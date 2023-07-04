Taipei, Taiwan, July 2023 - Advantech, a leading provider of industrial Flash storage solutions, and Phoenix Technologies, a leading BIOS firmware expert, are collaborating on the introduction of a UEFI-based (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) SSD security software tool - SQErase. Designed to pioneer the future of data security, SQErase can delete critical data through UEFI without OS compatibility limitations. This produces a full-scale storage security solution for rugged industrial applications. Advantech SQFlash provides highly reliable storage with enhanced security for military, finance, healthcare, transportation, and government applications.
