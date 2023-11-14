In our exploration of smart factory solutions, the focus is on optimizing OEE, adopting MES, and embracing predictive maintenance for enhanced energy efficiency. Today's task revolves around integrating Operational Excellence (OE) with predictive maintenance and energy efficiency.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 16:55:57 UTC.