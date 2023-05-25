Advantech : Expands the UTC-500 All-in-One Touch Computer Series for Service and Workflow Management

The UTC-532I and UTC-542I models showcase an enhanced design that simplifies service and maintenance processes. They feature a separate service door at the back of each unit, allowing customers to easily replace the SSD/HDD without the need to remove the entire back cover. This innovative design element enables IT personnel to effortlessly maintain and upgrade the system as needed. Additionally, these models are equipped with the DeviceOn/iService remote device management service, providing system integrators and IT professionals with a centralized platform for deploying, managing, and updating thousands of computers. This powerful service enables convenient remote management, allowing for optimization of productivity, security, and serviceability throughout the product lifecycle. Both business owners and service providers can leverage DeviceOn/iService to ensure efficient operation and support.

