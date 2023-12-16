Advantech integrates vision AI across sensing, optics, computing, and software for more automated, precise, and efficient inspections in defect detection & classification, and AI OCR.It can upgrade the wafer production process and equipment, break through the limitation by imported equipment at the inspection site.
ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2023 00:21:36 UTC.