Advantech : all-in-one PPC-300 series The New Ultimate Panel PC with Intel® Processors N-Series

Taipei, Jan 4th, 2023 - Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in Industrial IoT, is excited to announce the release of the PPC-315W ADL-N and PPC-318W ADL-N Panel PCs in Q4 of 2023. These two units come with Intel® Processors N-Series as part of the Advantech All-in-One PPC product line. Advantech's PPC-315W and 318W with Intel® Processors N-Series are a series of high-performing, ultra-slim panel PCs designed for various uses. With a 15.6"/18.5" FHD LCD and a low-power Intel® Processors N-Series, each device delivers powerful computing in a compact, fanless form. The PPC-315W/318W is built for durability and functionality, featuring an IP66-rated front panel, multi-touch projected capacitive touchscreen, a die-cast aluminum alloy enclosure, and essential I/O ports. It is compatible with both Windows and Linux software, making it a versatile solution for a variety of industrial applications. Additionally, the high performance of the PPC-315W and 318W with Intel® Processors N-Series makes them ideal for the processing and management of large datasets within powerful applications. With its advanced features and capabilities, the PPC-300 series represents the future of HMI (human-machine interface) systems, bringing the benefits of Industry 4.0 to your fingertips.