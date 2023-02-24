Advantech iVideOR Solutions: A futureproof platform digitally transforming surgical imaging workflows

iVideOR is an OR integration solution redefining pre-/post-op OR workflows -The seamless & intuitive image through the Video-Over-IP system instantly routes any image source to any destination without re-plugging the equipment. -Data integration from hospital information systems optimizes workflow efficiency.
