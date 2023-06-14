Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advantech Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
409.50 TWD   +2.50%
01:42aAdvantech : Officially Launches IoTMart International
PU
06/08Advantech Co., Ltd. Announces Common Share Dividend of 2023, Payable on August 8, 2023
CI
06/02Advantech : 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Meeting Minutes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advantech : Officially Launches IoTMart International

06/14/2023 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Advantech Officially Launches IoTMart International 6/14/2023

Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in Industrial IoT, is excited to announce the launch of IoTMart International, an innovative cross-border digital commerce platform. IoTMart is a newly created online business service (in addition to its existing distribution model) aimed at meeting the diverse needs of different customer groups with a primary focus on small and medium-sized customers. It is expected that IoTMart will contribute to over 10% of Advantech's total revenue.

According to Research and Markets, the total gross merchandise volume (GMV) of global B2B e-commerce is projected to reach 21 trillion USD by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7%. Gartner further predicts that by 2025, nearly 80% of B2B transactions worldwide will occur online. Therefore, cross-border e-commerce is becoming increasingly important in the future of industrial trade markets.

Jonney Chang, Vice President of Advantech Global IoTMart/AOnline Sector emphasizes that Advantech constantly reflects and introduces innovative and diverse business models to serve its customers, from the traditional call center and triangular trade models, to digital services, and now the official launch of the IoTMart International platform. The purpose of these efforts is to provide the most suitable services to meet the diverse needs of different customer segments, achieve a long-tail effect, and further increase revenue.

Chang further elaborates that for existing customers, the new IoTMart International platform eliminates minimum purchase quantities, maintains stock availability, and facilitates faster delivery, whilst also offering a cross-border express services (IoTMart Xpress). This feature accelerates the expansion of overseas business and technology transfers, enabling rapid and seamless proof of concept (POC) implementation. Moreover, it eliminates the hassle and costs associated with inventory pressure, cash flow, logistics, and other intermediate operations.

Advantech IoTMart International accepts global orders and provides fast order processing, shipping, and delivery services. Customers can enjoy a fully transparent transaction process through self-service operations and order tracking features. The platform offers Advantech's top 500 best-selling industrial IoT products and utilizes AI prediction to provide personalized product recommendations, enhancing the customer experience. In addition, IoTMart International introduces smart warehousing robots to automate warehouse operations, improving picking and stocking efficiency. This further accelerates order processing speed, enabling same-day shipping to 192 countries worldwide. The platform also provides a 24/7 customer service to cater for all needs at any time.

The initial focus of the platform will be on electric vehicle charging station solutions driven by ESG principles. In addition to serving existing global emerging market partner customers, the platform will progressively customize regional aspects such as currency, language, and product listings in countries including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, the United States, and Europe. Furthermore, Advantech will recruit partners in emerging markets and launch the IoTMart Franchise program to accelerate its presence in well-established digital commerce storefronts, thereby saving time and costs associated with infrastructure setups. After the launch of IoTMart International, the platform will actively recruit members with the goal of contributing $300 million in revenue to Advantech by 2025.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 05:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
01:42aAdvantech : Officially Launches IoTMart International
PU
06/08Advantech Co., Ltd. Announces Common Share Dividend of 2023, Payable on August 8, 2023
CI
06/02Advantech : 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Meeting Minutes
PU
05/29Advantech : to Release NVIDIA IGX Orin Platforms in 2023 Q4 to Accelerate AI Deployment in..
PU
05/25Advantech : Expands the UTC-500 All-in-One Touch Computer Series for Service and Workflow ..
PU
05/25Advantech Co., Ltd. Appoints Benson Liu, Independent Director
CI
05/15Advantech : & Hailo Partnership To Provide Scalable, Power-Efficient Edge AI Solutions
PU
05/09Advantech : Launches New AIM-89H 13" Tablet for Medical Equipment Builders with Enhanced V..
PU
05/06Advantech : 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Annual Report
PU
05/05Advantech : 2023 - Q1 Earnings Release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 73 399 M 2 396 M 2 396 M
Net income 2023 11 628 M 380 M 380 M
Net cash 2023 16 578 M 541 M 541 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,5x
Yield 2023 2,63%
Capitalization 319 B 10 404 M 10 404 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
EV / Sales 2024 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 409,50 TWD
Average target price 381,69 TWD
Spread / Average Target -6,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen Co-President, GM & Chief Information Officer
Shu Yan Tsai Co-President & General Manager
Miller Chang Co-President & General Manager
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.23.72%10 404
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.90.87%16 155
INVENTEC CORPORATION54.67%4 307
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.25.81%4 035
ACER INCORPORATED42.25%3 271
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION62.85%1 387
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer