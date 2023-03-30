Advanced search
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
372.00 TWD   -0.80%
Advantech : Introduces the IPC-320 Compact Tower IPC for Industrial Applications

03/30/2023 | 11:14pm EDT

03/30/2023 | 11:14pm EDT
Taipei, March 30th, 2023- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in Industrial IoT, is excited to announce the release of its IPC-320, a compact tower IPC powered by 12th/13th Gen Intel® Core™ i processors. With only 7.7 liters of space, it is ideal for in-cabinet installations where space is limited. With its industrial-grade design, modern appearance and low acoustics, the IPC-320 is a brand-new edge computer design that reshapes the image of industrial PCs, making it a high-performance control console for factory automation and industrial manufacturing, but also a reliable terminal for laboratories and healthcare industries.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 03:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 73 426 M 2 408 M 2 408 M
Net income 2023 11 208 M 368 M 368 M
Net cash 2023 19 168 M 629 M 629 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,8x
Yield 2023 2,79%
Capitalization 289 B 9 489 M 9 489 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
EV / Sales 2024 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 52,0%
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 372,00 TWD
Average target price 356,87 TWD
Spread / Average Target -4,07%
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen Co-President, GM & Chief Information Officer
Shu Yan Tsai Co-President & General Manager
Miller Chang Co-President & General Manager
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.12.39%9 572
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.23.10%11 129
INVENTEC CORPORATION21.14%3 660
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.9.54%3 545
ACER INCORPORATED20.59%2 786
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION23.90%1 053
