Advantech : The Board resolved the consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/07/29 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/29 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01-2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):32,944,012 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):12,656,610 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):6,122,301 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):6,307,255 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,031,826 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,029,881 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):6.49 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):64,750,895 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):26,972,121 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):37,312,794 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None