
05/29Advantech : to Release NVIDIA IGX Orin Platforms in 2023 Q4 to Accelerate AI Deployment in..
PU
05/25Advantech : Expands the UTC-500 All-in-One Touch Computer Series for Service and Workflow ..
PU
05/25Advantech Co., Ltd. Appoints Benson Liu, Independent Director
CI
05/15Advantech : & Hailo Partnership To Provide Scalable, Power-Efficient Edge AI Solutions
PU
05/09Advantech : Launches New AIM-89H 13" Tablet for Medical Equipment Builders with Enhanced V..
PU
05/06Advantech : 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Annual Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 73 399 M 2 371 M 2 371 M
Net income 2023 11 628 M 376 M 376 M
Net cash 2023 16 578 M 535 M 535 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 318 B 10 260 M 10 260 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
EV / Sales 2024 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 408,00 TWD
Average target price 381,69 TWD
Spread / Average Target -6,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen Co-President, GM & Chief Information Officer
Shu Yan Tsai Co-President & General Manager
Miller Chang Co-President & General Manager
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.23.26%10 598
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.107.47%18 762
INVENTEC CORPORATION68.00%5 134
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.23.86%4 037
ACER INCORPORATED35.24%3 102
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION59.23%1 384
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer