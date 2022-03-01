Advantech : The Company to attend " CLSA Taiwan Access Day "

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/15 2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online investor conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will attend Citi's online investor conference, "CLSA Taiwan Access Day" to discuss the Company's operational and financial results of 4Q21 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.