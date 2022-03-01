Advantech : The Company to attend " CLSA Taiwan Access Day "

SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/01
Time of announcement
15:30:17
Subject
The Company to attend " CLSA Taiwan Access Day "
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend Citi's online investor conference,
"CLSA Taiwan Access Day" to discuss the Company's
operational and financial results of 4Q21
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
