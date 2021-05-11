Log in
    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
Advantech : Unveils High-Performance, Medical-Grade POC-6 Terminals for Diverse Healthcare Applications

05/11/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
Taipei, Taiwan, May 11, 2021 - Advantech, a leading provider of industrial computing solutions, is pleased to announce its POC-6 series of medical-grade point-of-care (POC) terminals aimed at diverse healthcare applications. Featuring a full HD display that ranges from 15 to 24 inches in size, the POC-6 series terminals are powered by an 8th gen Intel® Core™ i5/i7-8665UE processor that delivers high-performance computing for improved operational efficiency. The POC-6 series also feature expansion slots for integrating optional value-added modules, add-on cards, and custom I/O that expand the system functionalities according to your usage requirements.

Medical-Grade Solution Optimized for Easy Integration

Advantech's POC-6 series are equipped with an integrated NVME SSD that facilitates real-time data processing and storage. To ensure hygiene control in hospital environments, the terminals are environmentally sealed in a specially designed plastic enclosure that supports regular sanitization using a variety of disinfectants and sanitizing agents. Compliant with IEC 60601-1 medical safety standards for electrical devices, POC-6 terminals are built for reliable operation in a wide range of healthcare environments. Furthermore, the inclusion of isolated COM and LAN (1.5 kV) ports protects against electromagnetic interference or leakage, ensuring safe integration with existing infrastructure and equipment.

Modular Expansion Facilitates Mobile and Telehealth Applications

To support diverse applications, the POC-621 (21') and POC-624 (24') models can be equipped with optional value-added modules, such as a hot-swappable battery and camera module. The battery module with capacity indicator allows POC-6 terminals to be flexibly deployed for a wide range of mobile applications.

The 4K camera + sound bar combo module supports high-quality video recording and remote camera control (4x ePTZ), while the sound bar features an omnidirectional microphone with automatic echo and noise suppression to ensure clear audio transmissions. This combo module enables medical professionals to provide telehealth services and treatment consultations remotely.

Flexible Customization and Convenient Maintenance

The POC-615 (15') model is a compact, ultra-thin terminal with high customization flexibility. The provision of an expansion slot allows add-on cards and custom I/O modules to be integrated in order to support specific applications and infrastructure configurations. Furthermore, for medical equipment builders and system integrators, Advantech iHealthcare's commitment to product longevity and compliance with relevant healthcare regulations not only extend the service life and ensure convenient maintenance, but also reduce the overall time-to-market.

Key Features

POC-615

15.6'

  • 8th generation Intel® Core™ i5/i7 processor
  • Full HD display with multi-touch PCAP control
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type A), USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C) with display function, and HDMI, as well as PCIe x4, mini PCIe, M.2 expansion slots for integrating add-on modules
  • Equipped with Advantech's DeviceOn/iService device management software
  • Optional Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, smart card reader, Li-ion battery pack, and auto-focus 5-megapixel camera
  • Fanless design with IP43-rated protection

POC-621

21.5'

  • Fanless design with IP54-rated protection
  • 8th generation Intel® Core™ i5/i7 processor
  • Full HD display with multi-touch PCAP control
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type A), USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C) with display function, and HDMI, as well as PCIe x4, mini PCIe, M.2 expansion slots for integrating add-on modules
  • Equipped with Advantech's DeviceOn/iService device management software
  • Optional Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, smart card reader, Li-ion battery pack, and auto-focus 5-megapixel camera
  • Optional hot-swappable battery module (up to 180Wh) for mobile applications

POC-624

23.8'

  • Fanless design with IP54-rated protection
  • 8th generation Intel® Core™ i5/i7 processor
  • Full HD display with multi-touch PCAP control
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type A), USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C) with display function, and HDMI, as well as PCIe x4, mini PCIe, M.2 expansion slots for integrating add-on modules
  • Equipped with Advantech's DeviceOn/iService device management software
  • Optional Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, smart card reader, Li-ion battery pack, and auto-focus 5-megapixel camera
  • Optional hot-swappable battery module (up to 180Wh) for mobile applications

Download the Brochure to Learn More

Medical-Grade Point-of-Care Terminals

Enhancing the Safety and Quality of Critical Care

Advantech's medical-grade POC-6 terminals are available for order now. For more information about these or other Advantech products or services, contact your local sales representative.

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 03:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
