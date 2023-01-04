Advanced search
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
334.00 TWD   +0.91%
05:48aAdvantech : all-in-one PPC-300 series The New Ultimate Panel PC with Intel® Processors N-Series
PU
01/01Advantech : Introduces Railway Edge AI Computers Powered by New NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX System on Module
PU
2022Advantech : Gigatek Optimizes Energy Efficiency in Pursuit of ESG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advantech : all-in-one PPC-300 series The New Ultimate Panel PC with Intel® Processors N-Series

01/04/2023 | 05:48am EST
Taipei, Jan 4th, 2023 - Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in Industrial IoT, is excited to announce the release of the PPC-315W ADL-N and PPC-318W ADL-N Panel PCs in Q4 of 2023. These two units come with Intel® Processors N-Series as part of the Advantech All-in-One PPC product line. Advantech's PPC-315W and 318W with Intel® Processors N-Series are a series of high-performing, ultra-slim panel PCs designed for various uses. With a 15.6"/18.5" FHD LCD and a low-power Intel® Processors N-Series, each device delivers powerful computing in a compact, fanless form. The PPC-315W/318W is built for durability and functionality, featuring an IP66-rated front panel, multi-touch projected capacitive touchscreen, a die-cast aluminum alloy enclosure, and essential I/O ports. It is compatible with both Windows and Linux software, making it a versatile solution for a variety of industrial applications. Additionally, the high performance of the PPC-315W and 318W with Intel® Processors N-Series makes them ideal for the processing and management of large datasets within powerful applications. With its advanced features and capabilities, the PPC-300 series represents the future of HMI (human-machine interface) systems, bringing the benefits of Industry 4.0 to your fingertips.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 10:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 69 481 M 2 261 M 2 261 M
Net income 2022 10 926 M 356 M 356 M
Net cash 2022 14 661 M 477 M 477 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 260 B 8 453 M 8 453 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 52,0%
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 334,00 TWD
Average target price 323,13 TWD
Spread / Average Target -3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen President, Head-Finance & General Manager
Shu Yan Tsai President, General Manager & President-IIoT
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Ming Chin Wu Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.0.91%8 453
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-0.28%9 042
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.0.65%3 289
INVENTEC CORPORATION-0.57%3 047
ACER INCORPORATED0.42%2 309
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.91%856