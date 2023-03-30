Advantech : Introduces the IPC-320 Compact Tower IPC for Industrial Applications

Taipei, March 30th, 2023- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in Industrial IoT, is excited to announce the release of its IPC-320, a compact tower IPC powered by 12th/13th Gen Intel® Core™ i processors. With only 7.7 liters of space, it is ideal for in-cabinet installations where space is limited. With its industrial-grade design, modern appearance and low acoustics, the IPC-320 is a brand-new edge computer design that reshapes the image of industrial PCs, making it a high-performance control console for factory automation and industrial manufacturing, but also a reliable terminal for laboratories and healthcare industries.
Disclaimer
ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 03:13:08 UTC.