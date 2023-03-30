Advantech : Introduces the IPC-320 Compact Tower IPC for Industrial Applications

Taipei, March 30th, 2023- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in Industrial IoT, is excited to announce the release of its IPC-320, a compact tower IPC powered by 12th/13th Gen Intel® Core™ i processors. With only 7.7 liters of space, it is ideal for in-cabinet installations where space is limited. With its industrial-grade design, modern appearance and low acoustics, the IPC-320 is a brand-new edge computer design that reshapes the image of industrial PCs, making it a high-performance control console for factory automation and industrial manufacturing, but also a reliable terminal for laboratories and healthcare industries.