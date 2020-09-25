Advantech : Launches Embedded Platforms with Intel Atom® x6000 Series and Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® N and J Series Processors

Advantech Launches UNO-137 Integrated IoT Edge for Industry 4.0 Applications

Powered by a 9th gen. Intel® Atom™ E3940 quad-core processor, UNO-137 is a highly reliable industrial-grade IoT edge aimed at factory automation. To support diverse applications, UNO-137 features a modular, optimized base unit that can be integrated with an optional extension kit and flexibly configured according to specific usage requirements.