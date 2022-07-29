Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advantech Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
339.50 TWD   +0.44%
03:45aADVANTECH : The Board resolved the consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022
PU
07/07ADVANTECH CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/06ADVANTECH : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary-Advantech Corporate Investment.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advantech : The Board resolved the consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022

07/29/2022 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ADVANTECH Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 15:34:24
Subject 
 The Board resolved the consolidated financial
statements for the second quarter of 2022
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/07/29
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/29
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01-2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):32,944,012
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):12,656,610
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,122,301
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):6,307,255
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):5,031,826
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,029,881
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):6.49
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):64,750,895
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):26,972,121
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):37,312,794
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:44:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
03:45aADVANTECH : The Board resolved the consolidated financial statements for the second quarte..
PU
07/07ADVANTECH CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/06ADVANTECH : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividen..
PU
07/06ADVANTECH : The Company will hold the 2Q 2022 Earnings Conference on August 03, 2022
PU
06/14Baylin Technologies Receives C$1.5 Million Purchase Order From Major Maritime Service P..
MT
06/07ADVANTECH : The Company to attend UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022
PU
06/07ADVANTECH : Ch 03. Innovation and Service
PU
06/07ADVANTECH : Ch 04. Green Operations
PU
06/07ADVANTECH : Ch 02. Company Management and Governance
PU
06/07ADVANTECH : Ch 01. Sustainability Vision and Goals
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 67 234 M 2 244 M 2 244 M
Net income 2022 9 968 M 333 M 333 M
Net cash 2022 13 394 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 263 B 8 790 M 8 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 339,50 TWD
Average target price 374,80 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen President, Head-Finance & General Manager
Shu Yan Tsai President, General Manager & President-IIoT
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Ming Chin Wu Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-14.38%8 790
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-10.88%10 727
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-4.75%3 337
INVENTEC CORPORATION-5.41%2 801
ACER INCORPORATED-25.78%2 278
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-17.06%919