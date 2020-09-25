Advantech : Launches Embedded Platforms with Intel Atom® x6000 Series and Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® N and J Series Processors

Advantech Launches UNO-137 Integrated IoT Edge for Industry 4.0 Applications
Powered by a 9th gen. Intel® Atom™ E3940 quad-core processor, UNO-137 is a highly reliable industrial-grade IoT edge aimed at factory automation. To support diverse applications, UNO-137 features a modular, optimized base unit that can be integrated with an optional extension kit and flexibly configured according to specific usage requirements.
Advantech Launches UNO-137 Integrated IoT Edge for Industry 4.0 Applications
Powered by a 9th gen. Intel® Atom™ E3940 quad-core processor, UNO-137 is a highly reliable industrial-grade IoT edge aimed at factory automation. To support diverse applications, UNO-137 features a modular, optimized base unit that can be integrated with an optional extension kit and flexibly configured according to specific usage requirements.
9/18/2020| News
Disclaimer
ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 04:19:01 UTC