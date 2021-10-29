Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advantech Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advantech Reports 3Q21 EPS of NT$2.95

10/29/2021 | 10:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advantech (TWSE: 2395) today announced the following consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2021 ending September 30:

  • Revenue NT$15.507 billion, up 9% QoQ and up 19% YoY
  • Gross profit NT$5.706 billion, up 9% QoQ and up 10% YoY
  • Operating profit NT$2.608 billion, up 19% QoQ and up 15% YoY
  • Net income NT$2.274 billion, up 27% QoQ and up 17% YoY
  • Earnings per share NT$2.95

Regarding the accumulated to 3Q21 operating results in US dollar, Advantech achieved an overall revenue of US$1,525 million, up 19% YoY, also beat company guidance. By business unit, Industrial-IoT Group (IIoT), Service-IoT Group (SIoT) and Advantech Service Plus (AS+) had the strongest growth momentum in YT3Q21, with YoY growth at 35%, 27% and 28%, respectively. However, Applied Computing Group (ACG) performed relatively weak with 7% YoY decline due to major projects ended and ATJ (Advantech Technologies Japan) underperformed.

In terms of a geographic overview, most markets have reported YoY revenue growth in YT3Q21. The best performing market in YT3Q21 was China and Emerging market with YoY growth at 37% and 51%, respectively. Europe, Taiwan and South Korea markets were also reported double-digit YoY growth. Meanwhile, Japan market returns to growth with 1.2% YoY increase.

Mr. Eric Chen, CFO and President of General Management at Advantech, stated that, "Benefit from the strong demand for new energy and new-infra upgrade in major markets, Advantech delivered outstanding financial results in 3Q21. The Orders to Shipments ratio (BB ratio) reached 1.45 in 3Q21, while BB ratio for YT3Q21 was 1.55. Though the impact of material shortages still exists, with procurement optimization and contribution of pricing adjustment, 3Q21 Gross Profit rate gradually recovered. Furthermore, if the price of raw materials continues to rise in the next six months, Advantech will consider to initiate second ASP hike to reflect cost if necessary. We keep a positive view toward 4Q21. Advantech's capacity expansion plan has been launched as scheduled. It is expected the overall production will increase 30% by this year, preparing for the order shipments in the following quarters.".

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 02:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
10/29Advantech Reports 3Q21 EPS of NT$2.95
PU
10/29Announcement for the investment to AiSC on behalf of ACN , a subsidiary of Advantech
PU
10/29The board of directors of the company resolved to merger AJP and ATJ
PU
10/29Advantech Board of Directors approved the share release with its terms of the subsidiar..
PU
10/29The company will inject capital into its subsidiary AEUH and then inject capital into A..
PU
10/29The board of directors of the company resolved the merger between AEU and SIoT-EU
PU
10/29The Board resolved the consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021Q3
PU
10/27Advantech introduces ADA compliant kiosk
AQ
10/26ADVANTECH LAUNCHES UTK-7521 : The Latest ADA-Compliant Self-Service Kiosks
BU
10/26ADVANTECH LAUNCHES UTK-7521 : The Latest ADA-Compliant Self-Service Kiosks
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 033 M 2 050 M 2 050 M
Net income 2021 8 026 M 288 M 288 M
Net cash 2021 11 133 M 400 M 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 281 B 10 068 M 10 081 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 363,00 TWD
Average target price 381,82 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen President, Head-Finance & General Manager
Shu Yan Tsai President, General Manager & President-IIoT
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Ming Chin Wu Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.3.71%10 133
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-3.58%10 942
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.18.12%3 895
INVENTEC CORPORATION10.63%3 472
ACER INCORPORATED9.94%2 840
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION6.95%1 131