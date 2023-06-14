Advantech Officially Launches IoTMart International 6/14/2023

Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in Industrial IoT, is excited to announce the launch of IoTMart International, an innovative cross-border digital commerce platform. IoTMart is a newly created online business service (in addition to its existing distribution model) aimed at meeting the diverse needs of different customer groups with a primary focus on small and medium-sized customers. It is expected that IoTMart will contribute to over 10% of Advantech's total revenue.

According to Research and Markets, the total gross merchandise volume (GMV) of global B2B e-commerce is projected to reach 21 trillion USD by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7%. Gartner further predicts that by 2025, nearly 80% of B2B transactions worldwide will occur online. Therefore, cross-border e-commerce is becoming increasingly important in the future of industrial trade markets.

Jonney Chang, Vice President of Advantech Global IoTMart/AOnline Sector emphasizes that Advantech constantly reflects and introduces innovative and diverse business models to serve its customers, from the traditional call center and triangular trade models, to digital services, and now the official launch of the IoTMart International platform. The purpose of these efforts is to provide the most suitable services to meet the diverse needs of different customer segments, achieve a long-tail effect, and further increase revenue.

Chang further elaborates that for existing customers, the new IoTMart International platform eliminates minimum purchase quantities, maintains stock availability, and facilitates faster delivery, whilst also offering a cross-border express services (IoTMart Xpress). This feature accelerates the expansion of overseas business and technology transfers, enabling rapid and seamless proof of concept (POC) implementation. Moreover, it eliminates the hassle and costs associated with inventory pressure, cash flow, logistics, and other intermediate operations.

Advantech IoTMart International accepts global orders and provides fast order processing, shipping, and delivery services. Customers can enjoy a fully transparent transaction process through self-service operations and order tracking features. The platform offers Advantech's top 500 best-selling industrial IoT products and utilizes AI prediction to provide personalized product recommendations, enhancing the customer experience. In addition, IoTMart International introduces smart warehousing robots to automate warehouse operations, improving picking and stocking efficiency. This further accelerates order processing speed, enabling same-day shipping to 192 countries worldwide. The platform also provides a 24/7 customer service to cater for all needs at any time.