  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advantech Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Advantech : The Company to attend " CLSA Taiwan Access Day "

03/01/2022 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ADVANTECH Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/01 Time of announcement 15:30:17
Subject 
 The Company to attend " CLSA Taiwan Access Day "
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend Citi's online investor conference,
"CLSA Taiwan Access Day" to discuss the Company's
operational and financial results of 4Q21
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 63 065 M 2 248 M 2 248 M
Net income 2022 9 754 M 348 M 348 M
Net cash 2022 16 280 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,1x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 284 B 10 120 M 10 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 366,50 TWD
Average target price 389,06 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen President, Head-Finance & General Manager
Shu Yan Tsai President, General Manager & President-IIoT
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Ming Chin Wu Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-7.57%10 120
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-1.90%12 789
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.4.96%3 953
INVENTEC CORPORATION2.81%3 287
ACER INCORPORATED-5.42%3 087
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION5.39%1 253