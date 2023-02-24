Advanced search
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
357.00 TWD   -0.83%
Advantech Ivideor Solutions : A futureproof platform digitally transforming surgical imaging workflows
PU
Advantech : A5G Networks, Advantech and Napatech collaborate to showcase high-capacity solution for mobile edge network infrastructure at MWC23
PU
A5G Networks, Inc., Advantech and Napatech Collaborate to Showcase High-Capacity Solution for Mobile Edge Network Infrastructure At MWC23
CI
Advantech iVideOR Solutions: A futureproof platform digitally transforming surgical imaging workflows

02/24/2023 | 08:21pm EST
iVideOR is an OR integration solution redefining pre-/post-op OR workflows -The seamless & intuitive image through the Video-Over-IP system instantly routes any image source to any destination without re-plugging the equipment. -Data integration from hospital information systems optimizes workflow efficiency.

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2023 01:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 69 481 M 2 267 M 2 267 M
Net income 2022 10 842 M 354 M 354 M
Net cash 2022 14 661 M 478 M 478 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 278 B 9 062 M 9 062 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 52,0%
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsi Chen Co-President, GM & Chief Information Officer
Shu Yan Tsai Co-President & General Manager
Miller Chang Co-President & General Manager
Ko Chen Liu Chairman
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.7.85%9 062
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.10.79%10 151
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.4.77%3 460
INVENTEC CORPORATION1.33%3 161
ACER INCORPORATED7.64%2 551
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.44%960