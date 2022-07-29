Advantech : The Board resolved the consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022
07/29/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ADVANTECH Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/29
Time of announcement
15:34:24
Subject
The Board resolved the consolidated financial
statements for the second quarter of 2022
Date of events
2022/07/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/07/29
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/29
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01-2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):32,944,012
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):12,656,610
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,122,301
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,307,255
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,031,826
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,029,881
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):6.49
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):64,750,895
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):26,972,121
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):37,312,794
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None