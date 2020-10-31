Advantech : Reports 3Q20 EPS of NT$2.52

Mr. Eric Chen, President of General Management at Advantech, stated that, 'As we mentioned earlier that the business impact of COVID-19 is broad-based and continuous, the third quarter booking is lower than year-to-date-average, indicating a weakening 4Q20 outlook. But we do see certain improvement at September booking. Another negative factor will come from the strong NTD, which will impact the reported revenues growth. Given the impact of COVID-19, the overall top-line hit-rate this year will come to a record low post the financial crisis. We expect Advantech revenues momentum will recover in 2021. At the same time, we will continuingly improve our product portfolio and operating efficiency.'