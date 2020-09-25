Log in
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
Advantech : Launches Embedded Platforms with Intel Atom® x6000 Series and Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® N and J Series Processors

09/25/2020

Advantech Launches UNO-137 Integrated IoT Edge for Industry 4.0 Applications

Powered by a 9th gen. Intel® Atom™ E3940 quad-core processor, UNO-137 is a highly reliable industrial-grade IoT edge aimed at factory automation. To support diverse applications, UNO-137 features a modular, optimized base unit that can be integrated with an optional extension kit and flexibly configured according to specific usage requirements.

9/18/2020| News

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 04:19:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 52 664 M 1 800 M 1 800 M
Net income 2020 7 638 M 261 M 261 M
Net cash 2020 9 329 M 319 M 319 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 216 B 7 362 M 7 381 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 302,45 TWD
Last Close Price 280,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ko Chen Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ching Hsi Chen President, Head-Finance & General Manager
Shu Yan Tsai President, General Manager & President-IIoT
Ming Chin Wu Vice President-Operations
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.1.97%7 631
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.13.53%9 966
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-0.27%2 861
INVENTEC CORPORATION-5.03%2 750
ACER INCORPORATED37.25%2 593
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.02%2 493
