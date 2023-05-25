Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advantech Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
402.00 TWD   +0.50%
01:03pAdvantech : Expands the UTC-500 All-in-One Touch Computer Series for Service and Workflow Management
PU
05/15Advantech : & Hailo Partnership To Provide Scalable, Power-Efficient Edge AI Solutions
PU
05/09Advantech : Launches New AIM-89H 13" Tablet for Medical Equipment Builders with Enhanced Visualization and Computing Power
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advantech : Expands the UTC-500 All-in-One Touch Computer Series for Service and Workflow Management

05/25/2023 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Enhanced Serviceability

The UTC-532I and UTC-542I models showcase an enhanced design that simplifies service and maintenance processes. They feature a separate service door at the back of each unit, allowing customers to easily replace the SSD/HDD without the need to remove the entire back cover. This innovative design element enables IT personnel to effortlessly maintain and upgrade the system as needed. Additionally, these models are equipped with the DeviceOn/iService remote device management service, providing system integrators and IT professionals with a centralized platform for deploying, managing, and updating thousands of computers. This powerful service enables convenient remote management, allowing for optimization of productivity, security, and serviceability throughout the product lifecycle. Both business owners and service providers can leverage DeviceOn/iService to ensure efficient operation and support.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 17:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
01:03pAdvantech : Expands the UTC-500 All-in-One Touch Computer Series for Service and Workflow ..
PU
05/15Advantech : & Hailo Partnership To Provide Scalable, Power-Efficient Edge AI Solutions
PU
05/09Advantech : Launches New AIM-89H 13" Tablet for Medical Equipment Builders with Enhanced V..
PU
05/06Advantech : 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Annual Report
PU
05/05Advantech : 2023 - Q1 Earnings Release
PU
05/03Advantech : 1Q 2023 Investors Meeting
PU
05/03Advantech Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/28Advantech Unveils New Server Boards : ASMB-622V3, ASMB-817, ASMB-927, and ASMB-977, Expand..
PU
04/28Advantech : Reports 1Q23 EPS of NT$3.80
PU
04/27Advantech and Altizon Announces the Launch of their Joint Solution Designed for Ease of..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 73 399 M 2 380 M 2 380 M
Net income 2023 11 628 M 377 M 377 M
Net cash 2023 16 578 M 537 M 537 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,0x
Yield 2023 2,68%
Capitalization 313 B 10 139 M 10 139 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
EV / Sales 2024 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 402,00 TWD
Average target price 381,69 TWD
Spread / Average Target -5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen Co-President, GM & Chief Information Officer
Shu Yan Tsai Co-President & General Manager
Miller Chang Co-President & General Manager
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.21.45%10 089
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.45.92%13 183
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.17.14%3 814
INVENTEC CORPORATION17.52%3 588
ACER INCORPORATED30.79%2 997
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION55.15%1 340
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer